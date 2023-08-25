In a Summer of Climate Chaos, Fed Summit Ignores Risk of Climate Crisis to Global Economy

Our Summer Campaign Needs Your Help!

Today, over 70 international, national and state/local organizations released an open letter to the Federal Reserve and central bankers attending this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. The letter calls on symposium participants to act quickly and vigorously to address recent escalations in climate-related financial risks. In remarks this morning, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell omitted any mention of climate-related financial risks in his Jackson Hole speech.
The open letter notes that climate change impacts are outpacing authorities’ current efforts to address climate change financial risks. This is evidenced by escalating costs of physical risks and growing gaps in insurance coverage, among other things.
Policy makers, especially in the banking and insurance sectors, must:
Elizabeth Jacobs, a Sustainable Finance Specialist at E3G said: “Jackson Hole is a unique setting, and not only for its natural beauty. At the 2005 Jackson Hole Symposium, warnings about risks building up in the financial system were minimized. Within the next 5 years, the Global Financial Crisis ensued, and policy makers were promptly consumed with giving themselves new authorities designed to avert future crises. Using precautionary approaches and transition plans can help avoid a ruinous rinse, wash, repeat cycle.”
Alex Martin, Climate Finance Policy Director at Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund said: “Financial regulators have put in increasing effort in recent years to try to understand and better manage climate risk, but unfortunately, climate change is vastly outpacing their progress. Precious little time remains to get ahead of the risk as insurers flee vulnerable areas and banks respond in kind. Resigning ourselves to merely picking up the pieces after climate-driven financial disruptions and crises unfold—which is where we are headed—is utterly unacceptable. Regulators must double down now."
David Arkush, director of Public Citizen’s Climate Program, said: “It is shocking that this symposium, which purports to address structural shifts in the global economy, does not include a single agenda item on the climate crisis or climate solutions — some of the most important drivers of change in the global economy and most significant sources of risk to global financial stability. Rather than stand by as the next global financial crisis develops, the top officials and economists at this conference should be actively considering responses and solutions. And the officials should adopt assertive policies that shepherd the economy and financial system swiftly and safely through the tumultuous climate-related transitions that are already underway.”
Jackie Fielder, co-director of Stop the Money Pipeline coalition said: “Any symposium entitled ‘Structural Shifts in the Global Economy’ without a single mention of climate disasters and the billions they have cost everyday people and local economies, should concern every American with a pension who agrees that climate change is here.”
Akiksha Chatterji, lead campaigner at Positive Money US said: "Regulators are failing to act at the scale or pace necessary to curb the significant financial stability threats arising from climate change and fossil fuel financing. Rest assured, climate risks will materialise and we simply cannot quantify the precise nature and timing of these impacts as they are complex and ever changing. Emergency measures taken after a climate-driven financial crash may not suffice to contain such a meltdown. It’s time for the regulators and officials at this symposium to adopt a precautionary approach to climate and do their jobs before another financial crisis ensues."
"This vast lease sale—for millions of acres—poses threats to Gulf communities and endangered species while contributing to the climate crisis this region knows far too well," said one advocate.
Calling the Biden administration's plan to go ahead with an offshore drilling lease sale "mind-boggling" as the United States faces escalating climate harms including "record heat, fires, and flooding," several advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging the U.S. Interior Department's impending sale of 67 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to the fossil fuel industry.
Groups including the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), Earthjustice, and Friends of the Earth (FOE) filed the lawsuit saying that in moving forward with Lease Sale 261—the last of three offshore lease sales mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act—the Interior Department did not sufficiently consider the environmental impacts on people and wildlife across Gulf communities.
"As steward of the country's public lands and waters, Interior has a duty to fully consider the harms offshore leasing can cause, from air pollution to oil spills, and beyond," said Julia Forgie, attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the plaintiffs. "This vast lease sale—for millions of acres—poses threats to Gulf communities and endangered species while contributing to the climate crisis this region knows far too well. We are holding the agency to its obligation to carefully assess these risks and the climate fallout of this giveaway to Big Oil."
"If we are going to make a dent in the climate crisis, business as usual must stop."
