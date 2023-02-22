Overspending Billions on the Pentagon Is a National Moral Failing—Lee-Pocan Bill Suggests $100 Billion Cut

Support Common Dreams Today
U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee, (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan, (D-Wis.) today introduced the People Over Pentagon Act of 2023, which would cut $100 billion from the annual Pentagon budget. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:
"Pentagon spending is wildly out of control—and now comes Reps. Barbara Lee and Mark Pocan to do something about it with the People Over Pentagon Act of 2023. The U.S. spends more than the next nine countries combined on its military. We spend roughly 10 times what Russia does on weapons and war.
"Avoidable Pentagon spending waste—identified by the Pentagon itself!—vastly exceeds the entire budgets of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration combined.
"In the most recent budget cycle, Congress threw $45 billion more at the Pentagon than the Pentagon itself requested. This unrequested increase in Pentagon spending is more than the annual cost to expand Medicare benefits to cover hearing, dental, and vision—a proposal abandoned on the grounds it cost too much.
"The Pentagon relies heavily on private contractors to perform work that would otherwise be performed by civilians, or not at all, spiking overall costs. Curtailing service contracting by 15% would save enough money to fund President Joe Biden’s proposal for universal pre-K education—another initiative abandoned on the grounds that the nation couldn't afford it.
“Virtually everywhere you look in the Pentagon budget, there’s waste and needless spending. The Pentagon's F-35 jet is the department's most expensive weapons system program and is expected to cost $1.7 trillion over its life—even though the aircraft does not yet operate correctly, the program is rife with delays and cost overruns, and the Government Accountability Office says a substantial number of the aircraft will be procured before they are proved to have reached an acceptable level of performance and reliability.
"Is it asking too much for a trillion-dollar program to insist on ‘an acceptable level of performance and reliability’ before it throws billions of taxpayer money at Lockheed Martin?
"The choice to spend so much on the military is equally a choice not to provide health care, invest in early education, address climate chaos, and more.
"The People Over Pentagon Act rejects the immoral and illogical inertia of more, more, more for the Pentagon.
"Instead, it says, it's time to redirect some money away from weapons and waste to priority human needs.
"Thank you, Representatives Lee and Pocan, for introducing a dose of sanity and humanity to the Pentagon spending debate."
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
A new analysis warns that the Biden administration is helping facilitate a boom in methane gas exports—despite the dire climate consequences.
Titled Liquefied Natural Cash: How Methane Exports Reverse Climate Progress, Harm Consumers and Endanger Communities, the report highlights the surge of methane gas delivery contracts inked in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, a boom aided in part by the Biden administration's efforts to export more U.S. gas to European allies.
However, the report rejects the notion that soaring U.S. gas exports are primarily dedicated to bolstering "European national security," noting that more than 75% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) set for export under the recent contracts is "destined for the Asia-Pacific region or Big Oil companies and commodity trading firms making speculative bets."
In total, according to the new analysis from Friends of the Earth, BailoutWatch, and Public Citizen, "the industry finalized 45 long-term deals to send U.S.-produced LNG overseas in the past year, up from 14 in 2021 and three in 2020." The contracts examined in the new report largely range from 15 to 20 years in duration.
"These past-year LNG contracts represent 351 million metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to the yearly emissions of 94 coal plants or one-third of all U.S. households," the report estimates.
"Oil and gas executives have exploited the Russian invasion of Ukraine to further dependence on planet-destroying fossil fuels and force millions of American households to pay higher bills to heat their homes," said Alan Zibel, an oil and gas researcher with Public Citizen and a co-author of the report. "With European countries showing that they can navigate their short-term energy needs by conserving fuel and promoting renewables, fossil fuel corporations are engaged in a massive and unnecessary buildout of U.S. export infrastructure that will send fuel to Asia for decades and boost prices for American consumers."
"While oil and gas giants are reaping their largest-ever profits," Zibel added, "marginalized communities in Texas and Louisiana are asked to shoulder continued risk from LNG export infrastructure buildout, all in the name of purported European energy security."
Far from being a helpless bystander, the Biden administration has actively assisted the rise in gas shipments overseas by
encouraging exports and—in the words of the new report—"acting as an informal fossil fuel matchmaker, bringing together
U.S. exporters with European clients" that have been wary of long-term contracts due to E.U. climate rules.
