July, 21 2023, 10:55am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Vishal Shankar: narayanaswamy@therevolvingdoorproject.org
Harlan Crow's Minions Are Keeping Your Rent High
New RDP project will track ties between Thomas benefactor’s real estate empire and landlord lobby group NMHC
The Revolving Door Project today announced a new blog project tracking the close ties between Harlan Crow – the infamous billionaire benefactor of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas – and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), a landlord lobby group led by Crow Holdings executive Ken Valach. Read the blog here.
NMHC – which represents nearly 2,000 abusive corporate landlords, developers, big banks, and scandal-plagued tech companies like RealPage – has organized the apartment industry’s opposition to federal and state-level tenant protections and rent affordability laws, and was one of the top lobbying spenders against the CDC’s pandemic eviction moratorium. All the while, it has lobbied to secure billions in lucrative corporate tax breaks for wealthy developers and investors.
Crow, heir to one of the biggest real estate fortunes in American history, has personally given tens of thousands of dollars to NMHC’s political operations and has held NMHC PAC fundraisers in his own Dallas mansion.
Revolving Door Project Senior ResearcherVishal Shankar, who co-authored the report, released the following statement:
“Harlan Crow isn’t just corrupting our judiciary – he is actively fuelling the rental housing crisis through his support for one of America’s biggest corporate landlord lobby groups. For too long, the slick landlord propagandists at NMHC have falsely portrayed themselves as the only “experts” who can solve the housing crisis. It’s time the public sees NMHC for what they truly are – a greedy and predatory band of rent-gougers who exist only to make elites like Harlan Crow even richer.”
Revolving Door Project Research Director Andrea Beaty released the following statement:
“Tenant organizers in communities across the country are working together to push for government policies that keep people in their homes on safer, more affordable and more accessible terms. Unfortunately, these grassroots organizers face an uphill battle going up against corporate profiteers whose financial power allows them to influence policy from behind the scenes. Policymakers should listen to the millions of renters who need relief from housing insecurity, rather than cater to the corporate landlords and their lobbyists who put renters into precarious positions in the first place.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
LATEST NEWS
'Unprecedented': Over 1,000 Israeli Air Force Reservists Threaten to Quit Over Judicial Coup
"For decades, we left everything behind and came forward resolutely to defend Israel, and now we find ourselves fighting for democracy."
Jul 21, 2023
News
Earlier this month, the far-right governing coalition led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advanced a key component of the reforms—a move to repeal the "reasonableness" standard used by the Israeli Supreme Court to overrule egregious government decisions—amid ongoing nationwide street protests.
The air force reservists' move follows the July 11 announcement by hundreds of IDF reservists specializing in cyberwarfare that they will stop reporting for duty over the judicial overhaul.
More than 1,100 Israeli air force reservists on Friday threatened to not report for duty if the country's far-right government proceeds with a set of highly controversial judicial reforms critics say dangerously erode democracy.
"When we pledged to dedicate our lives to the country, we never thought we would reach a day where the contract between us and the state would be breached," the IAF reservists—who include hundreds of pilots, drone operators, and others—wrote in a letter to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
"For decades, we left everything behind and came forward resolutely to defend Israel, and now we find ourselves fighting for democracy," the signers added.
The reservists are joining Israelis in sounding the alarm over a deeply controversial overhaul of the country's legal system critics have condemned as a "judicial coup."
Earlier this month, the far-right governing coalition led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advanced a key component of the reforms—a move to repeal the "reasonableness" standard used by the Israeli Supreme Court to overrule egregious government decisions—amid ongoing nationwide street protests.
"The legislation, which allows the government to act in an extremely unreasonable manner, will harm the security of the state of Israel, will break the trust and violate our consent to continue risking our lives—and will very sadly leave us with no choice but to refrain from volunteering for reserve duty," the reservists wrote.
Haaretzreports the letter's 1,142 signatories include "235 fighter pilots, 98 transport pilots, 89 helicopter pilots, 91 pilots serving in the flight school, and 165 elite air force commandos."
The reservists' threat had been anticipated. On Thursday evening, Netanyahu said in a televised address that "in a democracy, the military is subordinate to the government, and does not compel the government."
"Amending the reasonableness standard will only strengthen democracy, and certainly not endanger it. What will endanger democracy is refusal to serve in the military," the prime minister insisted. "When military figures try to threaten to dictate the government's policies, it is unacceptable in any democracy, and if they manage to make good on their threats, that is the end of democracy."
Military experts warned that if the reservists follow through on their threat, the air force would not be operationally prepared for war.
