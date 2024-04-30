To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Reproductive Freedom for All Condemns Trump’s Call To Prosecute and Punish Women for An Abortion

In a newly released interview with TIME, Donald Trump doubled down on his extremist anti-abortion policies. Trump endorsed punishing women who get an abortion and allowing states to monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute women who get an abortion. Trump also left the door open to signing legislation that could ban IVF and stood with extremist anti-abortion activists who want to ban medication abortion nationwide.

Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:

“There is zero doubt in my mind that Trump will choose anti-abortion extremists and their horrifying agenda over American families every single chance he gets, and this new interview proves that he will ban abortion in all 50 states. It’s imperative that we double down on our mission to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket and deliver Congressional majorities to lock our right to abortion care into federal law.”

For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody. Reproductive Freedom for All is powered by its more than 4 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion.

