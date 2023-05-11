Senate Judiciary Democrats No Longer Have an Excuse: It's Time to Subpoena Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Today, Senator Dianne Feinstein attended her first meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee after a monthslong absence. Feinstein’s return finally gives Judiciary Democrats the votes needed to subpoena documents and testimony related to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ reported ethics violations.
Brett Edkins, Stand Up America’s Managing Director for Policy and Political Affairs, issued the following statement calling on Senate Judiciary Democrats to use their subpoena power:
“Now that Senator Feinstein has returned, Senate Judiciary Democrats have no valid excuse not to subpoena Justice Thomas and begin an aggressive investigation into the extent of his wrongdoing.
“Our system of checks and balances demands that the Senate hold the Supreme Court accountable by compelling Thomas to testify publicly. Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo, and others involved in Thomas’ numerous misdeeds should also be forced to answer questions from committee members.
“Our nation’s highest court must be free from corruption and undue influence. The Senate Judiciary Committee must use the full extent of its authority to hold Justice Thomas accountable. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.”
Stand Up America members have driven more than 338,000 constituent calls and emails demanding their members of Congress to investigate Justice Thomas and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics.
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
"Republicans gave Big Pharma a green light for some of the most aggressive tax gaming highly trained accountants can dream up," said Sen. Ron Wyden.
The Senate Finance Committee released a new report Thursday detailing how the GOP's 2017 tax cut law allowed U.S. pharmaceutical companies to ramp up their tax avoidance schemes as they continued charging Americans exorbitant prices for prescription drugs.
Published as part of an ongoing investigation into the pharmaceutical industry's tax practices, the report cites new data showing that "75% of all Big Pharma income is reported offshore for tax purposes" even though much of their revenue comes from patients in the U.S.
To illustrate how the tax avoidance scheme works, the report offered this scenario:
"The U.S. customer buys the pharmaceutical product from a U.S. sales arm of the U.S. pharmaceutical company. That U.S. sales arm purchased the product from the offshore [controlled foreign corporation (CFC)] of that same pharmaceutical company. Little if any profit from the sale is left in the U.S. sales entity, and most of the profit is reported by the CFC... The CFC then is able to distribute that profit, generally tax-free, to its U.S. parent company. The profit makes a round trip—from the U.S. sales arm, to the offshore CFC, and then back to the U.S. parent."
AbbVie, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, reported 100% of its 2019 income as offshore for tax purposes despite making 72% of its worldwide sales to U.S. customers that year, according to the committee's findings. AbbVie's effective tax rate in 2019 was just 8.6%.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement that "Big Pharma gets us coming and going—they charge Americans sky-high prices and they pay absolute rock-bottom taxes, not anywhere near a fair share."
"It's simply appalling that multinational drug companies raking in many billions of dollars in profits are paying taxes at lower rates than middle-class families," Wyden added. "Democrats are focused on fixing our international tax code, cracking down on tax gaming, and ensuring corporations including Big Pharma pay a fair share."
The report argues that international provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which former President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017, "enabled Big Pharma’s continued shifting of profits overseas."
The committee's analysis points specifically to the GOP tax law's global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI) system, which imposes a 10.5% tax on the overseas income of CFCs. Ostensibly aimed at combating profit-shifting, expert critics argue the provision has actually encouraged it by setting the tax rate at less than half the U.S. corporate rate of 21%.
According to the Senate Finance Committee report, the Republican law's GILTI regime "significantly cut pharmaceutical companies' tax rate, sometimes into just single-digits, creating a huge incentive to put profit, investments, and jobs offshore."
"The industry's average effective tax rate is an astonishingly low 11.6%—a 40% decrease from years prior to the 2017 Republican tax law," the report notes. "In 2021, the effective tax rate of every single one of the seven largest pharmaceutical corporations in the United States was lower than 15%."
Between 2014 and 2016, prior to the enactment of the GOP tax law, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry paid an average effective tax rate of 19.6%.
The report emphasized that "even compared to other multinationals, Big Pharma's profit-shifting is extreme," surpassing that of "both non-manufacturing companies and manufacturers outside of the pharmaceutical industry."
