Ninth Circuit Court ruling allows ConocoPhillips to continue mining and road building on the Willow oil and gas project despite lawsuits challenging its approval

A one-sentence U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling today allows ConocoPhillips to continue on-the-ground mining and road building on the Willow oil and gas project while lawsuits challenging its legality make their way through court. The decision denies an emergency motion requested on April 5 by law firm Trustees for Alaska on behalf of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic and five allied groups as part of lawsuit challenging the approval of Willow.
“This ruling comes as more hard news and demonstrates again how the oil and gas industry exerts so much power over those whose health and food are most impacted and who will most experience the climate harm and disaster this project will fuel,” said Siqiñiq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic. “Corporate and political interests continue to sacrifice places like Teshekpuk Lake and communities like Nuiqsut for their profits. We will continue to fight this project and protect Teshekpuk Lake and do so every step of the way.”
The Biden administration authorized the Willow oil and gas project in mid-March and ConocoPhillips started building ice roads right away, with an aggressive plan for opening a massive new gravel mine and constructing gravel roads in March and April.
The Willow project would significantly expand ConocoPhillips’ extensive oil and gas extraction operation in the Arctic and become a hub for future industrialization for decades, spewing out toxic emissions and greenhouse gas pollution that undermines the President’s climate promises.
Trustees for Alaska filed a lawsuit the day after the Biden administration approved the controversial Willow project, charging the Interior Department and multiple agencies with violating an array of laws. The U.S. District Court denied a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop construction and Trustees then appealed with the Ninth Circuit with a request for the Ninth Circuit to immediately halt activities during the appeal.
“The courts have denied our motions despite not ruling on the merits of the case or acknowledging the known, ongoing harm to land and people,” said Bridget Psarianos, lead staff attorney with Trustees for Alaska. “The U.S. Bureau of Land Management handed over permits as soon as the Biden administration approved the project and ConocoPhillips started ice road construction the same day, and then an aggressive plan for road construction and gravel mining. It is difficult not to see how a system that prioritizes oil and gas exploitation over the health of people and the planet disregards the voices of those without institutional power and wealth. This devastating ruling only deepens our commitment to holding agencies and industry accountable to the impacts of their decisions on communities, climate, and the health of the planet.”
The public interest non-profit law firm Trustees for Alaska represents six clients in this litigation: Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, Alaska Wilderness League, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Environment America, Sierra Club and The Wilderness Society.
Group statements:
“The Willow project is a climate disaster waiting to happen,” said Mike Scott, senior campaign representative for Sierra Club's Our Wild Alaska campaign. “The lands, wildlife, and communities of Arctic Alaska, and our global climate, will face serious consequences if ConocoPhillips is allowed to drill. Today’s ruling is only one step in the process of stopping the Willow project, and we will continue fighting to make sure this carbon bomb never goes off.”
“We know that the Arctic tundra is one of the most threatened ecosystems in North America–one that the people and animals of the Arctic rely heavily on,” said Emily Sullivan, Arctic program manager for the Northern Alaska Environmental Center. “We are disappointed to hear that the court did not grant our motion to protect this landscape. We will continue to do everything we can to prevent further harm.”
“This is a profoundly disappointing decision,” said Karlin Itchoak, Alaska regional director for The Wilderness Society. “Despite Willow posing a serious threat to air quality and subsistence resources for Indigenous communities in the region—as well as the world’s climate—ConocoPhillips will be allowed to continue working on a destructive project that was poorly evaluated by the Bureau of Land Management. We will continue to fight with all means at our disposal.”
“This is a huge disappointment" said Environment America Public Lands Campaign Director, Ellen Montgomery. "Construction will fragment habitat, mar the landscape and pollute the air and water. We will continue our work to protect this and other sensitive areas from destruction.”
"The lack of options for real accountability highlights why we so desperately need robust judicial ethics reform—now," said one ethics watchdog.
Calls for impeachment proceedings against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas intensified Thursday amid new reporting that revealed several specific conflicts of interest related to the justice's financial ties to right-wing real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow.
Following a bombshell report by ProPublica earlier this month regarding trips Thomas took on Crow's private jet, his superyacht, and to his properties in New York and Texas which had not been included in financial disclosures as required by federal law, the conservative justice brushed off criticism by saying he benefited only from "personal hospitality from close personal friends" and that Crow "did not have business before the court."
