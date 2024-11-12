To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

People For the American Way (PFAW)
Contact: Kawana Lloyd, klloyd@peoplefor.org,
Miranda Jayne Boyd, mboyd@peoplefor.org

People For Statement on Senate’s Lame Duck Session: Confirm Biden’s Remaining Judicial Nominees Now

As the Senate returns for its post-election lame duck session, People For the American Way President Svante Myrick released the following statement:

“The Senate must prioritize confirming President Joe Biden’s remaining judicial nominees before the new Congress is seated and the Trump administration takes control. We have an historic opportunity to finish the year strong by confirming all of President Biden’s remaining judicial nominees and surpassing the number of judges confirmed by Trump in his first term. President Biden’s nominees reflect America’s diversity and have dedicated their careers to serving the American people. Once confirmed, these fully-vetted nominees will serve as fair-mined, lifetime judges who will protect the rights of all of us–not just the rich and powerful–for decades to come. Given the challenges ahead, every single judge matters."

As part of People For’s campaign aimed at resisting Project 2025 program, we’re redoubling our push to the Senate to confirm fair-minded judges before the end of the year, and we’re spotlighting the vital role fair-minded judges will play in the years to come:

People For the American Way works to build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity. We fight against right-wing extremism and the injustice it fosters.