IAF pilots have previously refused to fly assassination missions and other sorties that could harm civilians—the IDF relies heavily upon its warplanes to bombard Gaza during its periodic assaults on Palestinian resistance, killing many men, women, and children along with militants—but experts say nothing on this scale has ever been reported before.
The air force reservists' move follows the July 11 announcement by hundreds of IDF reservists specializing in cyberwarfare that they will stop reporting for duty over the judicial overhaul.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Alabama Executes James Barber Despite Outcry Over Death Penalty Methods
"There's no humane method of execution," said one human rights group.
Jul 21, 2023
News
Barber was the 15th person executed in the U.S. this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
The three liberal justices on the U.S. Supreme Court said the right-wing majority was allowing Alabama to use a death row inmate as a "guinea pig" early Friday when the court denied an emergency request to halt James Barber's execution, making him the first person killed by the state since Gov. Kay Ivey suspended capital punishment last year.
Barber, age 64, was pronounced dead just before 2:00 am local time on Friday at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, less than two hours after the Supreme Court denied the stay of execution.
Lawyers for Barber, who was convicted of murdering 75-year-old Dorothy Epps in 2001, argued that the inmate's rights under the Eighth Amendment—which forbids cruel and unusual punishment—would be violated if he was put to death via lethal injection in Alabama, where several executions were botched before Ivey halted the death penalty and ordered a review.
The program was suspended following outcry over the executions of Doyle Lee Hamm, who was punctured with needles for two-and-a-half hours as executioners struggled to access a vein in 2018, and Joe Nathan James Jr., whose execution last year took more than three hours.
Two more executions last year were cancelled in the state after prison officials could not access veins.
The "top-to-bottom" review ordered by Ivey, a Republican, resulted in a change in the personnel who work in the death chamber at Holman and an extension of the time given for killing an inmate—neither of which "constitute[s] serious efforts to fix [Alabama's] pattern of botched execution after botched execution," said lawyers for Barber.
In a dissent authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and signed by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's liberals said the Eighth Amendment "demands more than the state's word that this time will be different."
"The court should not allow Alabama to test the efficacy of its internal review by using Barber as its 'guinea pig'," wrote Sotomayor, adding that the conservative justices were allowing Ivey's government "to experiment again with human life."
The human rights organization Reprieve said the state "shouldn't be resuming executions, it should be ending them once and for all."
Judge Jill Pryor of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals also accused the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) of using Barber "as its guinea pig" in a dissent on Wednesday as the court handed down a 2-1 ruling allowing the state to execute the man.
Pryor noted that Ivey's review was "conducted entirely internally, entirely outside the scope of any court's or the public's scrutiny, and without saying what went wrong or what it fixed as a result."
"Three botched executions in a row are three too many," Pryor wrote. "Each time, ADOC has insisted that the courts should trust it to get it right, only to fail again."
"Mr. Barber has raised a serious and substantial Eighth Amendment claim that the pattern will continue to repeat itself," Pryor added.
The ACLU of Alabama pointed out that Barber was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury, a practice permitted only in Alabama and Florida.
"That alone should be reason to question his death sentence," said the group.
Barber was the 15th person executed in the U.S. this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Biden Proposal for Fossil Fuel Leasing on Public Lands Called 'Massive Climate Failure'
"President Biden is blowing an opportunity to end oil and gas extraction on public land as the world reels from one climate catastrophe to the next," said a Center for Biological Diversity campaigner.
Jul 20, 2023
News
The center is among more than 500 groups that responded to the rule with a letter urging Biden to "rapidly phase down federal fossil fuel extraction and production on public lands" to near-zero by 2030, as part of the global effort to meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement's 1.5°C goal.
The BLM's new proposal comes as both Biden and Trump are running in the 2024 presidential contest and as much of the Northern Hemisphere is dealing with extreme heat intensified by global warming that has been largely driven by fossil fuels.
Several campaigners sounded the alarm over that report, which was produced in response to a Biden executive order. One critic said that "greenlighting more fossil fuel extraction, then pretending it's OK by nudging up royalty rates, is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic," a sentiment that was echoed by a WELC senior attorney on Thursday.
"While these rules are helpful, the Biden administration's proposal continues with the climate-destroying practice of leasing federal lands for drilling, which is entirely out of sync with the administration's climate goals," he emphasized. "But as long as drilling exists on public property, corporate polluters should be held to a high standard for operating and cleaning up their wells."
Years after U.S. President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to ban new oil and gas leases on public lands, his administration earned fresh criticism from green groups on Thursday with a proposal to update regulations for the federal fossil fuel leasing program.