While also denying any ethics breaches, Crow, who has donated at least $13 million to Republican politicians, acknowledged in an interview with TheDallas Morning News that "every single relationship... has some kind of reciprocity."
The truth of that admission became clearer Thursday as The Guardian reported on findings in the judicial record, which showed Crow's ties to right-wing groups that have been involved in Supreme Court cases since Thomas was first confirmed to the bench in 1991.
The Texas billionaire was part of anti-taxation group Club for Growth's "founders committee," which helped direct its policymaking, in 2003 when the group filed an amicus brief challenging the McCain-Feingold Act, a campaign finance reform law.
"DOJ is the only agency positioned to truly hold Thomas accountable, because Thomas's conduct is more than unethical—it's likely criminal."
Thomas wrote a blistering dissent when the court permitted the law to stand against the wishes of Club for Growth and other right-wing groups. As The Guardian reported, at this point Crow had already "showered Thomas with several lavish gifts" including "a 1997 flight from Washington to northern California on Crow's private jet to attend an all-male retreat at Bohemian Grove" and a $150,000 donation to create a wing dedicated to the justice at a library in Savannah, Georgia.
Crow also held seats on the boards of at least three right-wing organizations that have written amicus briefs in Supreme Court cases; is a longtime trustee of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, which has filed numerous supporting briefs; and is on the board of the Hoover Institution, which filed an amicus brief challenging student debt relief.
Thomas' involvement with Crow raises questions not only about whether the billionaire has "business before the court," said Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). "Nowadays it's consorting with those... whose business is the court—who are deeply enmeshed in the efforts to capture and corrupt the court."
Several progressives have demanded that Thomas be impeached as the latest alleged ethics breach has come to light—amid ongoing outcry regarding the justice's refusal to recuse himself from cases involving the January 6, 2021 insurrection and the 2020 election, which his wife, right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, pushed to overturn.
Following Thursday's revelations, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) doubled down on a call for an investigation into Thomas both by the Supreme Court and by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
"DOJ is the only agency positioned to truly hold Thomas accountable, because Thomas' conduct is more than unethical—it's likely criminal," said CREW.
The group acknowledged that "accountability through the legal system in this case is likely to be slow and limited," and suggested Congress hold impeachment proceedings against Thomas.
\u201cBut it\u2019s been more than 200 years since a Supreme Court justice was impeached, and even if Thomas\u2019s scandals are investigated and warrant impeachment and removal, Congress is exceedingly unlikely to act.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1681999437
While the Republican-controlled House is unlikely to pass articles of impeachment, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced this month that he plans to hold a hearing on May 2 regarding ethics at the Supreme Court, and on Thursday called on Chief Justice John Roberts to testify.
"The time has come for a new public conversation on ways to restore confidence in the court's ethical standards. I invite you to join it, and I look forward to your response," Durbin wrote in a letter to Roberts.
Democrats currently lack subpoena power on the committee due to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) absence, which leaves them without a majority. The 89-year-old lawmaker is out indefinitely on medical leave and the GOP this week blocked an effort to temporarily replace her on the panel.
"The lack of options for real accountability highlights why we so desperately need robust judicial ethics reform—now," said CREW on Thursday. "It is outrageous that the Supreme Court doesn't have a binding code of conduct, so there's no way to enforce justices' compliance with ethics and recusal rules."
"This debate has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday used his opening remarks at Julie Su's confirmation hearing to slam the corporate-led campaign against the labor secretary nominee, characterizing it as a desperate effort to tank a public official who is "prepared to take on powerful special interests and stand up for the needs of the working class of this country."
"Let's be honest. The debate over Ms. Su has nothing to do with her qualifications," Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said during the panel's hearing. "No one can tell us with a straight face that Ms. Su is unqualified for this position. She is exceptionally well qualified."
"No. This debate has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed," Sanders continued. "Today, large multinational corporations are spending millions of dollars trying to defeat her nomination... And while many corporate interests oppose her, she is supported by every major labor organization in this country representing over 20 million workers, including the AFL-CIO, the United Mine Workers of America, the Teamsters, and the SEIU."
Su's confirmation hearing comes as her prospects of filling the secretary of labor position in a permanent capacity remain unclear because two Senate Democrats and one independent—Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)—have yet to say whether they support her nomination. Su is currently serving as acting labor secretary.
