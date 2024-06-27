June, 27 2024, 12:32pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Jeff Hauser, jeffhauser@gmail.com
RDP Analysis Finds 13 Court Whisperer-Backed Groups Urged SCOTUS To Gut Securities Law Enforcement
The Supreme Court has issued a 6-3 ruling in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy kneecapping the ability of the SEC and other federal agencies to crack down on corporate wrongdoing.
This case starts with the SEC fining George Jarkesy, a conservative talk-radio host and hedge fund manager, $300,000 for securities fraud—he had brazenly lied to investors about the value of his hedge fund. But Jarkesy challenged the decision on the basis that the process by which he was fined—an administrative proceeding adjudicated by an administrative law judge (ALJ)—was unconstitutional.
In 2022, the far-right Fifth Circuit ruled in favor of Jarkesy, ruling that both SEC ALJs and perhaps all SEC adjudications of securities fraud are unconstitutional.
In the words of journalist Mark Joseph Stern, the Supreme Court’s decision today is a “massive blow to the federal government’s ability to enforce regulations against lawbreakers.” The decision is a boon for white collar criminals.
Some of the organizations that supported the weakening of the SEC have direct ties to the powerful friends and benefactors of the Court. The very same people who are flying Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to vacation destinations on private jets are closely tied to organizations that are urging the Court through amicus briefs to rule in a manner favorable to corporate wrongdoers.
An RDP review of amicus briefs in the case finds at least 13 amicus filers with ties to court-whisperers and judicial gift givers like Leonard Leo, Charles Koch, Paul Singer, Harlan Crow, and wealthy elites in the Horatio Alger Association in which Clarence Thomas is a key member.
- COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) is a right-wing think tank and longtime climate change denial advocate that opposes a host of federal labor, consumer, health, and environmental protections. It was founded in 1984 by former Koch collaborator Fred Smith.
- CHARLES KOCH: Koch’s philanthropic arms jointly gave over $640,000 to CEI between 1997 and 2015. CEI is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network.
- LEONARD LEO: Leonard Leo’s 85 Fund gave CEI $250,000 in 2020.
- AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY: Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is a right-wing group whose top priorities include defunding public education, opposing environmental and human health protections, separating families by repealing DACA, and promoting the interests of the wealthy.
- KOCH: AFP is the “main political arm” of the Koch network. Koch Industries and the Koch nonprofits have given AFP and its related arms tens of millions of dollars, including $20 million from Koch Industries to AFP’s super PAC in the 2022 election cycle alone. AFP is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network.
- CATO INSTITUTE: The Cato Institute is a libertarian think tank that has long advocated for defunding social services like Social Security and public schools and eliminating key environmental, labor, and anti-discrimination protections.
- KOCH: The Cato Institute was co-founded by Charles Koch in 1977 under the original corporate name of the “Charles Koch Foundation, Inc.” Koch Industries and Koch nonprofits have given Cato tens of millions of dollars over the past 45 years. The Cato Institute is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network.
- NEW CIVIL LIBERTIES ALLIANCE: The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) is a conservative litigation group that champions a wide array of right-wing causes, from overturning Chevron deference to attacking gun safety laws. NCLA has supported Elon Musk’s attacks on the NLRB and has previously defended Federalist publisher Ben Domenech and mega-corporation Oracle in cases against the NLRB and Department of Labor, respectively.
- KOCH: The Charles Koch Foundation provided $1 million of the $1.6 million NCLA raised in 2017, its first year of operation, giving a total of over $3 million from 2017 to 2021. The Charles Koch Institute gave NCLA an additional $2 million in 2020 and 2021. The New Civil Liberties Alliance is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network. NCLA’s president Mark Chenoweth previously served as in-house counsel for Koch Industries.
- LEO: Leonard Leo’s 85 fund gave NCLA $1 million in 2020.
- CLAREMONT INSTITUTE’S CENTER FOR CONSTITUTIONAL JURISPRUDENCE: The Claremont Institute is an “anti-democracy think tank” that defended and supported Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- JOHN EASTMAN: Claremont’s litigation arm, the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, is led by “coup memo” author and Trump co-conspirator John Eastman. Eastman is a former law clerk to Justice Thomas and exchanged emails with Ginni Thomas ahead of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. In October 2023, Thomas recused from the Eastman Jan. 6 case, though he did not disclose the reason for recusal.
