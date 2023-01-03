Sec. Buttigieg Could Have Prevented The Southwest Debacle

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
Dylan Gyauch-Lewis, gyauchlewis@therevolvingdoorproject.org
During the height of holiday travel, Southwest Airlines suffered a complete collapse in their operations, driven by outmoded IT systems and understaffing. While most of the other major airlines had single-digit cancellation rates while facing the same weather, Southwest’s cancellation rates peaked at more than 60 percent. In response, Secretary Buttigieg announced that the Department of Transportation would be investigating the incident.
The Revolving Door Project’s Executive Director, Jeff Hauser, issued the following statement about the investigation:
“While it is absolutely necessary that such a colossal failure to serve consumers be investigated, this probe will never atone for the fact that, after the air travel meltdown this summer, Buttigieg waived his responsibility to enforce the law and hold corporations to account.”
“Pete Buttigieg chose to let nearly every domestic airline off scott free after they were caught completely flat-footed earlier this year. Despite rampant cancellations and widespread violation of federal law by giving travel vouchers instead of cash refunds, the only domestic airline to face any regulatory scrutiny was the small, politically weak Frontier. That is despite the fact that Frontier was responsible for far less of the industry-wide meltdown than major players like United or Southwest. Every other US-based airline got off with a warning and promised to do better in the future. When you don’t actually enforce the law, you lose credibility as a regulator. Our position is simple: when corporations violate federal law, they should be investigated and held accountable.”
“The Southwest debacle is what happens when corporations feel like they won’t face any serious regulatory oversight. Southwest’s behavior indicates that powerful corporations do not respect Buttigieg as a regulator. Secretary Buttigieg could have potentially prevented thousands of people from being stranded on a holiday weekend in airports by doing his job sooner and enforcing the law against a rapacious corporation like Southwest that is indifferent to their consumers’ wellbeing.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), a project of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
One reporter called the step "the first sign of the new GOP majority."
As Republicans on Tuesday prepared to formally assume the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and vote on the next speaker amid growing party turmoil, video footage posted to social media showed officials removing metal detectors that were put in place following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Just after noon, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's (D-Mass.) chief of staff posted a short clip showing workers carrying a metal detector into a Capitol elevator.
\u201c12 noon sharp and Republicans just had the metal detectors removed from the House floor #118thCongress\u201d— Sarah Groh (@Sarah Groh) 1672766123
CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju called the move "the first sign of the new GOP majority."
The metal detectors, put in place just outside of the House chamber as an extra security measure amid concerns about Republicans' ties to the January 6 attackers, were vocally opposed by GOP lawmakers, some of whom made a show of dodging them.
"Guns and other weapons were already banned from the chamber," The Washington Post noted Tuesday. "Some Democrats were already anxious about the potential for guns on the House floor after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) campaigned promising to remain armed as she worked on Capitol Hill. And former congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) told a local paper after the attack that he had been armed when protesters stormed the Capitol."
In a video posted to Twitter, Boebert celebrated the removal of the magnetometers:
\u201cWe\u2019re turning Pelosi\u2019s House back into the People\u2019s House.\u201d— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@Rep. Lauren Boebert) 1672766318
The removal of the metal detectors came shortly before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win a majority of House votes on the first ballot for speaker as 19 GOP members opposed him, sending the voting to a second round.
In a rules package unveiled earlier this week, House Republicans propose eliminating "fines for failure of members to comply" with security screenings before reaching the chamber floor.
House members have yet to vote on the proposed rules.
"Law enforcement must drop this dangerous technology—we shouldn't have to worry about being falsely arrested because an algorithm gets it wrong," said the ACLU after a Georgia man was misidentified as a purse thief.
Instead of enjoying a late Thanksgiving meal with his mother in Georgia, Randal Reid spent nearly a week in jail in November after he was falsely identified as a luxury purse thief by Louisiana authorities using facial recognition technology.
That's according to Monday reporting by NOLA.com, which caught the attention of Fight for the Future, a digital rights group that has long advocated against law enforcement and private entities using such technology, partly because of its shortcomings and the risk of outcomes like this.
"So much wrong here," Fight for the Future said Tuesday, sharing the story on Twitter. The group highlighted that many cops can use facial recognition systems without publicly disclosing it, and anyone's "life can be upended because of a machine's mistake."
\u201c- Cops are using facial recognition without disclosing the fact that they're using it\n- Police can scan your face using your driver's license photo, pics on social media, and more\n- You can be arrested, your life can be upended because of a machine's mistake\u201d— @team@fightforthefuture.org on Mastodon (@@team@fightforthefuture.org on Mastodon) 1672760263
Reid—a 28-year-old Black man misidentified as one of three people who allegedly stole over $10,000 in Chanel and Louis Vuitton purses from a pair of shops via bogus credit card purchases—was pulled over by local police in Georgia's Dekalb County on November 25, while he was driving on Interstate 20 to meet up with his mother, NOLA.com reported.
"They told me I had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish. I said, 'What is Jefferson Parish?,'" Reid recalled. "I have never been to Louisiana a day in my life. Then they told me it was for theft. So not only have I not been to Louisiana, I also don't steal."