A study published in May in Environmental Research showed that people living near offshore drilling rigs are at heightened risk for respiratory and cardiovascular issues as well as other serious illnesses, along with facing the rising threat of extreme weather due to fossil fuel emissions from such projects.
Lease Sale 261 could result in the production of more than 1 billion barrels of oil and 4 trillion cubic feet of fossil gas over the next 50 years, noted the groups, leading to more than 370 tons of greenhouse gases at a time when scientists and energy experts are warning that continued fossil fuel extraction is threatening the planet.
The sale is scheduled to be held on September 27, around the same time that the Interior Department is expected to release its proposal for a five-year offshore oil and gas leasing program.
That proposal could include as many as 11 new offshore lease sales "with the potential to emit up to 3.5 billion tons of carbon pollution," said the groups.
The lawsuit filed on Friday accused the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) of presenting "an incomplete and misleading picture of oil spill impacts and risks based on flawed modeling that failed to properly consider reasonably foreseeable accidents" in its analysis of environmental impacts that could be caused by Lease Sale 261.
"The final SEIS [supplemental environmental impact statement] failed to take the required 'hard look' at the significant impacts of this action," reads the lawsuit. "For example, the bureau did not rationally evaluate the impacts of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, relying instead on problematic modeling and assumptions to conclude that these massive lease sales will result in only slightly higher emissions than not leasing at all, and further failed to consider the impacts of such fossil fuel development on climate goals and commitments. With regard to environmental justice, the final SEIS arbitrarily dismissed the impacts of onshore oil and gas infrastructure—refineries, petrochemical plants, and other industrial sources that process fossil fuels and related products from these lease sales—on Gulf communities."
The lawsuit was filed as thousands of people in Louisiana's so-called "Cancer Alley" were ordered to evacuate due to a chemical leak and fire at a petroleum refinery.
Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth, said the group will "keep fighting until the Gulf of Mexico is off the table for good."
"Unfortunately, given BOEM's history of sacrificing the Gulf of Mexico to Big Oil, this lease sale decision comes as no surprise," said Templeton. "Our lawsuit should also come as no surprise, since BOEM continues to rely on the same outdated, broken environmental analysis. If we are going to make a dent in the climate crisis, business as usual must stop."
"This is about Ryan Walters using Tulsa and me as a political football and furthering his personal and political agenda," said outgoing Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist.
Warning that Oklahoma's top school official has shown in his seven months in office that he is willing to use the state's schools and young students to advance his personal and political priorities, Tulsa's outgoing school superintendent said the right-wing state official could stage a school takeover like the one that took place earlier this year in Houston, Texas.
Deborah Gist resigned as Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) superintendent on Tuesday in hope that the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, would abandon his threat to take control of the district.
The Oklahoma Board of Education on Thursday evening voted to allow TPS to keep its accreditation "with deficiencies" that it was ordered to fix and to work with a new interim school superintendent to maintain control of the district, but at the meeting, Walters warned school officials, "Do not test me."
Gist expressed concern to NBC News that the district has been offered only a temporary reprieve from Walters' ongoing attacks on the school district, where more than three-quarters of students are economically disadvantaged and a majority are Black and Latino.
"This is about Ryan Walters using Tulsa and me as a political football and furthering his personal and political agenda," Gist told the outlet.
Walters has been focused on Tulsa, where just 13% of students met grade-level standards in 2022, since he took the state's top education position earlier this year, but at Thursday's meeting of the Board of Education, which he chairs, he made clear that his priorities lie not only in helping children who are struggling in school.
The superintendent railed against "gender fluidity" and called on schools to report their policies related to LGBTQ+ issues to the state to ensure they are not "indoctrinating" students.
He also accused the district of "funding some programs through the Chinese Communist government"—an allegation that stemmed, journalist David Heath said, from one Chinese-language teacher's attendance at an off-site program that was partially funded by China.
Walters has also previously called to restrict students' access to books with "sexual references" and to display the Ten Commandments in public schools.
Ryan Daly, the father of Tulsa Public School students, said at Thursday's meeting that Gist had been forced out "to save our district from what would surely be a bungled and disastrous takeover by someone who shows zero interest in our kids other than as a pawn for his political career."
Gist told NBC, "Unlike Ryan Walters, I'm not willing to put my own interest above the needs of the children of Tulsa."
By retaining its accreditation "with deficiencies," TPS was ordered to implement a professional development plan and a corrective plan for schools that have been graded "F" by the state, and to provide the board with monthly updates for the next four months.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said Walters' threatened takeover was part of an "anti-public school" agenda similar to the "extremist attack on local control" that took place in Houston earlier this year.
As Common Dreamsreported in March, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's administration took over Houston's school district despite recent improvements in schools' performances. State-appointed managers can now control the district budget, curriculum and library book policies, collaborations with charter school networks, and other decisions.
Ahead of the school board meeting in Oklahoma on Thursday, Tulsa students staged a walkout to stand with the district and with Gist, who during her tenure has aligned with teachers' unions and called for more school funding and higher pay.
The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA), which represents teachers across the state, called the meeting "unnecessarily chaotic" and expressed solidarity with the district's teachers and students.
"Rhetoric and demands will not change the lives of students," said the OEA. "Those who do not spend time inside our schools may have a superficial understanding of what it actually means to educate and support a community."
"Such events are an all-too-common and exceptionally dangerous reality for those living within fossil fuel and petrochemical 'sacrifice zones,'" observed one researcher.
A mandatory evacuation was ordered for thousands of people living within a two-mile radius of a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Louisiana's so-called "Cancer Alley" after a chemical leak and massive fire broke out at a storage tank there on Friday.
The temporary evacuation order, which Marathon Petroleum called "precautionary," followed a leak of naphtha—a hazardous and highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture—and blaze at the refinery in Garyville in St. John the Baptist Parish, located about 45 miles upriver from New Orleans.
About 8,660 people live within two miles of the refinery, according toNola.com. One of them, 42-year-old Lashonda Melancon, said she was trying to figure out where to go with her 14-year-old daughter.
"I've got asthma bad and this is not good for me," she said.
People living near the refinery said flames could be seen dozens of feet in the air. The smoke plume from the disaster was visible from outer space.
Marathon Petroleum said in a statement: "The release and fire are contained within the refinery's property and there have been no injuries. As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made."
However, contained does not mean controlled—the latter means extinguished—and Marathon Petroleum spokesperson Justin Lawrence said the company did not know when the blaze would be put out.
Operational since 1977, the 200,000-barrel-per-day facility is the newest oil refinery in the United States. Marathon Petroleum's three biggest shareholders are the Vanguard Group, SSgA Funds Management, and Blackrock, private equity firms that have come under fire for financing fossil fuel expansion during a worsening climate emergency.
In May, Reutersreported there had been 13 U.S. refinery fires in 2023, the majority of them along the Gulf Coast.
St. John the Baptist Parish is located in what's known as Cancer Alley or Death Alley, a swath of predominantly Black parishes—the Louisiana equivalent of counties—between New Orleans and Baton Rouge containing nearly 150 oil refineries and plastics and chemical plants, many of them located along or near the Mississippi River.
In neighboring St. James Parish, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported an 800% cancer hazard increase due to petrochemical facilities in the parish between 2007 and 2018.
The area is also known as a "sacrifice zone," or place where polluting industrial facilities are built in close proximity to residents—usually people of color or those with low income.
Responding to the disaster, Antonia Juhasz, senior fossil fuel researcher at Human Rights Watch, wrote on the social platform formerly known as Twitter that "such events are an all-too-common and exceptionally dangerous reality for those living within fossil fuel and petrochemical 'sacrifice zones.'"
Anne Rolfes, executive director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a frontline community advocacy group, said in a statement that "the petrochemical industry is here in Louisiana for one reason only: To make as much money as possible."
"As long as the state of Louisiana continues to look away from fires and mushroom clouds, these accidents will continue," she continued. "I have been dealing with this for nearly a quarter of a century. There are terrible accidents, workers are burned alive, and the state of Louisiana does nothing."
"Workers and residents are left to bear the brunt of the industry's negligence and predatory expansion that continue to jeopardize our health and safety," Rolfes added.