- US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The Chamber is the largest corporate lobbying group in the country, representing predatory Wall Street banks and major fossil fuel companies, as well as some corporate criminals. The Chamber spends millions annually on federal lobbying and dark money political contributions to promote an anti-worker, anti-consumer, and anti-climate deregulatory agenda.
- HORATIO ALGER ASSOCIATION: Chamber advisor (and former president) Thomas Donohue and Chamber board member Frank VanderSloot are both inductees of the Horatio Alger Association, an exclusive circle of wealthy business elites that has lavished Clarence Thomas with luxury gifts and received unprecedented access to the Supreme Court building.
- KOCH: Charles Koch’s foundation has given large amounts of money to bankroll the Chamber’s work, including a 2021 grant of $817,500 to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and a 2022 grant of $1.65 million to fund the Chamber’s JobSIDE initiative.
- INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S LAW CENTER: The Independent Women’s Law Center is the litigation arm of the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), a right-wing group that originated as “Women for Judge Thomas.”
- LEO: Between 2020 and 2021, Leonard Leo’s 85 Fund gave IWF $660,000. Leo’s Freedom and Opportunity Fund gave IWF’s advocacy arm $4 million in 2016-2017 during the fight to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s SCOTUS seat.
- KOCH: Billionaire Charles Koch is a major funder of the Independent Women’s Forum. In 2019, the Charles Koch Foundation gave $100,000 to the Independent Women’s Forum. Between 2020 and 2021, the Charles Koch Institute gave $303,000 to the Independent Women’s Forum. IWF is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy network.
- LIBERTY JUSTICE CENTER: The Liberty Justice Center (LJC) is the litigation arm of the conservative Illinois Policy Institute, which has supported legal assaults on collective bargaining, gun safety measures, and public school funding.
- HORATIO ALGER ASSOCIATION: The LJC received $1 million in 2021 from the Marcus Foundation, a charitable giving nonprofit run by Home Depot co-founder and Republican megadonor Bernard Marcus. Marcus is also a 1993 inductee into the Horatio Alger Association, an exclusive circle of wealthy business elites that has lavished Clarence Thomas with luxury gifts and received unprecedented access to the Supreme Court building.
- KOCH: LJC is an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network.
- ENERGY TRANSFER LP: Energy Transfer is one of the 50 largest corporations in America. It owns and operates a variety of industrial assets, including more than 125,000 miles of pipeline. The company has a long history of leaks from its pipelines that have spoiled water and damaged the environment.
- HORATIO ALGER ASSOCIATION: Kelcy Warren, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energy Transfer, is a member of the Horatio Alger Association, an exclusive circle of wealthy business elites that has lavished Clarence Thomas with luxury gifts and received unprecedented access to the Supreme Court building. In an association booklet published online, Warren and Clarence Thomas can be seen standing next to each other during Warren’s induction ceremony.
- INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE: The Institute for Justice (IJ) is a libertarian litigation group that has opposed affirmative action and fought for initiatives that funnel public money to private schools, including religious private schools. IJ’s founder, Clint Bolick, now sits on the Arizona Supreme Court and recently had a hand in restoring the state’s Civil War-era abortion ban.
- HARLAN CROW: The Trammell and Margaret Crow Foundation, which Harlan Crow is President and Director of, gave IJ $225,000 between 2019 and 2021.
One brief was filed jointly by a host of groups, including these four with ties to court-whisperers:
- ADVANCING AMERICAN FREEDOM: Advancing American Freedom (AAF) is a conservative advocacy group founded in April 2021 by former Vice President Mike Pence. AAF staunchly opposes reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, aims to defund public education, denies climate science, and opposes rail safety regulations. AAF has filed a petitioner-side amicus brief in both Loper Bright and Relentless.
- LEO: Leonard Leo’s Concord Fund contributed more than $1.5 million to Advancing American Freedom between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2022.
- MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: The Manhattan Institute is a right-wing think tank that has defended trickle-down economics, spread climate denial propaganda at the behest of the fossil fuel industry, and argued for the privatization of social services.
