For Immediate Release
Reproductive Freedom for All
Reproductive Freedom for All Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Emergency Abortion Care Case

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Idaho v. United States, a case to determine if states can deny pregnant people emergency abortion care. This case is centered around the Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act (EMTALA). This federal law ensures people can access emergency medical care, even if they do not have insurance or are otherwise unable to pay for it.

Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju released the following statement:

“The Court could have upheld this basic right, but they refused to. Instead, the conservative majority kicked the case back to a lower court, punting so that they didn’t need to weigh in before an election where attacks on abortion access are already top of mind for voters. While the Biden administration is fighting tooth and nail to ensure people can get the emergency abortion care they need, anti-abortion extremists will continue to do whatever they can to stop them. Let this serve as a reminder of what’s at stake this November. We must secure reproductive freedom majorities in Congress and send President Biden back to the White House to restore the federal right to abortion and expand access for all.”

For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody. Reproductive Freedom for All is powered by its more than 4 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion.

