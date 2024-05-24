To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oxfam International
Contact: Phone,+1 617 482 1211 (Toll-free 1-800-77-OXFAM),Email,info@oxfamamerica.org

Reaction to ICJ court ruling on South Africa seeking an emergency halt to Israel’s offensive in Rafah

Statement by Oxfam International

THE HAGUE

Oxfam welcomes the ICJ’s order as a critical intervention to stop Israel’s military onslaught on Rafah, which has displaced more than 800,000 people, and an affirmation of the right to life of the Palestinian people.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed or injured 5% of the entire population – mostly women and children – and pushed the rest to the brink of famine.

The Israeli Government must immediately comply with the Court’s ruling and halt its brutal offensive on Rafah and the rest of Gaza. It must also release its stranglehold on the aid pipeline, allowing the 4,500 banked-up trucks in Al-Arish to reach people with desperately needed food, water, and medicine.

All states have a legal and moral responsibility to ensure Israel complies with this order, and that the hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in Rafah are protected.

States arming this Israeli offensive are now defying the ICJ ruling, and are complicit in any war crimes committed in Gaza. They must stop supplying weapons immediately, and instead press harder for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed, and to ensure the safe return of all hostages and unlawfully detained Palestinians.

Oxfam International is a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice. We are working across regions in about 70 countries, with thousands of partners, and allies, supporting communities to build better lives for themselves, grow resilience and protect lives and livelihoods also in times of crisis.

www.oxfam.org
Press PageAction Page