- PAUL SINGER: Multi-billionaire Paul Singer, a benefactor of Justice Alito, is the current Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Manhattan Institute. He contributed $8,760,000 to the Manhattan Institute between 2011 and 2022, funding $1,635,000 in 2022 alone.
- KOCH: The Manhattan Institute received $3,182,717 from Koch organizations and foundations between 1997 and 2017. The Manhattan Institute is also an associate member of the Koch-linked State Policy Network.
- LEO: Leonard Leo’s 85 Fund gave the Manhattan institute $450,000 in 2022.
- CROW: Kathy Crow, wife of real estate mogul Harlan Crow, is a current Trustee of the Manhattan Institute.
- AMERICANS FOR LIMITED GOVERNMENT: Americans for Limited Government (ALG) is an ultraconservative group that supported the fake elector plot.
- LEO: Leonard Leo’s Concord Fund gave ALG $1,685,000 between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
- ALG touts on its website an endorsement from Ginni Thomas: “If America had an official fire department to help preserve our liberties, Rick Manning and Americans for Limited Government could be its Captain.”
Others who filed briefs arguing that the SEC should be kneecapped include:
- MARK CUBAN AND ELON MUSK: Surprise, surprise. More billionaires who want to weaken our top financial regulator. Who could have guessed it?
- MORRIS & DICKSON: Drugmaker Morris & Dickson is angry that an ALJ at the DEA recommended in 2019 that the company’s license be revoked for its substantial role in the opioid crisis. The recommendation was only implemented four years later (prompting some questions about the DEA’s revolving door) and has already been reversed. Still, the company seems to be taking its anger out on ALJs everywhere.
- TOTALENERGIES GAS & POWER: This gas company is currently facing an enforcement action from FERC for market manipulation, and it would prefer not to have to face a FERC ALJ. The SEC also fined the company nearly $400 million in 2013 for bribing a government official in Iran in order to secure business in the country! No surprise this corrupt company would want weaker administrative agencies.
- DAVID JULIAN: An ALJ recommended in December 2022 that former Chief Auditor of Wells Fargo David Julian be made to pay $7 million and banned from banking for life for his culpability in the fake-accounts scandal. As he explains in his amicus brief, he is not too happy about this.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
LATEST NEWS
Supreme Court's Right-Wing Majority Delivers Gift to Corporate Criminals
Decision in SEC v. Jarkesy decried as a "victory for the wealthy and powerful" delivered by a right-wing majority that once again put "corporations, Wall Street, and billionaire benefactors over everyday Americans."
Jun 27, 2024
News
Millhiser argued that with its ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy, the high court effectively "lit a match and tossed it into dozens of federal agencies."
The Associated Pressnoted Thursday that the SEC "had already reduced the number of cases it brings in administrative proceedings pending the Supreme Court's resolution of the case."
"Today's decision is another step in the long-term corporate project of neutering federal agencies' ability to protect the public from fraudsters, rip-offs, dangerous products, carbon polluters, and more," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said in a statement. "The decision will have near-term consequences for the financial system, as it hinders the SEC's ability to seek critical penalties."
As a result of Thursday's ruling, said Weissman, some federal agencies "will need new authority from Congress, which is not doing much legislating, in order to be able to enforce the law."
The Revolving Door Project noted in an analysis released Thursday that at least 13 organizations with "ties to court-whisperers and judicial gift-givers like Leonard Leo, Charles Koch, Paul Singer, Harlan Crow, and wealthy elites in the Horatio Alger Association in which Clarence Thomas is a key member" submitted amicus briefs supporting Jarkesy's fight against the SEC.
"Some of the organizations that supported the weakening of the SEC have direct ties to the powerful friends and benefactors of the court," the group said. "The very same people who are flying Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to vacation destinations on private jets are closely tied to organizations that are urging the court through amicus briefs to rule in a manner favorable to corporate wrongdoers."
Caroline Ciccone, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision "is a victory for the wealthy and powerful, delivered by a Supreme Court conservative majority all too used to putting corporations, Wall Street, and billionaire benefactors over everyday Americans."
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled along ideological lines that the Securities and Exchange Commission cannot use in-house legal proceedings to civilly penalize fraudsters, a decision that could strike a devastating blow to federal agencies' ability to fight corporate crime.
