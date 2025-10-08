To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Contact:

Christopher Schuler, christopher.schuler@sierraclub.org

Sierra Club Endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor

NEW YORK CITY

Today, the Sierra Club, the nation’s oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization, announced its endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of New York City, citing his strong record of standing up to fossil fuel interests, his work to lower emissions and grow the city’s clean energy footprint, and his push to lower costs for families–a central pillar of his campaign for mayor.

“Throughout his time in elected office, Zohran Mamdani has been a champion of protecting the environment and public health, and his vision for New York City is centered on achieving both of those goals by expanding access to clean energy—the most effective way to lower costs and protect New Yorkers,” said Karl Palmquist, Chair of the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter’s New York City Group. “When Sierra Club members and supporters took up a critical fight to protect Astoria and its residents from expanded fracked gas plants, it was Assemblymember Mamdani standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in the streets and in community meetings. He’s ready to fight for us because he’s been fighting for us, and we look forward to electing Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor.”

The organization previously endorsed Mamdani in his 2024 race for assembly.

“Zohran Mamdani has taken on the utilities and fought back rate hikes, stood up to corporate polluters, and led the charge for the expansion of public renewables,” said Loren Blackford, Sierra Club Executive Director. “Time and again, as a candidate and an elected leader, Zohran has worked to put our people and our planet first. On behalf of the thousands of our members and supporters here in my home city of New York, the Sierra Club is proud to endorse Zohran Mamdani in his campaign for mayor.”

The New York City mayoral election will take place on Tuesday, November 4, and early voting runs from October 25 through Sunday November 2. The Sierra Club urges all voters to make a plan to cast their ballot. For more information on how to get involved with the campaign, visit zohranfornyc.com.