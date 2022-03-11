Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

abortion_rights_us_supreme_court

Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2021. (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'Moment of Crisis': Texas Supreme Court Ends Hope for Overturning Abortion Ban

"With this ruling, the sliver of this case that we were left with is gone," said the head of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Jessica Corbett

While vowing to keep up the fight, reproductive rights advocates responded with alarm and despair on Friday after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that what was "once the most promising lawsuit" against the state's six-week abortion ban cannot proceed against the only remaining defendants.

"To everyone in a state where your rights are at risk: You deserve so much better."

The ruling in Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson—which comes after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed most of the case in December—means Texas' Senate Bill 8 "will likely remain in effect for the foreseeable future," warned the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR).

"We are in a moment of crisis not only for reproductive rights but for our justice system and the rule of law," declared CRR president and CEO Nancy Northup, whose group was among those representing the plaintiffs. "With this ruling, the sliver of this case that we were left with is gone."

S.B. 8, and copycat bills that have popped up in other GOP-controlled states, bans abortion after six weeks—before many people know they are pregnant—without exceptions for rape or incest. It also empowers anti-choice vigilantes to enforce the law with the allure of a $10,000 bounty.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, the only part of the case that moved forward was plaintiffs' attempt to stop the Texas Medical Board and other state licensing officials from disciplining providers who violated the abortion ban. However, the Republican-controlled state court ended that effort Friday.

"This is another devastating injustice, and people will continue to be denied the basic human dignity of being able to control their own body," said Julia Kaye, staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, which also represented the plaintiffs.

"Some have been able to overcome this cruel law through the extraordinary support of abortion funds and the reproductive rights and justice movement to get abortion care very early in Texas or travel out of state," she noted. "But too many others have been denied abortion care altogether, and the brunt of this horrific law has fallen on the most marginalized people, including people of color and people with the fewest resources."

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of the plaintiffs Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance, explained that while the clinics in Texas have remained open to offer what limited care they can still provide, "the situation is becoming increasingly dire, and now neighboring states—where we have been sending patients—are about to pass similar bans."

"Where will Texans go then?" she asked. "The more states that pass these bans, the harder it will be for anyone in this region to get abortion care. Texans deserve better."

Warning that "the public cannot stand by while extremist politicians and cowardly courts strip away our civil rights," Kaye promised that opponents of S.B. 8 and similar legislation "won't stop fighting and we will do everything we can to stem the suffering that has resulted from this unprecedented crisis."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

As Other States Try to Copy Texas, SCOTUS Asked to Find Abortion Ban Unconstitutional

Jessica Corbett ·

rights groups and lawmakers

'Everything Is on the Line': Senate Under Pressure to Protect Abortion Rights

Jessica Corbett ·

pro-Roe signs

'Texans Deserved Better Than This': Supreme Court Leaves Abortion Ban in Place

Jessica Corbett ·

#FreeAssange

After 1,000 Days in Belmarsh Prison, Campaigners Demand Freedom for Julian Assange

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Vendor sells grains at a market in Yemen

UN Warns Russia's Attack on Ukraine Could Spike Global Food Prices by 22%

"The global number of undernourished people could increase by eight to 13 million people in 2022 and 2023," says a new report by FAO, the global food agency.

Julia Conley ·

deforestation_amazon_rainforest

Amazon Deforestation Hit Record High in February—Up 62% From 2021

"This absurd increase shows the lack of policies to combat deforestation and environmental crimes in the Amazon, driven by the current administration," said a Greenpeace campaigner. "The destruction just isn't stopping."

Jenna McGuire ·

abortion_rights_us_supreme_court

'Moment of Crisis': Texas Supreme Court Ends Hope for Overturning Abortion Ban

"With this ruling, the sliver of this case that we were left with is gone," said the head of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Jessica Corbett ·

Gabriel Boric

Progressives Worldwide Applaud New Hope for Chile as President Gabriel Boric Sworn In

"Without a shadow of a doubt, Boric is leading us into a new chapter of Chilean history."

Brett Wilkins ·

A resident receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, March 5, 2021.

Two Years Into Pandemic, Human Rights Watch Warns of Lessons Not Learned

"As we enter the third year," an expert at the group says, "the inequities that have characterized the past two years are only being further entrenched."

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.