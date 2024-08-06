Seniors Praise Choice of Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
David Blank: dblank@retiredamericans.org
Citing his long record of public service as a member of the U.S. House and Governor of Minnesota, retirees applaud Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee.
“Vice President Harris’ selection of Governor Tim Walz as her running mate is another exciting and promising sign for seniors and their families. She has clearly chosen someone who understands what matters most to older Americans and will fight for us,” said Robert Roach, Jr., President of the Alliance.
“Tim Walz understands that Social Security is essential. After his father died, his mother relied on those benefits to keep the household running,” he added. “Like Vice President Harris, he will fight to make sure the benefits we’ve earned will be there for current and future retirees.”
As a member of the U.S. House from 2007-2019, Rep. Walz earned a 92% lifetime score in the Alliance for Retired Americans’ annual Congressional Voting Record. He voted to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010 which gave 65 million Medicare beneficiaries screenings at no cost for diabetes, heart disease, breast, colon and prostate cancers and lower drug prices by closing the Medicare Part D doughnut hole.
“If he is elected Vice President, retirees should feel confident that the Harris-Walz administration will work hard to strengthen and protect their hard earned Social Security and Medicare benefits,” said Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance.
Governor Walz has been a pro-senior governor of Minnesota. He signed paid family and medical leave into law which helps seniors and families in times of need. His budgets included provisions to support retirees and family caregivers, prioritizing vaccines for seniors during the pandemic.
“Older Americans can trust the Harris-Walz team to build on Vice President Harris’ record of lowering drug prices and protecting retirees’ hard earned pensions from their first day in office,” added Fiesta.
In contrast, J.D. Vance earned just a 13% lifetime Pro-Retiree Score in the Alliance for Retired Americans Congressional Voting Record for his votes against pro-retiree legislation when he served in the U.S. Senate.
“Donald Trump has spoken openly and plainly about slashing Medicare and Social Security spending in a second term as President. Sen. Vance also supports cutting those benefits,” added Fiesta. “The selection of Sen. Vance as his running mate was another major step in that misdirection.”
“The Alliance’s 4.4 million members will work their hardest to ensure that the Harris-Walz team is elected in November,” said President Roach.
The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.
"Outdated trade rules like ISDS can pose a real threat to states' sustainable energy initiatives and the good-paying jobs they create," said one lawmaker from Maine.
More than 300 state lawmakers signed a letter Monday calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to "eliminate the threat of Investor-State Dispute Settlement from all U.S. trade and investment agreements," joining hundreds of civil society groups and dozens of members of Congress in speaking out against rules that allow foreign corporations to challenge state laws.
The legislators—who include Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—expressed support for the official position of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) regarding IDS, as the conference convened its annual summit in Louisville, Kentucky.
The NCSL opposes trade deals "with investment chapters that provide greater substantive or procedural rights to foreign companies than U.S. companies enjoy under the U.S. Constitution."
The Biden administration has agreed with the NCSL's call to exclude ISDS from any new trade agreements, but the U.S. is currently a party to more than 50 trade and investment deals that contain the rules.
"It's long overdue that we change course. Getting rid of ISDS, which embodies the runaway corporate power embedded in our trade deals, is a great place to start.
ISDS rules empower corporations to sue governments if they claim their profit margins are harmed by public programs, such as public health regulations, environmental rules, food safety guidelines, or climate laws aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions.
The Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP), a trade deal between the U.S. and 11 countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean, contains the ISDS system and has allowed corporations to launch more than 230 legal challenges, including a demand for $15 billion in U.S. public funds by the Canadian company that proposed the Keystone XL pipeline.
"The outcomes of these cases, which can result in billions of U.S. tax dollars paid to foreign corporations in compensation, are
determined in unaccountable tribunals presided over by unelected corporate lawyers whose rulings are not subject to appeal," reads the Monday letter from state lawmakers, including North Carolina state Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-61), New York state Sen. Liz Krueger (D-28), and Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-42).
According to the letter, "even cases that get dismissed can result in countries paying millions in tribunal costs."