Reid wasn't released from the Dekalb County jail until December 1. While behind bars, he worried about losing his job as a transportation analyst and being convicted of felonies that he did not commit.
"Not eating, not sleeping. I'm thinking about these charges. Not doing anything because I don't know what's really going on the whole time," he said. "They didn't even try to make the right ID."
Tommy Calogero, Reid's lawyer, told NOLA.com that Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives "tacitly" admitted the misidentification and rescinded a July warrant. The news outlet noted that court records show a Baton Rouge Police Department detective "adopted JPSO's identification of Reid to secure an arrest warrant" for one of the thefts.
According to the report:
Sheriff Joe Lopinto's office did not respond to several requests for information on Reid's arrest and release, the agency's use of facial recognition, or any safeguards around it. That office also denied a formal request for the July 18 arrest warrant for Reid and copies of policies or purchases related to facial recognition, citing an ongoing investigation.
Baton Rouge police also did not respond to questions about its warrant for Reid's arrest. The warrant, signed by 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Rose, does not say how Lopinto's office identified Reid.
As Fight for the Future summarized: "Police blindly trusted a facial recognition scan to arrest a man in Georgia. He was wrongly imprisoned for a WEEK. Now (surprise, surprise) the cops are stonewalling the press about their failure."
Experts from the ACLU of Louisana and the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) shared concerns with NOLA.com about police use of the technology—which, as research has shown, more frequently misidentifies people of color.
In response to reporting on Reid's experience, the national ACLU on Tuesday stressed the flaws of facial recognition tools and asserted that "law enforcement must drop this dangerous technology—we shouldn't have to worry about being falsely arrested because an algorithm gets it wrong."
\u201cFacial recognition tech is biased and unreliable, especially when used against Black and Brown people.\n\nLaw enforcement must drop this dangerous technology \u2014 we shouldn't have to worry about being falsely arrested because an algorithm gets it wrong.https://t.co/APcwrZnLpl\u201d— ACLU (@ACLU) 1672771440
The national ACLU has previously called on policymakers to end law enforcement use of facial recognition technology across the United States—including after the January 2020 wrongful arrest of Robert Williams, a Black man in Michigan misidentified as a shoplifting suspect.
"My daughters can't unsee me being handcuffed and put into a police car. But they can see me use this experience to bring some good into the world," Williams wrote in a June 2020 opinion piece. "I keep thinking about how lucky I was to have spent only one night in jail—as traumatizing as it was. Many Black people won't be so lucky. My family and I don't want to live with that fear. I don't want anyone to live with that fear."
Even before Williams' arrest, Fight for the Future and partners groups launched a "Ban Facial Recognition" campaign, which has tracked restrictions and known uses of the technology as well as enabled constituents to pressure lawmakers to ban it. Despite some progress in restricting or banning law enforcement's use of such tools at the local and state levels, the United States still lacks federal law on the topic.
"Like nuclear or biological weapons, facial recognition poses a threat to human society and basic liberty that far outweighs any potential benefits," the campaign's website argues. "Silicon Valley lobbyists are disingenuously calling for light 'regulation' of facial recognition so they can continue to profit by rapidly spreading this surveillance dragnet. They're trying to avoid the real debate: whether technology this dangerous should even exist."
According to the campaign, "Industry-friendly and government-friendly oversight will not fix the dangers inherent in law enforcement's use of facial recognition: We need an all-out ban."
The first round of voting for House speaker showed the ramifications of "the rise of the extreme MAGA caucus," said one Democrat.
With several far-right allies of former President Donald Trump leading a charge to block U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker of the chamber, the California Republican repeatedly fell short of the votes he needed to prevail on Tuesday.
During both rounds of voting, McCarthy got only 203 votes from his fellow Republicans, several short of the 218 votes needed to win the leadership position. In the second round of voting, Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) received 19 votes.
That came after Jordan secured just six votes in the first round, when 10 Republicans supported Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) while Reps. Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Jim Banks (Ind.) as well as former Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) each received one vote.
Defectors included outspoken backers of Trump—who urged members to support McCarthy—including GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
For both rounds, every Democrat backed Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who ended up with more votes than McCarthy but did not win the majority needed for the speakership. Jeffries is expected to become the House minority leader.
Leading up to the vote, McCarthy agreed to some demands by his detractors, who include members of the House Freedom Caucus. He agreed to include in the House rules a stipulation that members can vote to unseat the speaker at any time, but refused to pledge to hold votes on some bills proposed by ultra-conservative members. He also did not pledge that the party's political action committee would decline to fund primary challengers.
No other members can be sworn in until the speaker is elected, and the House will not be able to proceed with any official business until the matter is resolved.
The second round of voting began shortly after McCarthy lost the first round, with Jordan once again giving a nominating speech in support of the California lawmaker.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted that McCarthy's failure to win the leadership post shows "the rise of the extreme MAGA caucus [has] already had ramifications."
"House Republicans are showing the American people that they can't govern," said Lieu.