The U.S. Department of the Interior unveiled a proposed rule for the outdated fiscal terms of the onshore oil and gas leasing program. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director Tracy Stone-Manning said it "aims to ensure fairness to the taxpayer and balanced, responsible development as we continue to transition to a clean energy economy."
However, advocacy organizations including the Center for Biological Diversity slammed the rule as a "massive climate failure."
"This is a cowardly proposal that fails the basic climate imperative of ending fossil fuel expansion and phasing out production," said Taylor McKinnon, the center's Southwest director. "President Biden is blowing an opportunity to end oil and gas extraction on public land as the world reels from one climate catastrophe to the next. This dangerous plan would ravage more of the landscape with fracking while sealing our fate of increasing megafires, more preventable heat deaths, a shrinking Colorado River, and runaway wildlife extinctions."
The center is among more than 500 groups that responded to the rule with a letter urging Biden to "rapidly phase down federal fossil fuel extraction and production on public lands" to near-zero by 2030, as part of the global effort to meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement's 1.5°C goal.
"Any rule that fails to phase out oil and gas production on public lands will sacrifice human lives, ecosystems, and entire species at the altar of fossil fuel corporations and their insatiable quest for profit," McKinnon warned. "It will be another shameful addition to Biden's record alongside the Willow project, his thousands of new drilling permits, and his rollback of environmental laws to enable illegal fossil fuel pipelines."
Biden successfully challenged former President Donald Trump three years ago in part by pledging to take the climate emergency seriously and reverse the Republican's attacks on the planet. While the Democrat has certainly made some progress, particularly compared with his predecessor, he has also come under fire for failing to live up to what he promised as a candidate.
The BLM's new proposal comes as both Biden and Trump are running in the 2024 presidential contest and as much of the Northern Hemisphere is dealing with extreme heat intensified by global warming that has been largely driven by fossil fuels.
"Even as record heatwaves bake the country and floods ravage eastern states, the Biden administration continues to cozy up to Big Oil," said Nicole Ghio at Friends of the Earth. "President Biden can't be a climate leader unless he addresses the root cause of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. Turning a blind eye to his broken leasing program proves once again that Biden is content to fiddle away while the world burns."
As the Western Environmental Law Center (WELC) highlighted Thursday, the BLM "telegraphed its modest intentions for the proposed rule in its November 2021 Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Program, which we noted at the time failed to live up to its billing as a 'comprehensive review' responding to the climate crisis."
Several campaigners sounded the alarm over that report, which was produced in response to a Biden executive order. One critic said that "greenlighting more fossil fuel extraction, then pretending it's OK by nudging up royalty rates, is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic," a sentiment that was echoed by a WELC senior attorney on Thursday.
"Following months of consecutive climate disasters, the Bureau of Land Management's determination to rearrange deck chairs instead of deploying lifeboats is deeply disturbing," said WELC's Melissa Hornbein. "Coming from an administration that kicked off its tenure with some of the loftiest climate rhetoric of any government on the global stage, Interior's obdurate reaffirmation of the status quo is staggering."
Some advocacy groups were more tempered in their responses to the rule, while still stressing the need to end such leasing.
"These changes were badly needed—to put it mildly—and will help make onshore leasing more fair to taxpayers and hold industry accountable for its harms," said Josh Axelrod, senior policy advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "The agency is aiming to limit leasing to areas with existing development and the most viable resources, and is clarifying how it will implement fiscal reforms in the Biden administration's historic climate law."
"But we can't continue to lease our public lands for fossil fuels while facing climate and biodiversity emergencies—and what is truly key moving forward is for the agency to forge an approach for measuring and mitigating the program's impact on climate," Axelrod added.
Public Citizen president Robert Weissman similarly said that "these rules are a welcome change from the long-standing status quo of policies that provide giveaways to the oil and gas industry. Antiquated rules incentivize oil and gas corporations to shirk their obligation to clean up the mess they create, leaving old, rusty wells pocking the national landscape and foisting the cleanup bill on taxpayers."
"Today's proposed rules would impose realistic financial requirements on oil and gas corporations to pay for the remediation of old, decrepit wells, as federal law requires," Weissman pointed out.
"While these rules are helpful, the Biden administration's proposal continues with the climate-destroying practice of leasing federal lands for drilling, which is entirely out of sync with the administration's climate goals," he emphasized. "But as long as drilling exists on public property, corporate polluters should be held to a high standard for operating and cleaning up their wells."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!