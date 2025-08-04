To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

For Immediate Release
Reproductive Freedom for All
Email: media@reproductivefreedomforall.org

ICYMI: Donald Trump Is Attacking Access to IVF and Backtracking on Campaign Promises to Make Fertility Treatment Free for Everyone

Over the weekend, Donald Trump signaled that he does not plan to require health insurers to provide coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF) services, backtracking on his campaign promises to make IVF free. One in three Americans has used, or personally knows someone who has used, IVF to try and conceive. Americans across party lines say access to fertility planning like IVF should be easier to access.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised the government “will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment.” He even dubbed himself the “Father of IVF,” but now – to no one’s surprise – he is backtracking on these promises.

According to reporting from the Washington Post, “The White House does not plan to require health insurers to provide coverage for in vitro fertilization services.” News outlets and pundits across the board are calling out Trump for breaking this promise.

For decades, the GOP has worked to ban abortion by any and all means, and in their efforts to ban abortion, they’re attacking so much more. Last year, anti-abortion extremists forced Alabama IVF clinics to temporarily suspend their services, leaving gaps in care across the state.

Donald Trump and anti-abortion extremists never intended to stop with overturning Roe v. Wade. Now, they want to ban abortion nationwide, and they have put birth control and IVF on the line.

For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody. Reproductive Freedom for All is powered by its more than 4 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion.