Harrison said in a statement that "the era of corporate-dominated trade policy" has contributed to a loss of 40% of North Carolina's manufacturing jobs.
"It's long overdue that we change course," said Harrison. "Getting rid of ISDS, which embodies the runaway corporate power embedded in our trade deals, is a great place to start. These extreme corporate rights undermine democracy and critical public interest protections here at home and around the globe. I'm glad to see so many colleagues from across the political spectrum joining me in this effort."
Last November, 200 civil society groups demanded the elimination of ISDS within APEP, and three dozen members of Congress wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last May saying the U.S. should end the system's use in its trade agreements.
Allowing corporations to sue over laws that cut into their profits, wrote the lawmakers on Monday, "threatens the policy space we need to maintain high-level public health standards, create clean energy jobs, protect the digital privacy and data-security of those we represent, and much more."
Maine state Sen. Craig Hickman (D-14) expressed concern about ISDS both as a lawmaker and "an organic farmer committed to curtailing the severe impacts of climate change and strengthening rural economies."
"Outdated trade rules like ISDS can pose a real threat to states' sustainable energy initiatives and the good-paying jobs they create,"
said Hickman. "I urge the administration to eliminate this antiquated mechanism that stands in the way of sustainable food systems and the clean energy economy we need to build for our children and grandchildren."
"Walz has proven that he has the necessary skills and authentic populism to go on offense—calling out the extremist and weird Trump-Vance agenda."
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has reportedly selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the November election, a victory for progressives who pushed for Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was believed to be the other leading contender.
Harris is expected to formally announce her choice ahead of an evening rally in Philadelphia. CNN was first to report Harris' decision, followed by other outlets including The Associated Press and The Hill.
Progressives are energized by Walz's searing critiques of the Trump-era Republican Party and his record as Minnesota's governor, which includes his unequivocal championing of a universal free school meals program as well as paid family and medical leave.
"In Minnesota, we're cutting poverty and strengthening families with our Child Tax Credit," Walz wrote in a social media post last week, calling out Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate. "You'd think JD Vance would be eager to do the same nationally. Except he skipped a vote to pass the federal Child Tax Credit expansion yesterday. Give me a break with that pro-family talk."
Take it from me: These guys don’t know anything about family values.
Family values means protecting IVF, feeding children, and expanding the Child Tax Credit to give families a fair shot. It means helping your neighbors and investing in kids.pic.twitter.com/QrXHxLuJVh
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 2, 2024
Progressive organizer Aaron Regunberg was among those celebrating Harris' pick.
"It’s the right choice to appeal to the voters we need, to maintain this amazing unity and energy, to win this existential election, and then to do what Walz did in MN—enact the popular Democratic agenda that will improve people's lives and build a better world," he wrote on social media.
The Progressive Change Campaign Committee applauded Harris' decision as a "great choice," describing Walz as "an effortless populist" who "represents the exact direction the Democratic Party needs."
"With Walz, Harris defied the corporate consulting class and indicated she will double down on the popular, pro-consumer, pro-worker agenda of the Biden-Harris administration," the group added. "Walz has proven that he has the necessary skills and authentic populism to go on offense—calling out the extremist and weird Trump-Vance agenda. As governor, he passed a popular economic and voting rights agenda that will appeal to working families in the Midwest and nationwide."
In addition to welcoming the addition of Walz to the Democratic ticket, progressive organizers expressed relief that Harris passed over Shapiro, whose support for school vouchers and attacks on pro-Palestine demonstrators drew renewed attention and alarm as he emerged as a top contender for the running mate position.
RootsAction said it is "heartened that Vice President Harris did not choose Gov. Shapiro as her running mate."
"To further party unity in this crucial battle to defeat MAGA extremism in November, we encourage both members of the Harris/Walz ticket to meet with leaders of the 'Uncommitted' Democratic campaigns as they visit Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and other key states," the group added, referring to the movement that urged Democratic primary voters to protest U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza at ballot boxes in key states earlier this year.
Elianne Farhat, a senior adviser to Uncommitted and the executive director of Take Action Minnesota, said in a statement Tuesday that Walz "has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve as a public leader, uniting Democrats' diverse coalition to achieve significant milestones for Minnesota families of all backgrounds."
