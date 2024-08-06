Seniors Praise Choice of Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate

Citing his long record of public service as a member of the U.S. House and Governor of Minnesota, retirees applaud Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee.

“Vice President Harris’ selection of Governor Tim Walz as her running mate is another exciting and promising sign for seniors and their families. She has clearly chosen someone who understands what matters most to older Americans and will fight for us,” said Robert Roach, Jr., President of the Alliance.

“Tim Walz understands that Social Security is essential. After his father died, his mother relied on those benefits to keep the household running,” he added. “Like Vice President Harris, he will fight to make sure the benefits we’ve earned will be there for current and future retirees.”

As a member of the U.S. House from 2007-2019, Rep. Walz earned a 92% lifetime score in the Alliance for Retired Americans’ annual Congressional Voting Record. He voted to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010 which gave 65 million Medicare beneficiaries screenings at no cost for diabetes, heart disease, breast, colon and prostate cancers and lower drug prices by closing the Medicare Part D doughnut hole.

“If he is elected Vice President, retirees should feel confident that the Harris-Walz administration will work hard to strengthen and protect their hard earned Social Security and Medicare benefits,” said Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance.

Governor Walz has been a pro-senior governor of Minnesota. He signed paid family and medical leave into law which helps seniors and families in times of need. His budgets included provisions to support retirees and family caregivers, prioritizing vaccines for seniors during the pandemic.

“Older Americans can trust the Harris-Walz team to build on Vice President Harris’ record of lowering drug prices and protecting retirees’ hard earned pensions from their first day in office,” added Fiesta.

In contrast, J.D. Vance earned just a 13% lifetime Pro-Retiree Score in the Alliance for Retired Americans Congressional Voting Record for his votes against pro-retiree legislation when he served in the U.S. Senate.

“Donald Trump has spoken openly and plainly about slashing Medicare and Social Security spending in a second term as President. Sen. Vance also supports cutting those benefits,” added Fiesta. “The selection of Sen. Vance as his running mate was another major step in that misdirection.”

“The Alliance’s 4.4 million members will work their hardest to ensure that the Harris-Walz team is elected in November,” said President Roach.