In the 6-3 decision, the high court's conservative supermajority deemed the SEC's in-house proceedings unconstitutional, siding with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other big business-aligned organizations that weighed in on the side of the plaintiff—conservative radio host and hedge fund manager George Jarkesy, who was accused by the SEC of defrauding investors and ordered to pay a $300,000 civil penalty.
Jarkesy argued the SEC proceedings violated his Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial. But as Vox's Ian Millhiser observed, "the Constitution treats civil trials very differently from criminal proceedings."
"While the Sixth Amendment provides that 'in all criminal prosecutions' the defendant is entitled to a jury trial," Millhiser wrote, "the Seventh Amendment provides a more limited jury trial right, requiring them 'in suits at common law.'"
Millhiser argued that with its ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy, the high court effectively "lit a match and tossed it into dozens of federal agencies."
The Supreme Court's three liberal judges dissented from Thursday's decision, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor denouncing the ruling as "a power grab" with potentially "momentous consequences."
"Today's ruling is part of a disconcerting trend: When it comes to the separation of powers, this court tells the American public and its coordinate branches that it knows best," Sotomayor wrote, warning that the decision "means that the constitutionality of hundreds of statutes may now be in peril, and dozens of agencies could be stripped of their power to enforce laws enacted by Congress."
Congress would have to give a bunch of federal agencies VASTLY more money and personnel to handle all the jury trials they would need to conduct to patch the hole that SCOTUS just blew in their enforcement powers. It won't happen. This case will just let lawbreakers off the hook.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 27, 2024
Consumer advocates and watchdog organizations warned the high court's decision in SEC v. Jarkesy could have implications that extend well beyond the Securities and Exchange Commission, given that other key agencies—including the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency—use internal legal proceedings overseen by an administrative law judge.
The Associated Pressnoted Thursday that the SEC "had already reduced the number of cases it brings in administrative proceedings pending the Supreme Court's resolution of the case."
"Today's decision is another step in the long-term corporate project of neutering federal agencies' ability to protect the public from fraudsters, rip-offs, dangerous products, carbon polluters, and more," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said in a statement. "The decision will have near-term consequences for the financial system, as it hinders the SEC's ability to seek critical penalties."
As a result of Thursday's ruling, said Weissman, some federal agencies "will need new authority from Congress, which is not doing much legislating, in order to be able to enforce the law."
"The decision extols the Seventh Amendment, but shows little respect for the separation of powers that is at the heart of our constitutional system," Weissman added. "There's also more than a little irony in this court touting the right to access the court system, when it has broadly allowed companies to require consumers to use arbitration rather than protecting their right to access the courts."
"In gutting the federal government's ability to enforce laws enacted by Congress, this ruling gives special interests even more power to set the rules for the rest of us."
As Politicoreported last month, an "alliance of tech billionaires, conservative legal activists, and the business lobby" joined the fight to strip the SEC of the key enforcement tool.
The outlet noted that "since Jarkesy was filed, companies including Meta, SpaceX, and Amazon have escalated it into a broader fight against federal power by suing other agencies over their own courts—a way of fighting unfavorable judgments by attacking the system that delivered it."
The Revolving Door Project noted in an analysis released Thursday that at least 13 organizations with "ties to court-whisperers and judicial gift-givers like Leonard Leo, Charles Koch, Paul Singer, Harlan Crow, and wealthy elites in the Horatio Alger Association in which Clarence Thomas is a key member" submitted amicus briefs supporting Jarkesy's fight against the SEC.
"Some of the organizations that supported the weakening of the SEC have direct ties to the powerful friends and benefactors of the court," the group said. "The very same people who are flying Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to vacation destinations on private jets are closely tied to organizations that are urging the court through amicus briefs to rule in a manner favorable to corporate wrongdoers."
Caroline Ciccone, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision "is a victory for the wealthy and powerful, delivered by a Supreme Court conservative majority all too used to putting corporations, Wall Street, and billionaire benefactors over everyday Americans."
"In gutting the federal government's ability to enforce laws enacted by Congress, this ruling gives special interests even more power to set the rules for the rest of us," said Ciccone. "Let's be clear: This is a power grab that will ultimately harm ordinary people by making it harder for federal agencies to hold corporations accountable for misdeeds."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Genocide Denial': Tlaib, Lee Slam Bipartisan Effort to Suppress Gaza Death Toll
"They want to erase the Palestinians who are living," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, "and now they are trying to erase the Palestinians who are dead."