"While his past positions as a congressman may have conflicted with anti-war voters, we hope he can evolve on this issue as he has on others, such as shifting from an A to F rating from the [National Rifle Association]," said Farhat. "As Harris' vice presidential pick, it's crucial he continues this evolution by supporting an arms embargo on Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians in an effort to unite our party to defeat authoritarianism in the fall."
Stevie O'Hanlon, communications director for the youth-led Sunrise Movement, said Walz is an "excellent choice" that signals the Democratic nominee is "taking seriously what is needed to rebuild the 2020 Biden-Harris coalition and energize young people, people of color, and union voters ahead of November."
"As governor, Tim Walz has made huge strides to address the climate crisis," said O'Hanlon. "He has done this by pitching climate action as a way to make people's everyday lives better, create good-paying green jobs, and invest in making communities stronger. That is a winning message, and one the Democratic ticket should put at the forefront of their agenda."
"For the sake of our kids and our grandchildren, and for the planet, Trump must be defeated and Kamala Harris must be elected," Sen. Bernie Sanders said on the call.
More than 150,000 people tuned in Monday night to a Zoom call featuring prominent progressive lawmakers, organizers, and labor leaders who have united in an effort to help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris defeat former President Donald Trump and the far-right forces he represents in November.
The "Progressives for Harris" call, which lasted more than three hours, came ahead of the vice president's expected announcement of her running mate, a choice that progressives see as an important signal of how Harris intends to campaign and govern.
Progressives have backed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is reportedly one of the final two contenders in the running for the spot on the Democratic ticket. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is believed to be the other candidate under consideration.
But Harris' vice presidential pick was not a significant topic of discussion on Monday night's call, which included remarks from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson, Reps. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and leaders of the Uncommitted Movement.
"I'm inviting you all to get formation with the pro-democracy forces uniting against American fascism as well as fascism all around the world, a coalition that includes black men and women who organized in the tens of thousands not too long ago, LGBTQ folks, labor unions, and millions of workers all around the country and the world," said Working Families Party national director Maurice Mitchell, who emceed the event. "People like me who want an arms embargo to stop the war in Gaza and care deeply about public safety and police accountability and climate change and housing justice and education, people who want to protect reproductive rights, and everybody of good conscience in between."
"We cannot be spectators," Mitchell added. "We must be agents."
Watch the full event:
The call was held hours after polling from Data for Progress showed that strong majorities of voters in key battleground states support central elements of the progressive agenda, including raising taxes on the rich and large corporations, expanding Medicare and Social Security benefits, hiking the federal minimum wage, and reining in out-of-control housing costs.
Sanders, who commissioned the survey as he pushes Harris to embrace an ambitious working-class agenda, said during Monday's event that "my message is pretty clear, and that is: All of us together must do everything that we can to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris as our next president."
"The truth of the matter," said the Vermont senator, "is that our nation will not survive in any form that we can be proud of if we elect as president a pathological liar, somebody who I think just doesn't know the difference between truth and lies, someone convicted of 34 felonies, someone who is a convicted sexual abuser, and someone who as a businessman in the private sector was involved in 4,000 different lawsuits."
"For the sake of our kids and our grandchildren, and for the planet, Trump must be defeated and Kamala Harris must be elected," Sanders added.
While the call showcased broad support for Harris among leading progressives and a commitment to preventing Trump from winning another four years in the White House, grassroots organizers also made clear that they intend to pressure the Democratic nominee on critical issues, including the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza—created by Israel with the support of the United States.
"Gen Z is determined to make sure Trump is nowhere near the White House ever again," Elise Joshi, executive director of Gen Z for Change, said during Monday's livestream. (According to one estimate, nearly 41 million members of Gen Z—people between the ages of 18 and 27 this year—will be eligible to vote in November.)
"At the same time, Gen Z for Change must honor where this generation is at," Joshi continued. "Heeding the calls of young people means calling for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, and using the leverage at our disposal to achieve one, including a weapons embargo. With that, and a working-class agenda, we will see record turnout from Gen Z in November."