The Biden White House has also rejected progressive pressure to revive the U.S. gas export ban, which the Obama administration and congressional Republicans agreed to lift in 2015.
Additionally, the new report spotlights the underexamined role played by the U.S. State Department:
Notwithstanding Republican accusations that the Biden administration is hostile to fossil fuels, prominent administration officials are working closely with industry to devise long-term plans for massive LNG exports. A key Biden administration State Department official Amos Hochstein unapologetically argues for using U.S. LNG as a political cudgel.
Speaking on CNBC in March 2022, he touted how American methane gas exports added to European gas stockpiles in anticipation of the Russian invasion. "We are the largest LNG player in the world, and our role is to support our European allies during this time," said Hochstein, who spent the Trump years working at Tellurian, a LNG company that has struggled to obtain financing. After the invasion, Hochstein helped lead the newly established U.S.-E.U. Energy Security Taskforce. Among its hallmarks: a European commitment to demand at least an additional 50 billion cubic meters of US LNG annually through at least 2030...
The State Department's role in quietly supporting the LNG industry is not well understood, mainly because the agency has resisted disclosing key documents, including Hochstein’s calendar, that courts already found are subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Methane gas export companies Cheniere Energy and Freeport LNG have said publicly that they have participated in a task force meeting, but little else is known.
To limit the damage of rising gas exports and prevent the oil and gas industry from continuing to cement carbon emissions for decades to come, the report calls on the Biden administration to "impose rigorous new standards" on the U.S. Energy Department's process for approving export permits, instruct the U.S. State Department to "cease its advocacy for LNG infrastructure at home and abroad," and oppose Republican efforts to further deregulate gas exports.
"There is no disaster that Big Oil won't stoop to exploiting," said Lukas Ross, a program manager at Friends of the Earth and an author of the report. "LNG exports are a ploy to prolong the era of fossil fuels. If Big Oil's export agenda remains a blindspot for the Biden administration, then the president's climate legacy is at risk."
"Whether it's President Trump or President Biden, these asylum bans are illegal. The proposed rule should not move forward."
The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a rule that immigrant rights groups, civil liberties organizations, and some Democratic lawmakers condemned as an illegal attack on asylum-seekers that resembles an inhumane policy pursued by former President Donald Trump.
The new rule, unveiled by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, would assume that "certain noncitizens who enter the United States without documents sufficient for lawful admission are ineligible for asylum."
"The proposed rule would encourage migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in countries through which they travel," the administration's summary of the rule states, outlining conditions that broadly mirror a Trump-era "transit ban" that was ultimately blocked in federal court.
Those who don't meet the more strict asylum eligibility requirements under the proposal would be subject to quick deportation.
Biden administration officials said they expect the rule to take effect in May after a 30-day public comment period and once a Trump-era mass expulsion policy known as Title 42 is terminated. (GOP-led states are trying to keep Title 42 in place.)
Advocacy groups, including the ACLU, signaled that they're prepared to take legal action to ensure the Biden policy suffers the same fate as Trump's "transit ban."
"Congress designed our asylum laws to ensure that everyone escaping persecution has a chance to seek safety in the U.S., regardless of how they must flee danger or enter the country. This asylum ban is, at its core, Trump's asylum ban under a different name," said Anu Joshi, deputy director of the National Political Advocacy Department at the ACLU.
"It will leave the most vulnerable people in much the same position as Trump's policy did—at risk and unfairly denied the protection of asylum for reasons that have nothing to do with their need for refuge," Joshi added. "We can't overstate the human suffering that will result."
Keren Zwick, director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center, toldNBC News that if the Biden administration's rule "does what we expect it to do—unlawfully deprive access to asylum based on the manner of entry and/or transit route—it would be invalid like the similar Trump administration rules that were found unlawful by federal courts."
\u201cBREAKING: @POTUS proposes reviving a Trump-era asylum ban that would prohibit certain people from accessing asylum.\n\nThis asylum ban plan will worsen conditions at the border & return vulnerable people to danger. We urge POTUS to reverse course immediately.\n\n#NoAsylumBan\u201d— National Immigration Law Center (@National Immigration Law Center) 1677011086
The proposed rule was expected after the Biden administration announced a significant expansion of Title 42 last month, even as it claimed to be preparing for the policy's end. Part of those preparations, administration officials said at the time, was rulemaking on the asylum process.