Jun 27, 2024
News
"The list is too long that I can't even submit it because of the text limit," she added.
However, the State Department has repeatedly—and uncritically—cited the ministry's figures in past reports on previous Israeli attacks on Gaza.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also recently added Israel and Hamas—whose political wing has governed Gaza for a generation—to its "List of Shame" of countries and governments that kill and harm children.
Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Barbara Lee took to the House floor Wednesday to denounce an amendment to next year's State Department spending bill that would ban U.S. officials from using agency funding to cite casualty figures provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz's (D-Fla.) amendment to H.R. 8771, the State Department Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2025, passed by a vote of 269-144 on Thursday with broad bipartisan support. The bipartisan measure—co-sponsored by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), and Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)—bans State Department officials from using agency funds to cite any statistics from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
"How absolutely unconscionable that my colleagues are offering an amendment to prevent our U.S. government from even citing the Palestinian death toll," said Tlaib (D-Mich.). "Since 1948... there has been a coordinated effort, especially in this chamber, to dehumanize Palestinians and erase Palestinians from existence."
"The ethnic cleansing of Palestinians did not end in 1948," Tlaib continued. "Today... we are witnessing the Israeli apartheid government carry out a genocide in Gaza, and in real time, and this amendment is an attempt to hide it."
Noting the "more than 15,000 Palestinian children" killed by Israel's bombs, bullets, and starvation-inducing siege, Tlaib said that "six children... are killed in Gaza every single hour."
"But Palestinians are not just numbers," she said. "Behind these numbers are real people—mothers, fathers, sons, daughters who have their lives stolen from them and their families torn apart, and we should not be trying to hide it."
"These are innocent children and babies who have been bombed in their tents, burned alive, dismembered, and deliberately starved to death. Where is our shared humanity in this chamber?" Tlaib asked. "There is so much anti-Palestinian racism in this chamber that my colleagues don't even want to acknowledge that Palestinians exist at all—not when they're alive, and now, not even when they're dead."
"It's absolutely disgusting," she said. "This is genocide denial."
"I won't remain silent as the only Palestinian-American serving in Congress, while folks attempt to erase those who were killed with our own weapons," the congresswoman vowed, holding up a thick ream of paper that she said was a list of Palestinians killed during the war, to be entered into the Congressional Record.
"The list is too long that I can't even submit it because of the text limit," she added.
Lee (D-Calif.) said that the Gaza Health Ministry's data is "often the only information available about what is happening on the ground in Gaza."
"This amendment would severely inhibit the United States government's ability to assess the situation," she warned.
"Israel has sealed Gaza's borders barring foreign journalists and others who can offer this reporting," Lee added. "The journalists and medical professionals who are there are unable to account for all of the bodies trapped under rubble and discovered in mass graves."
Lee noted that the Gaza Health Ministry's figures "have been found to be credible in the past, holding up to United Nations scrutiny, independent investigations, and even Israel's tallies."
Israel Defense Forces officials have also concurred with the roughly 2:1 civilian-to-militant fatality figure claimed by the Gaza Health Ministry.
In February, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged that "over 25,000" Palestinian women and children had been killed in Gaza up to that date, although the Pentagon subsequently attempted to walk back his admission.
President Joe Biden has been accused of genocide denial for casting aspersions on Gaza Health Ministry casualty reports.
"The president paved the way for horrific amendments like these when he questioned Palestinian death counts that were deemed credible by independent human rights organizations and our own State Department," said Tariq Habash, a former U.S. Education Department official who resigned earlier this year over the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza.
Moskowitz—whose all-time top campaign contributor is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)—contended Wednesday that "at the end of the day, the Gaza Ministry of Health is the Hamas Ministry of Health" while disdaining "the idea that the United States government would rely on a terrorist organization for statistics."
However, the State Department has repeatedly—and uncritically—cited the ministry's figures in past reports on previous Israeli attacks on Gaza.
In November, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf testified before Congress that the true death toll from the current Israeli war on Gaza is likely "even higher" than reported, as thousands of Palestinians are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath the rubble of hundreds of thousands of bombed-out buildings.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 37,765 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed during Israel's 265-day assault on the embattled strip. More than 86,400 Gazans have been wounded, and over 11,000 others are missing.
