For Immediate Release
Data for Progress
Contact:

Devi Ruia, devi@dataforprogress.org

New Jobs Analysis: The Green New Deal for Cities Act Would Create or Preserve 1.9 Million Jobs

The Green New Deal for Cities Act would also contribute $1.2 trillion to the U.S. GDP

New Data for Progress jobs modelingeling finds that the Green New Deal for Cities Act would create or preserve a total of 1.9 million jobs over a four year period.

Assuming that a new iteration of the bill were introduced that featured the same funding authorizations and allocation mechanisms as the original House version from 2021 (H.R. 2644), and that its spending provisions were to take effect in Fiscal Year 2024, Data for Progress estimates that a Green New Deal for Cities Act would also contribute around $1.2 trillion to U.S. GDP over the period 2024 to 2027.

The model also includes a breakdown of job creation or preservation by state due to the Green New Deal for Cities Act provisions over the period 2024-2027 for the 10 states that would see the largest impacts:
California: 238,586
Texas: 154,112
New York: 110,802
Florida: 109,167
Illinois: 75,239
Pennsylvania: 73,725
Ohio: 66,620
Georgia: 58,687
Michigan: 58,174
North Carolina: 57,185

Read the full memo on Data for Progress’ website herere.

Data for Progress is a multidisciplinary group of experts using state-of-the-art techniques in data science to support progressive activists and causes.

