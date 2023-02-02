To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Manchin’s Absurd Gas Stoves Act Protects Fossil Fuel Polluters

Blocking consumer safety to promote dirty energy

Today, Senators Joe Manchin and Ted Cruz are unveiling the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, legislation that would prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves.

There is currently no plan to do any such thing. There is substantial research documenting the hazards associated with the air pollution created by gas stoves.

Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh released the following statement:

“Senator Manchin is doing his part to fuel the ridiculous rightwing panic over a non-existent war on gas stoves, but his intent behind this legislation is serious: to inhibit climate action and undermine agencies charged with protecting public health and safety – all in the interest of propping up his fossil fuel funders.

“As state and local governments are increasingly looking to turn away from gas in new construction – moves that will improve air quality and public health, and reduce climate pollution – Senator Manchin continues looking backwards.”