Israel's conduct in the war is the subject of an ongoing genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is also seeking to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including extermination and forced starvation, as well as three Hamas leaders for alleged extermination and other crimes.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also recently added Israel and Hamas—whose political wing has governed Gaza for a generation—to its "List of Shame" of countries and governments that kill and harm children.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Israel Warns That It Could Send Lebanon 'Back to the Stone Age'
Critics of Israel denounced the bellicose rhetoric and U.N. leaders called for de-escalation as attacks mount along the Israel-Lebanon border and the threat of a full-scale war looms.
Jun 27, 2024
News
The Biden administration, like the U.N., has called for de-escalation. Last week Biden sent a State Department official, Amos Hochstein, to Israel and Lebanon to push for peaceful solution.
Despite efforts by the United Nations and others seeking to decrease tensions and prevent a wider war, Israel's defense minister on Wednesday warned that his military could send Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.
The remarks by Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration on Sunday that Israeli troops would be transferred from Gaza to the Lebanese border, with some experts predicting an Israeli incursion into Lebanon.
Cross-border strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, a non-state militia and political party in Lebanon, have intensified in recent weeks and have left hundreds dead, mostly on the Lebanese side, over the last nine months.
"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched," Gallant told reporters in Washington, D.C.
Gallant said the Israeli military is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age, but we don’t want to do it."
U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned Wednesday that a war in Lebanon could be "potentially apocalyptic" and draw in other countries such as Syria. It would be "the flashpoint beyond all flash points," he said.
Last week, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had issued a similar warning about the stakes of a war in Lebanon.
"Let's be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza," Guterres said, calling for "immediate de-escalation."
"One rash move–one miscalculation–could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he added.
Owen Jones, a left-wing columnist at The Guardian, wrote on social media that Gallant's remarks were a threat to commit genocide.
Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant has threatened to send Lebanon back to "the Stone Age".
This is itself a direct threat to commit mass war crimes, and indeed to commit genocide.
— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 27, 2024
An escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict could be imminent. Politicoreported on Monday that "U.S. officials appear resigned to the possibility that Israel will make a major move against Hezbollah inside Lebanon in the coming weeks."
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said there would be "no restraint and no rules and no ceilings" if Israel invaded Lebanon, Al Jazeerareported.
Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and U.K. governments, receives military support from Iran and is estimated to have ten times the military capability of Hamas, with an estimated stockpile of 150,000 rockets and missiles, many of them with precision capabilities. Last week, according toCNN, U.S. officials expressed concern that Israel's Iron Dome defense system could be overwhelmed by Hezbollah's arsenal.
Hezbollah held Israel to a standstill during a 2006 war that lasted just over one month, and the group is regarded to be better equipped now. Israel and Lebanon have a longstanding border dispute; in practice the border is a U.N.-instituted and heavily militarized "Blue Line."
Though the media focus has been on a possible escalation, the last nine months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah have already been costly. Al Jazeerareported Thursday that 543 Lebanese and 21 Israelis have been killed since October 7, though Reuters reported an overall lower figure earlier in the month. In addition, about 150,000 people in southern Lebanon and northern Israel have been displaced because of cross-border strikes.
The Biden administration, like the U.N., has called for de-escalation. Last week Biden sent a State Department official, Amos Hochstein, to Israel and Lebanon to push for peaceful solution.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that "we are urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel's northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border."
Another top U.S. military official warned on Sunday that an Israeli incursion into Lebanon could draw Iran into the conflict.
But the U.S. also warned Hezbollah this week that it can't stop an Israeli attack and that it will support Israel's defense in the event of Hezbollah retaliation, Politicoreported.
The specter of war led several Western countries to call on their citizens who are in Lebanon to leave, with Canada planning to evacuate 45,000 of its nationals from the country in the event of a war.
Gallant's bellicose rhetoric on Wednesday echoed a line that Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician and former member of Netanyahu's coalition government, had used on the campaign trail in the past.
Gantz, who is often characterized as moderate in his hawkishness compared to Netanyahu and who recently quit the war cabinet, bragged in 2019 campaign ads about having sent Gaza "back to the Stone Age" during the 2014 Gaza war, which he helped lead.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular