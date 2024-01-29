January, 29 2024, 01:47pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: (520) 623.5252,Email:,center@biologicaldiversity.org
Rampant Biden Administration Oil, Gas Drilling Approvals Continue to Undermine U.S. Climate Commitments
Massive Fossil Fuel Expansion on Pace With Trump Administration
Federal data show the Biden administration approved 9,779 permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands in its first three years, nearly keeping pace with the Trump administration’s 9,982 drilling-permit approvals in its first three years.
The Biden administration’s policy of oil and gas expansion contradicts the clear climate science that fossil fuel growth must be stopped and governments must phase out fossil fuels to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. In December the United States and other countries agreed to a phasedown and ultimate phaseout of fossil fuel extraction.
“Given the urgency of the climate crisis and our nation’s pledge to phase out oil and gas extraction, the Biden administration needs to pump the brakes right now on issuing drilling permits on our public lands,” said Jeremy Nichols of the Center for Biological Diversity. “It’s time for the administration to show the world what true climate leadership looks like.”
The pace of new oil- and gas-drilling approvals stands in contrast to the administration’s action last week to temporarily pause new gas-export projects. While met with support, the pause is not permanent and does not stem new fossil fuel production.
“The temporary pause on new gas-exports projects is a good step, but for it to be meaningful, the Biden administration needs to make it permanent and stop rubberstamping more fossil fuel production,” said Nichols.
More than 6,000 of the drilling permits granted by the administration are on public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s New Mexico office, followed by 1,793 permits in Wyoming and several hundred each in Utah, Colorado, California and North Dakota.
Scientific analyses show climate pollution from the world’s already producing fossil fuel developments, if fully developed, will push warming past 1.5 degrees Celsius. Avoiding such warming requires ending new investment in fossil fuel projects and phasing out production to keep as much as 40% of already developed fields in the ground.
The Biden administration has not enacted any policies to significantly limit drilling permits or manage a decline of production to avoid 1.5 degrees of warming. It supported Sen. Joe Manchin’s demands to add provisions to the Inflation Reduction Act that will lock in fossil fuel leasing for the next decade.
The administration has also ignored petitions from hundreds of climate, conservation, Indigenous and environmental justice groups calling for a phaseout of federal oil and gas production.
In June 2023 the Interior Department rejected a petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and others to wind down federal fossil fuel extraction. The Center sued the Interior Department in November over the failure of the agency to release records explaining why it denied the petition.
Biden White House Says 'We Don't Want a Wider War.' Analysts Say 'Too Late'
"But the U.S. can snap to its senses, end the Gaza war, and climb down from pointless escalations across the Middle East," said one observer.
Jan 29, 2024
News
On Monday, amid reports that the U.S. is weighing how to respond to a deadly drone attack on American servicemembers just inside Jordan's border with Syria—an attack the White House blamed on Iran-backed militia groups—National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an appearance on NBC's "Today Show" that "we don't want a wider war with Iran."
"We don't want a wider war in the region," said Kirby, "but we gotta do what we have to do."
The disconnect between the White House's stated intention to avoid a broader conflagration in the Middle East and its escalatory actions has become increasingly stark in recent weeks, with potentially dire consequences for the region.
Phyllis Bennis, director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, told Common Dreams that—contrary to Kirby's suggestion—the U.S. is not obligated to continue the tit-for-tat strikes that are fueling the intensifying cycle of violence and risking an all-out war.
"They don't 'gotta do' what they're doing," Bennis wrote in an email. "What they've 'gotta do'—if there's any reality to the claim that they don't want to expand the war in the region or risk war with Iran—is exactly the opposite of what they're now doing."
"That means stop the military provocations," she added. "Withdraw the aircraft carrier groups and destroyers from the area. Stop bombing Iraq and Syria, and withdraw the 2,500 U.S. troops from Iraq (isn't that war officially over?) and the 900 or so U.S. troops from Syria (who are we fighting there, anyway?). Stop bombing Yemen, killing civilians as well as Houthi fighters."
"The only genuine path to significantly reducing the current spasm of violence in the Middle East is securing an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, pouring cold water on the fire at the heart of this regional inferno."
The attack on American troops in Jordan—reportedly carried out by a drone that was initially mistaken for a U.S. aircraft—immediately set off the drumbeats of war, with Democratic and Republican members of Congress demanding that the Biden administration respond forcefully with strikes inside Iran.
Biden signaled in a statement Sunday that the U.S. will retaliate "at a time and in a manner of our choosing." Kirby declined to say Monday whether the president is weighing strikes within Iran—which has denied involvement in the Jordan attack—but vowed that the U.S. "absolutely will" retaliate.
'Relentless Hate': Late 2023 Saw Surge in Anti-Muslim Crimes, Discrimination
"The way to stop the hate is to end the apartheid, occupation, and genocide occurring in Palestine," said one CAIR leader.
Jan 29, 2024
News
CAIR's Monday release comes as the death toll in Gaza has topped 26,600 people—including at least 11,500 children—with over 65,300 others injured and thousands more missing. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are displaced and hungry.
The ICJ's initial ruling last week also emboldened supporters of a cease-fire, who have repeatedly taken to the streets around the world since Israel launched its current military campaign against Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
Nearly four months into Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group in the United States on Monday highlighted that the U.S. saw a dramatic rise in Islamophobic hate during the final three months of 2023.
In line with data released last month, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) revealed that it received 3,578 complaints from October through December—a 178% jump from a similar three-month period the previous year.
The highest reported categories last quarter were employment discrimination (19%), hate crimes and incidents (13%), and education discrimination (13%), according to CAIR, which plans to release a full analysis and dataset in the months ahead.
Victims of high-profile incidents have included six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was stabbed to death in Illinois; three university students shot and wounded in Vermont; and a New York City food cart vendor harassed by a former U.S. State Department official.
"Despite this disturbing wave of bias targeting the Muslim, Arab American, and Palestinian communities, we are witnessing an impressive resilience in the face of bigotry."
"Despite this disturbing wave of bias targeting the Muslim, Arab American, and Palestinian communities, we are witnessing an impressive resilience in the face of bigotry," said CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad in a statement.
CAIR's Monday release comes as the death toll in Gaza has topped 26,600 people—including at least 11,500 children—with over 65,300 others injured and thousands more missing. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are displaced and hungry.
Despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordering Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent genocide in Gaza, the U.S.-backed Israeli assault on the besieged enclave continues, and fears of a wider regional war keep mounting.
The ICJ's initial ruling last week also emboldened supporters of a cease-fire, who have repeatedly taken to the streets around the world since Israel launched its current military campaign against Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
"In the face of relentless hate and bogus smears, American Muslims, Arabs, and a broad coalition of Jewish, Christian, African American, Asian Americans, and others continue calling for justice for Palestine," CAIR research and advocacy director Corey Saylor said Monday. "This coalition knows the way to stop the hate is to end the apartheid, occupation, and genocide occurring in Palestine."
As Common Dreamsreported earlier this month, since Israel declared war, there has also been a significant rise in antisemitism in the United States and worldwide—though reliable figures have been hard to come by, as some individuals and groups conflate protests against the war or criticism of the right-wing Israeli government with hostility toward Jews.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the early weeks of the war that the Department of Justice was monitoring the increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities nationwide and the Department of Homeland Security last month released resources to help houses of worship and faith-based groups enhance their security.
Dawud Walid, the executive director of CAIR's Michigan chapter, toldCNN on Saturday: "There is no possibility of repair while he is supporting an act of genocide. So, there is no reason to have communication."
Israel Ministers Call for Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza at Settler Conference
"The colonial meeting in Jerusalem poses a blatant challenge to the International Court of Justice decision, accompanied by public incitement to forcibly displace Palestinians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.
Jan 29, 2024
News
Members of the Israeli government—including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—attended a far-right conference on Sunday calling for the "resettlement" of Gaza and increased Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The conference, at which both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich repeated calls for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza, came days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent its military from committing genocide in Gaza.
"The colonial meeting in Jerusalem poses a blatant challenge to the International Court of Justice decision, accompanied by public incitement to forcibly displace Palestinians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry wrote on social media.
"These are the people who are making policy in Israel, and these are the people who were calling for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza."
Sunday's conference, titled "Conference for the Victory of Israel—Settlement Brings Security: Returning to the Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria," was organized by the right-wing Nahala organization, according to Haaretz and Al Jazeera. The group argues for an expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, even though these settlements are illegal under international law, as Reuters explained.
Israel also held settlements in Gaza for 38 years before withdrawing them in 2005. At Sunday's conference, Smotrich said that settlers who had left Gaza as children had returned as soldiers during Israel's ongoing bombardment and invasion of the enclave.
"We knew what that would bring and we tried to prevent it," Smotrich said of the 2005 withdrawal. "Without settlements, there is no security."
Ben Gvir also said that he and others had warned against leaving Gaza.
"If we don't want another October 7, we need to return home and control the land," he said, as Reuters reported further. He also called for Israel to "encourage emigration" of Palestinians out of Gaza.
Minister Ben Gvir at the event to settle in Gaza: "we need to encourage immigration from Gaza" pic.twitter.com/c4Xj6WPTtL
— Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) January 28, 2024
Both Smotrich and Ben Gvir have made similar statements in the past, with Smotrich saying in December, "What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration," as Al Jazeera reported at the time.
In early January, Ben Gvir said the war presented an "opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza," according toThe Times of Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel does not plan to establish permanent settlements in Gaza, as Al Jazeera reported, but he has also dismissed calls for a Palestinian state at the end of the war, which is the favored policy of the United States, arguing that Israel needs "security control over all territory west of the Jordan River."
A National Security Council spokesperson said the U.S. was "troubled" by Sunday's event, as The Times of Israel reported.
"We have also been clear, consistent, and unequivocal against the forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza," the White House said in a statement. 'This rhetoric is incendiary and irresponsible, and we take the prime minister at his word when he says that Israel does not intend to reoccupy Gaza."
In addition to Smotrich and Ben Gvir, 12 ministers from Netanyahu's Likud party were also present at Sunday's event, as Israel's Channel 12 News reported.
One, Likud Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, said of calls for voluntary migration out of Gaza that, during a war, "'voluntary' is at times a state you impose [on someone] until they give their consent," as Haaretz reported.
Conference organizer Daniella Weiss outlined a plan to use starvation to force population transfer in a video from the event posted on social media.
"So we don't give them food. We don't give the Arabs anything. They will have to leave," she said. "The world will accept them."
United Nations workers and doctors warned this month that famine in Gaza imposed by Israel's blockade was already causing children to die of starvation.
Palestinian-American expert and advocate Mariam Barghouti told Al Jazeera, that 15 Knesset members were also present at Sunday's conference, adding that it was "not a joke."
"These are the people who are making policy in Israel, and these are the people who were calling for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, complete ethnic cleansing of the people of Gaza," Barghouti said.
Former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth pointed out on social media that there was a "consistency problem" among Israel's allies such as the U.S., who continue to fund Israel after ministers call for "a war crime" but cut funds to the United Nations Relief and Public Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after it fired 12 of its workers over reports from Israel that they were involved in Hamas' October 7 attack.
The October 7 attack killed around 1,100 Israelis and led to the taking of around 240 hostages into Gaza. Israel's subsequent campaign against Gaza has now killed 26,637 people and wounded 65,387, Gaza's Health Ministry announced on Monday.