Sanders noted in his opening remarks Thursday that "every Democrat in the Senate"—including Sinema, who was a Democrat at the time—voted to confirm Su as deputy labor secretary in 2021. (Every Republican voted no.)
"The only thing that has changed since that vote is that Julie Su has done an excellent job as deputy secretary of labor," said Sanders.
Watch the Vermont senator's full opening statement:
In the run-up to Su's confirmation hearing, industry groups including the California Business and Industrial Alliance—a trade organization founded by corporate executives—ran ads in Arizona, Montana, West Virginia, and elsewhere portraying the nominee as "unqualified" for the top Labor Department post, pointing to her tenure as a California labor official.
The Hillreported Thursday that "Stand Against Su, a coalition that says it's backed by franchisees and freelancers, is running digital and newspaper ads in West Virginia, Montana, Arizona, and Maine to pressure key senators to reject Su's nomination."
"The coalition is led in part by the California Business and Industrial Alliance," The Hill noted.
Su's opponents, including Republican senators, have highlighted the unemployment insurance fraud that took place in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in billions of dollars in improper payments.
Su, who was head of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency between 2019 and 2021, has stressed that the increase in fraud stemmed from the federal government's major expansion of unemployment insurance early in the pandemic—a swift emergency effort to provide relief to those thrown out of work.
Sanders echoed that point Thursday, stressing that "the unemployment insurance fraud rate was 15.4% in Tennessee, 15.3% in Arizona, 14.3% in South Carolina, and over 14% in Massachusetts."
"All of those states had Republican governors and Republican labor secretaries and all of those states experienced higher unemployment insurance fraud rates than California," Sanders said. "The truth is that the Trump administration failed to provide adequate guidance and resources to states on how to administer these emergency unemployment benefits and, as a result, fraud went up."
Nearly 11,000 people have signed an AFL-CIO petition urging the Senate to confirm Su, a civil rights attorney who Biden nominated to fill the top Labor Department role last month following the departure of Marty Walsh.
"Her record speaks for itself," the petition states. "As a young attorney representing trafficked Thai garment workers outside of Los Angeles, she won $4 million in stolen wages. Her case set a huge precedent, and that was just the beginning of a storied career."
\u201cOur Senate must #StandWithSu. \n\nJoin us & the 10,000+ who agree & sign our petition NOW to confirm a champion for working families as @USDOL Secretary of Labor: https://t.co/hhWcDWvC2s\u201d— Liz Shuler (@Liz Shuler) 1682003586
With Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) absent and her timeline for return unclear, the Senate Democratic caucus can't afford to lose a single vote if Su is to be confirmed.
Tester was supposed to meet with Su following Thursday's hearing, but the meeting was canceled due to an apparent scheduling conflict.
"I'm very ambivalent," Tester said of Su's nomination. "I voted for her before. I don't have a problem with her right now. We'll see how things go.”
Both Manchin and Sinema have refused to say whether they will vote to confirm Su.
"No comment," Manchin told reporters Thursday when asked about the nominee.
"Evidence Terán was executed is overwhelming," said a human rights lawyer after DeKalb County's autopsy report found no gunpowder residue on the hands of the activist whom police shot 57 times in purported self-defense.
Progressives expressed disgust Wednesday after DeKalb County released an autopsy showing that cops shot Atlanta forest defender Manuel Esteban Paez Terán 57 times and that there was no gunpowder residue on the victim's hands—debunking the government's claim Terán fired first.
The autopsy, which officials suppressed for three months, finally saw the light of day thanks to a public records request. Its results have prompted accusations of an attempted cover-up by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
"The GBI—the entity 'investigating'—clearly tried to craft a cover-up of an apparent police murder and failed."
Terán, commonly known as "Tortuguita," was killed during a January 18 raid on an encampment in the Weelaunee Forest. They were part of a collective that occupied the suburban Atlanta forest in a bid to prevent the construction of a $90 million, 85-acre police and fire training facility popularly known as Cop City.
The GBI has alleged that Terán shot and injured a state trooper before multiple officers from a joint task force returned lethal fire. But the autopsy found no gunpowder residue on Terán's hands, in addition to revealing that cops riddled the 26-year-old activist's hands, torso, legs, and head with nearly five dozen bullets.
"Terán did not fire a gun which obliterates the police narrative," human rights lawyer Steven Donziger tweeted. "Evidence Terán was executed is overwhelming."