Wyden, who presided over a hearing on the pharmaceutical industry's tax avoidance schemes on Thursday, said that "there's no question that the tax system was broken prior to 2017, but instead of fixing it, Republicans gave Big Pharma a green light for some of the most aggressive tax gaming highly trained accountants can dream up."
"Democrats warned in 2017 that the Republican tax law was going to amount to a massive giveaway to multinational corporations, and here's the proof that that's exactly what happened," said Wyden. "Republicans handed Big Pharma a 40% tax cut."
\u201cUS pharmaceutical companies charge Americans more than anyone else. They report generating the bulk of the revenue in the US.\n\nBut they apparently earn almost no (taxable) income in the United States. \n\nRather remarkable.\n\n1/\u201d— Brad Setser (@Brad Setser) 1683745689
The report spotlights Merck's cancer drug Keytruda—which carries a staggering list price of $175,000 per year—as a telling example of how U.S.-based pharmaceutical companies rip off American patients and then avoid paying U.S. taxes on the profits.
"Over the four years 2018-2021, the U.S. government has spent an astounding $12 billion under Medicare to help patients cover the cost of Keytruda, effectively subsidizing a major portion of Merck's profits for the drug," the report states. "Between 2019 and 2022 Merck sold $37.1 billion worth of Keytruda in the United States, yet little if any of the profits generated by those sales were taxed in the U.S."
"Rather, the profits from Keytruda sales to U.S. patients are taxed offshore, likely benefitting from the lower GILTI rate of 10.5%," the report continues. "Merck provided information indicating that this is because the IP rights for Keytruda are exclusively located in the Netherlands and the drug is manufactured in Ireland."
AbbVie uses similar tactics to slash its tax bill, holding IP rights in a subsidiary in Bermuda and making parts of its top-selling drug Humira in Puerto Rico.
"Since income from entities based in Puerto Rico is treated as foreign for tax purposes," the report notes, "income from Humira is taxed not at the U.S. corporate rate of 21%, but the much lower GILTI rate of 10.5%."
During his opening statement at Thursday's hearing, Wyden said that "when most Americans travel to some faraway land, they get a sun tan."
"When Big Pharma's profits travel overseas, they get a tax break. That tax break got a whole lot bigger as a result of the Republican reforms," said the Oregon Democrat. "The level of profit-shifting industry-wide is enough to leave you slack-jawed."
"If these extremists who claim to be Republicans were serious about life, they would pass living wages, healthcare, family leave, and fully funded public education."
Ahead of a gathering at the North Carolina General Assembly planned for Friday morning, Bishop William Barber II on Thursday called out the state's Republican lawmakers for trying to ban abortions after 12 weeks, rather than the current 20 weeks.
"Republican extremists in the North Carolina General Assembly are trying to pass an abortion ban that they say is 'pro-life.' But if they were serious about life, they would be addressing the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S. today—poverty," said Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
"A 12-week abortion ban is not about life," he stressed. "If these extremists who claim to be Republicans were serious about life, they would pass living wages, healthcare, family leave, and fully funded public education. We must respond to this attack on all North Carolinians with a moral coalition that leads a movement against policies directly harming our nation's people."
"We must respond to this attack on all North Carolinians with a moral coalition that leads a movement against policies directly harming our nation's people."
Barber is set to join an interracial, interfaith group of clergy members and leaders of the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign at 11:00 am ET Friday to decry the pending ban as attack on the state's millions of poor and low-income residents.
The North Carolina GOP's push to further restrict reproductive healthcare is part of a national trend that has intensified since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationruling last June.
Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto Senate Bill 20 on Saturday, North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-112) suddenly decided to join the Republican Party last month—after years of campaigning and serving as a pro-choice Democrat, and even speaking on the state House floor about her experience having an abortion—giving the GOP a veto-proof majority.
As part of a series of events intended to pressure at least one GOP legislator not to override his veto, Cooper and other critics of S.B. 20 came together Tuesday outside of Charlotte. They targeted Cotham and state Rep. John Bradford (R-98), who both voted for the 12-week ban, which has few exceptions and would also impose other restrictions.
