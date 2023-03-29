To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Jewish Voice for Peace Action
Contact:

Senator Sanders and Representative Bowman call on POTUS and State Department to ensure our tax dollars don’t fund Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Jewish Voice for Peace Action welcomes the news that Representative Jamaal Bowman and Senator Bernie Sanders are circulating a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking the administration to "undertake a shift in U.S. policy in recognition of the worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights [by the Israeli government]" and "to ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel, including weapons and equipment, is not used in support of gross violations of human rights."

Jewish Voice for Peace Action Political Director, Beth Miller:

“Representative Bowman and Senator Sanders’s letter is an important call to action. Over 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers just since the beginning of 2023, and the Biden administration’s statements of ‘concern’ mean nothing without action and accountability. Leaders in Congress who join this letter are following the demands of a rapidly growing number of Americans - including American Jews - who want to see the Israeli government held accountable for its decades of oppression of Palestinians.” Beth Miller is available to speak with the media.

Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action) is a multiracial, intergenerational movement of Jews and allies working towards justice and equality for Palestinians and Israelis by transforming U.S. policy.

(510) 465-1777
www.jvpaction.org