Douglas Rivlin, director of communication for America's Voice, said Tuesday that it is "hard to reconcile" Biden's campaign pledge to "turn the page on the cruelty and chaos of the Trump era" with the new asylum rule.
"Just because this news had been anticipated doesn't make it any less devastating," Rivlin said. "We should be finding ways to fix and fully resource our asylum process, not devising ways to prevent people seeking safety from accessing the asylum process under our laws."
Biden is also facing backlash from members of his own party over the rule, which Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.) slammed as a "re-implementation of the Trump-era policy that will ban people from requesting asylum, worsen conditions at the border, and return vulnerable people back to danger."
Andrea Flores, a former White House official, lamented Tuesday that "rather than make progress on addressing regional mass migration, the Biden administration has resurrected a transit ban that normalizes the white nationalist belief that asylum-seekers from certain countries are less deserving of humanitarian protections."
"For an administration that strives to uphold racial equity," Flores added, "it is deeply disheartening to watch them normalize the dehumanizing narrative that Black and brown migrants at the southern border deserve to be punished for seeking out a legal pathway that Congress provided for them."
"It's hypocritical for the Biden administration to allow these things to get built and then say the U.S. wants to decrease its own emissions," said one climate campaigner.
The Biden administration's plan to potentially allow four new oil terminals along the Texas Gulf Coast would unleash a "carbon bomb" potentially equivalent to three years of all U.S. emissions and belie President Joe Biden's stated intent to "act boldly on climate," according to an analysis published on Tuesday.
The analysis—which was conducted for The Guardian by Global Energy Monitor, a San Francisco-based NGO that tracks fossil fuel projects around the world—found that if all four terminals are built and operate at full capacity for their expected 30-year lifespan, they will generate a staggering 24 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases.
According to The Guardian:
The federal government has already quietly approved the Sea Port Oil Terminal project, a proposed offshore oil platform located 35 miles off the Texas coast, south of Houston, and will decide whether to allow three other nearby oil terminal proposals. Combined, the four terminals would expand U.S. oil exports by nearly seven million barrels every day, handling the capacity of half of all current national oil exports.
"The amount of oil going through these projects, and the resulting emissions, are pretty astounding," said Global Energy Monitor analyst Baird Langenbrunner.
\u201cIncreasing oil production is completely at odds with the Biden administration's stated goals of climate progress. https://t.co/1YqchQpfSw\u201d— Food & Water Watch (@Food & Water Watch) 1677016894
Sea Port Oil Terminal (STOP), the largest of the projects, would produce an estimated seven billion metric tons of annual greenhouse emissions, followed by Bluewater Texas (6.7 billion metric tons), Blue Marlin (6.6 billion), and Texas GulfLink (3.8 billion). In 2019, U.S. emissions totaled 6.6 billion metric tons, according to the analysis.
SPOT was approved by the Biden administration last November over the strong objections of climate, environmental, and other campaigners. As currently planned, the project would consist of several pipelines—the longest of them 50 miles long—storage tanks, and a deepwater oil export platform.
Last month, green and community groups sued the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) over its approval of SPOT.
\u201cRice\u2019s whales lost 22% of their population after the Deepwater Horizon disaster, and now they\u2019re among the most endangered marine mammals on Earth, with fewer than 50 left. That\u2019s one reason why we\u2019re fighting the Sea Port Oil Terminal in court. \nhttps://t.co/SBaZOngGas\u201d— Center for Biological Diversity (@Center for Biological Diversity) 1674665079
"Licensing SPOT exclusively serves the fossil fuel industry's goal of extracting every last drop of oil from the Permian Basin, while failing the communities and ecosystems of the Gulf, our nation, and global climate," Devorah Ancel, a senior attorney at the Sierra Club—one of the groups filing the suit— said at the time.
"Considering the administration's stated commitment to 'tackle the climate crisis,' it is particularly troubling that MARAD's review of SPOT's environmental and community impacts entirely fails to account for the project's significant contributions to climate change," Ancel added, "including impacts from excessive greenhouse gas pollution that will push temperatures higher in the Houston area and disrupt global climate."