\u201cReminder: just 1 single Republican legislator out of 102 in the entire #NCGA can stop Senate Bill 20, the brutal new Republican 12-week abortion ban, from becoming law.\n\nWill any one of them have the courage?\nhttps://t.co/xtkGI57vVg #ncpol\u201d— Carolina Forward (@Carolina Forward) 1683813055
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Molly Rivera recently told the Citizen Times that "we operate six clinics across the state. None of our health centers, including Asheville, meet the requirements that would be mandated by an ambulatory surgical center license."
The looming law and potential clinic closures could impact people seeking abortion care across the Southeast. Riveria said that "right now, the majority of patients that we're seeing, specifically at the Asheville Health Center, are from out of state."
S.B. 20 was swiftly advanced through the North Carolina General Assembly last week. As The News & Observer detailed:
Between Tuesday night and Thursday evening, House and Senate Republicans announced they had reached an agreement on new abortion restrictions, unveiled the 46-page bill, moved the bill out of a joint committee meeting, and passed the bill through each chamber so it could be sent to the governor.
Debates on the bill were fairly extensive. The Senate's floor debate was the longest of the last decade, according to Senate leader Phil Berger's [R-26] office. But critics have slammed the speed with which the bill cleared the Legislature through a special process that meant it didn't need to go through multiple committees and couldn't be amended.
The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a nonpartisan group of 22 governors including Cooper, said in a statement Thursday that "the state Legislature rushed this legislation through with little transparency or public input and it has become clear why: The more North Carolinians learn about this law, the more they oppose it."
"We support Gov. Cooper's pledge to veto this dangerous measure and we remain committed to strengthening reproductive freedom across the country," the alliance continued, also highlighting that ten of millions of people have already lost access to abortion care in their home states since Roe was overturned.
Justine Orlovsky-Schnitzler of the Carolina Abortion Fund toldThe Guardian this week that her group's clientele has increased "astronomically" post-Dobbs—going from 100-120 calls a week to that many daily, often from people who live in states with even stricter abortion laws.
"It is an economic punishment as much as a moral judgment that they're casting," Orlovsky-Schnitzler said of S.B. 20, "and I think [it] is really beyond the pale."
"Abortion bans won't stop people from wanting or seeking this care," she added. "There are some lawmakers in the state who have previously indicated that they would not support additional restrictions on abortion care. And if we can push them, there's hope."
The goal of the New York protest was to call out President Biden for backtracking on his climate commitments by approving fossil fuel developments like the Willow project.
Climate campaigners including actress and activist Jane Fonda and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger took over New York's Fifth Avenue Wednesday night outside a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for President Joe Biden's reelection bid.
The coalition of protesters assembled under the banner of Climate Defiance, which broke onto the scene by blockading the White House Correspondents' Dinner last month. The activists called on Biden to honor his climate commitments as he seeks reelection.
"The goal was to call out President Biden on his backtracking on climate and to make sure that people understand he promised to be better on climate than he has been," New York Communities for Change senior director of data and research José González, who attended the protest, told Common Dreams.
\u201cBIG UPDATE: today we took over the entirety of Fifth Avenue, right outside Biden\u2019s $25,000-per-plate fundraiser.\n\nDiscontent is brewing. Revolution is in the air. The uprising is imminent. Buckle up.\u201d— Climate Defiance (@Climate Defiance) 1683776541
Climate Defiance is a new group that uses nonviolent direct action to push for climate policies in line with scientific reality. Their goals include ending oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, stopping the practice of allowing frontline communities to serve as "sacrifice zones" for extractive industries, and making support for fossil fuels as taboo on the left as opposing abortion rights or gay marriage. They proposed the idea for Wednesday's protest, while New York Communities for Change helped to coordinate local participation, González said.
One of Climate Defiance's goals is to "make clear to Democratic lawmakers that the youth vote will only deliver for them if they deliver for us," and this last point was a major theme at Wednesday's protest, which took place blocks away from the Upper East Side home of former Blackstone executive Tony James, where Biden was attending a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign, The Villager reported.