\u201cBREAKING: Georgia police shot "Cop City" protestor Manuel Ter\u00e1n 57 times in the first state killing of a climate activist in the US. Official autopsy also shows Ter\u00e1n did not fire a gun which obliterates the police narrative.\n\nEvidence Ter\u00e1n was executed is overwhelming.\u201d— Steven Donziger (@Steven Donziger) 1681958093
"Georgia police buried the official autopsy of Terán for months until it was forced into the open today by a public records request," Donziger added. "The GBI—the entity 'investigating'—clearly tried to craft a cover-up of an apparent police murder and failed."
\u201cIt's now confirmed by the DeKalb Examiner's office that there was no gunshot residue on the hands of Manuel Paez Ter\u00e1n. \n\nActivists have long maintained that the State's claim Tort fired first was a lie, and this autopsy supports activist claims. \nhttps://t.co/Ke78Nzi2zU\u201d— Atlanta Community Press Collective (@Atlanta Community Press Collective) 1681939815
"Now that the cover-up is unraveling, will the public demand accountability?" the Atlanta Solidarity Fund asked on social media. "Will [Georgia State Police] get away with murder?"
In a statement, Tortuguita's mother, Belkis Terán, said, "We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body."
While the official autopsy report provides additional information, Tortuguita's loved ones continue to demand answers from the GBI, whose probe of the incident is ongoing.
"We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation," said family attorney Brian Spears.
His partner, attorney Jeff Filipovits, concurred: "There is no conceivable reason to continue to delay the release of its investigation. Only then can our clients and the community fully assess what happened in the moments leading up to Manuel's death."
Family members continue to question the GBI's ability to fairly probe the events of January 18 given that the bureau was involved in planning and executing the forest clearance operation that led to Tortuguita's death.
"Manuel was camping on publicly owned land that was not even on the future site of Cop City. Law enforcement went in with weapons and shot pepper balls," said Tortuguita's father, Joel Paez. "They created a violent situation and were ready to kill anyone who resisted. Now they will not even meet with us to explain what happened."
Tortuguita's family continues to urge the GBI to publish the results of its inquiry now, including forensic test findings, all audio and video recordings of the shooting, and interviews with officers involved.
"We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body."
Following the release of Tortuguita's autopsy, Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights organizer Martin Luther King, Jr. and a longtime Atlanta resident, posed a question about the future of Cop City: "How could this info regarding the police shooting of a protester of the Public Safety Training Center NOT raise more concerns about the center's placement and purpose?"
The Atlanta City Council gave the Atlanta Police Foundation, a private organization, permission to build Cop City in 2021, four years after the Atlanta City Planning Department recommended transforming the Weelaunee Forest—deemed one of four "city lungs"—into a massive urban park.
Several forest defenders were detained and charged with felonies—under a 2017 Georgia law that expanded the definition of "domestic terrorism" to include certain property crimes—during mid-December raids on their encampment.
More forest defenders were arrested on the same charges on January 18, the day police fatally shot Tortuguita—the first or possibly second time that police have killed an environmental activist in modern U.S. history, according to experts.
Additional people are facing prosecution as a result of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's crackdown on demonstrations held since Tortuguita's killing.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced what they called a "compromise" for Cop City in the wake of Tortuguita's killing, but opposition to the project remains strong among local residents.
"Cop City is something that no one in the community asked for, and survey after survey shows that the majority of Atlanta residents are opposed," Kamau Franklin from Community Movement Builders, one of the organizations fighting against Cop City, said in February. "The mayor continues to run roughshod over the desires of the community."
Days after cops killed Tortuguita, a coalition of more than 1,300 progressive advocacy groups published a letter demanding an independent investigation as well as the resignation of Dickens, a Democrat who they said parroted "the rhetoric of extreme right-wing Gov. Brian Kemp" when he condemned protesters rather than police officers following the shooting.
The groups pointed out that Dickens and the Atlanta City Council have the authority to terminate the land lease for Cop City and implored local policymakers to do so immediately.
The effort to halt the construction of Cop City suffered a major setback last week, however, when "the DeKalb County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously rejected an appeal of the project's land development permit," Axios reported.
Ikiya Collective, a signatory of the coalition's letter, warned earlier this year that the training set to take place at Cop City "will impact organizing across the country" as police are taught how to repress popular uprisings.
"This is a national issue," said the collective. "Climate justice and police brutality are interconnected, which is why we are joining the Stop Cop City calls to action with the frontline communities in Atlanta."