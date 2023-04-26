New report reveals Norwegian Oil Fund as Europe’s largest institutional investor in coal despite claiming to be a global climate leader

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Silje Ask Lundberg – silje[at]priceofoil.org
A new report by ActionAid Denmark, Urgewald, Oil Change International, Greenpeace Norway, the Norwegian Forum for Development and Environment and Future in our hands, has exposed the truth behind the Norwegian Oil Fund’s commitment to exit coal, revealing the fund still has billions of US dollars invested in the polluting industry, making it Europe’s largest institutional investor in coal.
During COP26, Norway’s Prime Minister stated the goal with the Oil Fund was to “make it the leading fund in responsible investment and the management of climate risk”. This aim was echoed in the Fund’s 2022 Climate Action Plan and by its CEO, Nicolai Tangen on multiple occasions. The Fund has also stated the intention to exit coal since 2015 and earlier this month the fund’s Chief Governance and Compliance Officer was quoted by media saying “we have sold out of coal” .
A new report, Norway’s Coal Secret: The Norwegian Oil Fund’s Continued Investments in the World’s Most Polluting Industry, by the Nordic sustainable finance team at ActionAid Denmark uncovered that in actual fact the Oil Fund’s investments total more than 9,1 billion USD across 71 companies operating in the coal industry. Nearly half of these investments (46%) are spread across 29 companies that are planning to expand their coal operations. The expansion plans of the companies would lead to the emission of 127 million tons of CO2 every year – nearly 2.5 times the size of Norway’s annual domestic emissions.
Dina Rui, advisor on Nordic sustainable finance at ActionAid Denmark, said: “Despite ambitions to be a climate leader and telling the public it is out of coal, the Norwegian Oil Fund is financing new climate wrecking coal projects like mines and coal power plants around the world. An especially grim example of this is a highly disputed coal power plant in Vietnam, that could lead to the death of more than 1800 people. The Norwegian parliament must impose on the Oil Fund to divest from the world’s dirtiest industry.”
Heffa Schücking, director of the German environmental group Urgewald, said: “In 2016, the Oil Fund heard civil society’s call and became a leader on coal divestment, but today it lags behind. Since 2016, over 75 large financial institutions banned coal developers from their portfolios and announced firm dates for a complete phase-out of coal investments. The Oil Fund failed to take such measures and is now Europe’s largest investor in the coal industry. The Fund must become coal-free before our chance to limit global warming to 1.5°C slips away.”
The new analysis highlights problematic exposure in coal-expanding countries like Japan (approximately 25% of exposure) and China (approximately 6% of total coal exposure). These countries have so far been ignoring the UN’s call for a total coal phase-out in OECD countries by 2030 and in the rest of the world by 2040.
For example, The Oil Fund holds investments in Japanese Mitsubishi who co-owns a highely disputed Vietnamese coal expansion project which has been opposed by civil society and investors due to both climate impact and the prospect of severe pollution – several to ten times worse than what is considered best practice in Japan. Further, Vietnam is under scrutiny for growing criminalisation and imprisonment of environmental defenders opposed to coal expansion. One of those in jail is the internationally renowned climate expert, coal phase out activist and Goldman Environmental Prize winner, Nguy Ti Khanh.
It is the position of ActionAid Denmark, Urgewald, Oil Change International, Greenpeace Nordic and Future is in our hands that if Norway is serious about its climate leadership and about making the Oil Fund a leading financial institution on climate, it must impose on the Oil Fund to lower both its relative and absolute thresholds on a company’s coal capacity. Further, the Oil Fund needs to exclude all companies with coal expansion plans and commit to phasing out its exposure to the entire coal value chain (mining, power & infrastructure).
Silje Ask Lundberg, Senior Advisor, Oil Change International, said: “This report shows how the Oil Fund is continuing its dirty coal investments, despite all of the promises that the Oil Fund is out of coal. If we are to reach the goals set by the Paris Agreement, we need to stop financing new oil, gas and coal. It is insane that Norway is now Europe’s biggest institutional coal investor. The Parliament needs to clean this up.”
Frode Pleym, Head of Greenpeace Norway: “Barely a month ago, the UNFCCC issued a final warning. If the world is to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis and stay below a 1.5 degree temperature increase, we need to act now. It makes no sense that the Oil Fund continues to be one of the largest investors in coal, the biggest climate threat. We expect that Jonas Gahr Støre listens to our recommendations, so that all coal companies are thrown out of the fund.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
"After three years of screaming that wearing masks was government tyranny, Republicans are now making the government dictate what you can and cannot wear," said one critic.
Transgender and gender nonconforming people are the apparent target of a new dress code recently mandated by the head of the Texas Department of Agriculture and exposed by a genderqueer journalist this week.
Texas Observer digital editor Kit O'Connell obtained an April 13 "dress code and grooming" memo to agency employees from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Commissioner Sid Miller, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump.
"Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender," the memo states, conflating sex and gender.
\u201cSCOOP: Editor @KitOConnell reports on a leaked memo from the #Texas Dept of #Agriculture, from @MillerForTexas, requiring employees to dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender.\u201d \n\nThe policy seems aimed squarely at #trans workers: https://t.co/XUHRAZAFO9\n\n#LGBTQ\u201d— Texas Observer Lives! (@Texas Observer Lives!) 1682352211
While "Western apparel" is acceptable attire for women, "no excessive cleavage" can be shown and "skirts should be within four inches of the knees."
Grooming standards include "no unnatural neon or fluorescent hair colors," and "no nose, lip, or other facial piercings."
Violators will be sent home to change; repeat offenders could face further sanction and termination.
"The policy, which is primarily aimed at office workers, would force trans employees back into the closet by forbidding them from expressing their identity," O'Connell wrote. "But even cisgender people who wear gender-neutral clothing—such as women who favor men's formalwear—could conceivably be caught up in the new restrictions."
"The freedom to dress according to one's gender identity is vital to the mental health and happiness of trans and nonbinary people," they explained. "Clothing is an important part of the "social transition" process, which—along with other changes like using new pronouns—allows a trans person to be themselves in public."
\u201cYou have to wonder whether or not the Texas Department of Agriculture knows the difference between a bull and a cow after reading this 'Dress Code and Grooming Policy' statement...\n\n"Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their\u2026\u201d— Trans Health Australia (@Trans Health Australia) 1682358443
Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, toldThe Texas Tribune that the dress violates the First Amendment's right to free expression and the equal protection clause, as well as Title VII's prohibition of employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
"State agencies should be focused on doing their jobs and not discriminating against their own employees and trying to make political statements through their agency regulations," he said. "There is no important governmental interest that this can meet."
Explaining that TDA personnel are often seen wearing cowboy hats and boots, one department employee interviewed by O'Connell—who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation—said that "my eye was drawn to the lines about Western wear being encouraged."
"Then, another employee alerted me and said, 'Hey did you see the line in the first paragraph?'" the employee added, referring to the memo's "biological gender" language.
\u201cAfter three years of screaming that wearing masks was government tyranny, Republicans are now making the government dictate what you can and cannot wear.\n\nTexas Ag Department Imposes 'Biological Gender' Dress Code on Employees https://t.co/Nhd8WtHYhc\u201d— Ross Murray (@Ross Murray) 1682527865
The new TDA dress code comes amid a wave of Republican-led attacks on LGBTQ+ people at the federal and state level. The ACLU is tracking 469 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures, while laws banning gender-affirming healthcare, transgender students from competing on sports teams or using restrooms matching their gender identity, and drag shows have been passed in more than 20 states.
In Texas—which has advanced bills to ban trans student-athletes and gender-affirming care—Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Child Protective Services to investigate parents of trans kids for child abuse, a policy blocked by multiple state courts. Abbott also staunchly opposes diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in state agencies.
"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths."
Before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened debate Wednesday on a bill that would raise the nation's debt ceiling while gutting social programs and imposing more barriers to access them, nearly 200 House Democrats from across the ideological spectrum signed a letter imploring Republican deficit hawks to drop their demands and pass a clean hike.
Since Washington's arbitrary and arguably unconstitutional borrowing limit was breached in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has implemented "extraordinary measures" enabling the U.S. government to meet its financial obligations for a few additional months. Unless President Joe Biden's administration takes unilateral action to disarm the debt ceiling, Congress has until sometime between July and September to increase or suspend the federal borrowing cap. If Republicans refuse to do so, the U.S. is poised to suffer an unprecedented default that would have catastrophic impacts both domestically and globally.
Fully aware of the stakes, GOP lawmakers are holding the economy hostage in a bid to further weaken the nation's comparatively meager welfare state and its insufficient climate policies. Last week, McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled the so-called Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the debt ceiling, but only in conjunction with measures to peg discretionary spending at fiscal year 2022 levels through 2033; establish new work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries and expand work requirements for recipients of food aid and income support; force through a Big Oil-friendly energy package; repeal recently approved clean energy investments and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding; eliminate Biden's contested student debt cancellation plan; claw back unspent Covid-19 relief money; and require congressional approval before any major federal regulations can take effect.
Wednesday's letter—led by House Budget Committee Ranking Member Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and New Democrat Coalition Chair Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)—calls on McCarthy to fulfill his duty to "uphold the full faith and credit" of the U.S. by "allowing prompt floor consideration of legislation to raise the debt ceiling without any extraneous policies attached."
House Democrats pointed out that "congressional Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling without preconditions or crisis on three separate occasions" under former President Donald Trump and urged them "to do the same on this occasion."
Democratic lawmakers also reminded McCarthy—who recently described the national debt as "the greatest threat to our future"—that "congressional Republicans voted to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated would increase the federal deficit by $1.9 trillion over 10 years, with 83% of the law's benefits estimated to accrue to the richest 1% by 2027."
Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently contrasted GOP lawmakers' willingness to attack the poor and slash popular initiatives like Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with their previous support for the highly regressive and deeply unpopular TCJA, which corporations and the wealthy enthusiastically welcomed when Trump signed it into law.
"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets," said Ocasio-Cortez. "But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths, instead of actually reexamining the inequities within our tax system."
\u201c"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets. But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths."\u201d— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1682525709
As the letter notes, "The first act of House Republicans in the 118th Congress... was passing legislation—which Democrats unanimously opposed—to rescind funding for IRS enforcement against tax evasion by wealthy individuals and large corporations. The CBO estimated that by reducing revenue, that legislation would increase the deficit by $114 billion over 10 years."
In addition to refusing to consider how creating a fairer tax code and cracking down on tax dodging would increase revenue, GOP lawmakers have shown little interest in shrinking the ever-expanding U.S. military budget.
Overall, the Limit, Save, Grow Act—heavily influenced by the far-right House Freedom Caucus' austerity blueprint—would reduce the federal deficit by roughly $4.8 trillion over 10 years, according to a CBO estimate published Tuesday.
But as journalist Bryce Covert observed, it's essential to remember that this meaningless achievement would be realized in part by taking away Medicaid and SNAP benefits from millions of people.
\u201cWhen you see headlines like this, it's worth knowing that $120bn of that reduction comes from work requirements. How? By removing 1.5 million people from Medicaid and kicking 275,000 people off SNAP each month. https://t.co/4viI7cCoEm\u201d— Bryce Covert (@Bryce Covert) 1682512000
In a Wednesday blog post, Josh Bivens and Samantha Sanders of the Economic Policy Institute warned that if McCarthy's "deeply unrealistic spending cuts actually came to pass, the human toll would be enormous, and economic growth would be deeply damaged."
"The McCarthy proposal," they wrote, "also resurfaces a completely inaccurate but alarmingly persistent conservative claim: the idea that government anti-poverty programs are unnecessarily generous, bloated, and are keeping people out of the workforce who should otherwise be supporting themselves entirely through income earned in the labor market."
"The U.S. safety net is in serious need of reforms, but not because of inaccurate claims that its excess generosity keeps people out of work," they continued. "The biggest problem with the U.S. safety net is that our programs don't help as many people, or as effectively, as they should."
Echoing House Democrats, Bivens and Sanders derided McCarthy's claim that his proposal would put the U.S. on a path to "fiscal responsibility" and lower inflation as "laughable."
"The biggest driver of deficits for the last 20 years has been a steady trend toward ever-larger tax cuts for corporations and the richest U.S. households," the pair wrote. "No one who actually wants to reduce the federal deficit should be looking to do that on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans."
In their letter, House Democrats said that "instead of supporting an agenda of deficit-exploding tax cuts for the wealthiest individuals and corporations, we welcome an honest discussion regarding the federal budget that makes clear that the deficit is made up of revenues and investments and that sustainable fiscal solutions will ensure our revenues match the level of investments needed to maintain our economic growth and prosperity."
However, the CPC tweeted, "negotiations on what the government is spending its money on have a time and place—the yearly budget process."
"Republicans are welcome to try to get their extremist wish list met that way," the group added. "But that must happen separately from the threat of U.S. default."
The GOP cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday afternoon when the House approved the rule governing debate on the Limit, Save, Grow Act in a 219-210 party-line vote. McCarthy is seeking to pass the legislation later on Wednesday.
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," said a government watchdog.
A Wednesday report on who funds the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reveals that the vast majority of donors to the powerful business lobbying group remain anonymous on government forms—but the number of large donations received by the Chamber annually raises serious questions about whether the group truly represents the interests of small businesses, considering that nearly half the money donated in 2021 came from just 46 contributors who gave $1 million or more.
The Chamber "boldly claims to represent the interests of over 3 million businesses across the country," said consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen in its report, The Interests of the Few.
But just 3% of the nearly $198 million in donations received in 2021 amounted to less than $5,000 each. The rest appeared on the Chamber's 990 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) form as itemized contributions with redacted donor names.
Over $93 million of the money raised in 2021 came from donors who gave at least $1 million, and "the very top of the Chamber's donor base reveals an even more startling picture," Public Citizen wrote, with the top 1.4% of donors providing "more than a quarter of the Chamber's itemized contributions.
On average, the Chamber received $146,000 from each donor.
"How many dry cleaners, pizzerias, or mom and pops shops can afford to give the Chamber hundreds of thousands of dollars? It's not happening," Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, toldCNBC.
Research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute released in February showed that the average small business is surviving on a month-to-month basis and has only enough cash reserves to stay afloat for 27 days without additional income.
Judging from the Chamber's 2021 IRS forms, Gilbert said, "we expect its top donors are among a who's who of Big Tech, Big Oil, and other highly consolidated industries."
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," she added.
Eighteen donors who gave between $2 million and $4 million each were behind more than a quarter of the money donations given to the group. Roughly $54 million came from these contributors, the report states.
The top three "mystery donors," said Public Citizen, provided the Chamber with 8.3% of its contributions in 2021, giving an average donation of more than $5 million.
"We believe it's reasonable to assume that these three mystery donors wield a significant influence on the Chamber's actions and activities," said the watchdog.
The Chamber has lobbied aggressively against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure, Build Back Better agenda, antitrust and environmental regulations, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Despite its donations overwhelmingly coming from contributors that can afford spending thousands of dollars to back a group that helps them avoid complying with protections for public health, workers', and the environment, said Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, "the U.S. Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small business."
\u201cThe US Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small biz. \n\nBut its tax filings show 1/2 its budget comes from just 46 donors giving $1 million or more.\n\nhttps://t.co/wiBF1DBxu9\u201d— Robert Weissman (@Robert Weissman) 1682521289
"The narrow donor base casts serious doubts on the Chamber's repeated claims that it represents such a broad range of business," said Gilbert in a statement.
Public Citizen called on the Chamber to "begin freely disclosing the identity of its donors," end its support for fossil fuel projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, "reverse course and begin encouraging more thorough and robust antitrust enforcement," and "focus its efforts overall on policies and actions that benefit the whole of the business landscape, rather than just the largest corporations."
"The Chamber's mission statement claims, 'For all of the people across the businesses we represent, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a trusted advocate, partner, and network, helping them improve society and people's lives," the watchdog noted. "It's time for the Chamber's actions to match its mission."