"The president is over there taking corporate money," Donziger—who challenged Chevron over oil spills in the Ecuadorian Amazon and ended up under house arrest when the company retaliated against him—said at the protest, as the Independent reported. "He claims to be the climate president yet he's taking corporate money from these industries that are destroying the planet. You cannot do both."
"He was elected by people who were very concerned about it, who trusted him."
Young and climate-focused voters have felt betrayed by Biden after he ran on a promise to end fossil fuel extraction on public land, but has since approved more oil and gas drilling permits during his first two years than former President Donald Trump during the same timeframe.
"He was elected by people who were very concerned about it, who trusted him," González told Common Dreams.
Biden has especially come under fire for approving the controversial Willow project in Alaska, which could release around 280 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, despite the fact that the International Energy Agency has said that governments must avoid new fossil fuel developments if they want to reach net-zero by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
Michael Greenberg of Climate Defiance criticized Biden for attending a dinner at an apartment worth $29.4 million while refusing to respond to the more than three million people who signed a petition opposing the Willow project. Greenberg observed that the president's approval ratings have decreased since he approved the ConocoPhillips' drilling plan.
"Climate voters elected Joe Biden and we cannot and will not be ignored," Greenberg said.
\u201cMichael Greenberg of @ClimateDefiance called out Biden for his fundraiser costing $25,000 per donor and being hosted by a billionaire.\n\nHe notes that Biden hasn't responded to the 3 million people who petitioned to cancel the Willow Project.\n\n"Climate voters elected Joe Biden and\u2026\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
Laura of the Sunrise Movement—which helped get out the youth vote for Biden in 2020— implied in an interview with Jon Farina that the president was hurting his 2024 chances by not taking a stronger stand against new fossil fuel projects.
"We can't tell people to vote for him in the next election if he is not going to protect our planet, protect our future, and phase down fossil fuels in the next six, seven years," Laura said.
\u201cLaura with the @sunrisemvmt told @JonFarinaPhoto that Biden needs to "honor that promise" he made of "no new drilling. Period. Period. Period."\n\n(Biden indeed promised this on the campaign trail, then approved new drilling with the Willow Project.)\n\n"We can't tell people to vote\u2026\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
The 50 to 100 activists first gathered in Doris C. Freedman Plaza for a rally, then marched up Fifth Avenue toward the building where the fundraiser was being held. Gonzalez said they made it within eye-shot of the building before the 10 to 12 police barricading the street stopped their progress.
Chants included, "Joe Biden, get off it. Put people over profit," and, "We need clean air! Not another billionaire!"
\u201cWith dozens of NYPD trailing them the entire way and more in front of them as they arrived in front of Biden's high-dollar fundraiser, the @ClimateDefiance coalition marched and chanted "These fossil fuels have got to go!"\n\n"We need clean air! Not another billionaire!"\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
Among the coalition were members of Sunrise Movement NYC, New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Climate Defenders, Climate Families NYC, and Reclaim Our Tomorrow, González confirmed.
He said that he sensed a shift in tone at the demonstration, as people who were worried about the climate emergency and angry at Biden's actions or lack thereof felt prepared to take their activism to the next level, and he said this was reflected in Fonda's remarks.
"Now is the time for civil disobedience, right?" she asked the crowd. "We've marched. We've protested. We've written. We've made speeches. We have to up the ante now to save our planet and our future. The window on that is closing rapidly, and we have to do something about it, and we have to be very brave."
\u201cI joined the inspiring @Janefonda at a rally this evening in NYC outside a Wall Street fundraiser for President Biden. Her simple message: we must put our bodies on the line to save the planet.\n\n"Now is the time for civil disobedience."\u201d— Steven Donziger (@Steven Donziger) 1683762904
González also said that passersby seemed more eager than usual to give their numbers and get involved, and that they only faced one right-wing counterprotester.
Going forward, González said the coalition represented by Wednesday's protest will continue to put pressure on Biden across the country.
"I don't think we see a choice," he said. "This has to happen now. There needs to be a plan to wean the country, the world off of fossil fuels. That's what we want."