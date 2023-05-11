To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact: press@standupamerica.com

Senate Judiciary Democrats No Longer Have an Excuse: It's Time to Subpoena Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow

Today, Senator Dianne Feinstein attended her first meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee after a monthslong absence. Feinstein’s return finally gives Judiciary Democrats the votes needed to subpoena documents and testimony related to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ reported ethics violations.

Brett Edkins, Stand Up America’s Managing Director for Policy and Political Affairs, issued the following statement calling on Senate Judiciary Democrats to use their subpoena power:

“Now that Senator Feinstein has returned, Senate Judiciary Democrats have no valid excuse not to subpoena Justice Thomas and begin an aggressive investigation into the extent of his wrongdoing.

“Our system of checks and balances demands that the Senate hold the Supreme Court accountable by compelling Thomas to testify publicly. Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo, and others involved in Thomas’ numerous misdeeds should also be forced to answer questions from committee members.

“Our nation’s highest court must be free from corruption and undue influence. The Senate Judiciary Committee must use the full extent of its authority to hold Justice Thomas accountable. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.”

Stand Up America members have driven more than 338,000 constituent calls and emails demanding their members of Congress to investigate Justice Thomas and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

