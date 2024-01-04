January, 04 2024, 04:44pm EDT
Greenpeace USA Urges Biden to Act as Study Reveals Alarming Human Impact on Oceans
In response to a new study published in the journal Nature, which offers an unprecedented view of previously unmapped industrial use of the ocean, John Hocevar, Director of Greenpeace USA oceans campaigns, said: “This study makes it crystal clear just how extensive humans’ impact on the ocean has become. Healthy ocean ecosystems help regulate the climate, protect us from storms, and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people. And quite simply, we need the ocean to breathe; half of our oxygen is provided by the ocean. We all feel the impacts of an ocean that has been thrown out of balance by human activity, and it will only get worse unless we act quickly.
“For too long, we have treated the oceans as too big to fail, allowing industrial fishing to spread nearly from pole to pole, often with little or no regulation, which has enabled the proliferation of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and the associated scourge of modern slavery among vulnerable fishing crew. Businesses are still being granted permits to drill for oil and gas, even as we hurtle toward climate chaos. And to add insult to injury, the International Seabed Authority is rushing to open up the oceans to the destructive new industry of deep sea mining.
“We need to reexamine our approach. Nations should ratify the Global Ocean Treaty and work together to create a network of sanctuaries that will rebuild depleted populations, protect biodiversity, and give our oceans a fighting chance to survive the rapidly growing impacts of climate change and plastic pollution. Additionally, requiring transparent fishing vessel tracking would help to stem biodiversity loss and protect workers from forced labor and human trafficking. Unnecessary and destructive industries like deep sea mining should be banned, and no new offshore drilling should be allowed. A strong Global Plastics Treaty that reduces plastic production will help protect ocean life as well as human life.
“For the benefit of all life on this planet, it’s time to stop treating the ocean like an unlimited ATM and more like a vital part of our home. We have some unprecedented opportunities to protect our ocean right now, and we need President Biden to step up and make them count.”
Demands for Israeli Ambassador to UK's Expulsion After 'Clear Call for Genocide'
"The Israeli ambassador has gone on national British radio and incited genocide," said one columnist. "This is an illegal act under the 1948 Genocide Convention."
Jan 04, 2024
News
A member of British Parliament demanded the foreign secretary "take the strongest possible action against" Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the U.K., after she appeared on a radio broadcast of LBC and told host Iain Dale in no uncertain terms that Israel's military must target civilian infrastructure in Gaza—a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.
Hotovely is hardly the first Israeli official to publicly call for genocidal violence in Gaza—even as the government continues to claim it is targeting Hamas and protecting civilian lives and as the U.S., which has provided military aid for Israel's bombardment and vehemently defended the IDF, claims accusations of genocide are "meritless."
But her statement on British national radio underscored how genocidal language has become commonplace among Israel's mainstream political class since the country began its bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' October 7 attack.
British journalist Robert Carter said Hotovely's comments make her "a good pick for Israel's envoy to the U.K."
"She always finds a way to properly sum up how evil Israel's colonialist project is and what Tel Aviv's true ambitions are—the total genocide and land theft of all Palestine," he said.
Mitchell Plitnick cautioned observers against dismissing Hotovely's remarks as the musings of a extremist whose views are outside the mainstream under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Afzal Khan, a Labour MP, wrote to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to demand that Hotovely's comments be met with "stern denunciation" from the government.
"The situation is unfathomable, and the words of the Israeli ambassador make clear that it is the intention of the Israeli government to continue with its horrific bombardment and ground fighting until there is nothing and no one left in Gaza," wrote Khan.
Others, including Guardian columnist Owen Jones and research analyst Naks Bilal, said Hotovely should be expelled from her role.
"The Israeli ambassador has gone on national British radio and incited genocide," said Jones. "This is an illegal act under the 1948 Genocide Convention. As such, the U.K. must expel Tzipi Hotovely immediately."
Khanna: Rise of AI Must Center 'Dignity and Economic Security of Working Class'
"The Democratic Party cannot claim to be the party of the working class if we allow AI to erode the earnings and security of the working class."
Jan 04, 2024
News
"Our generational task is to ensure that AI is a tool for lessening the vast disparities of wealth and opportunity that plague us, not exacerbating them."
Khanna—author of the 2022 bookDignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us—published the Times piece amid fears about how AI will impact everything from mass surveillance and misinformation to healthcare and war, not only in the United States but around the world.
Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, whose California district includes Silicon Valley, warned Thursday that to avoid catastrophic impacts of the artificial intelligence revolution, lawmakers and regulators must learn from "how unfettered globalization hollowed out the working class" in the United States, leaving "shuttered factories and rural communities that never saw the promised jobs materialize."
"Like globalization, AI will undoubtedly bring benefits—tremendous benefits—to our economy, with higher productivity, personalized medicine and education, and more efficient energy use," the congressman wrote in a New York Times opinion piece.
"Generative AI has the potential to help those with fewer resources or experience quickly learn and develop new skills," he noted. "The real challenge, though, is how to center the dignity and economic security of working-class Americans during the changes to come. And unlike the Industrial Revolution, which spanned half a century at least, the AI revolution is unfolding at lightning speed."
"Our generational task is to ensure that AI is a tool for lessening the vast disparities of wealth and opportunity that plague us, not exacerbating them."
Khanna stressed that "today the Democratic Party is at a crossroads, as it was in the 1990s, when the dominant wing in the party argued for prioritizing private sector growth and letting the chips fall where they may," ignoring prescient criticism from former Democratic Sens. Paul Wellstone (Minn.) and Russ Feingold (Wis.), as well as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), who then served in the House.
After failing to heed their warnings, he argued, "the Democratic Party cannot claim to be the party of the working class if we allow AI to erode the earnings and security of the working class. The party can be forgiven once for the mistake of abetting globalization to run amok, just not twice."
"Technologies—our technologies—are meant to complement and enhance human initiative, not subordinate or exploit it," he asserted. "We must push for workers to have a decision-making role in how and when to adopt technologies, and we must insist on workers' profiting from the implementation of these technologies. Our generational task is to ensure that AI is a tool for lessening the vast disparities of wealth and opportunity that plague us, not exacerbating them."
Underscoring the urgency of his message, Khanna pointed out that in September, "tech's biggest names trekked to Capitol Hill for a forum on artificial intelligence" that "was reminiscent of Davos conferences in the 1990s and early 2000s," and this year alone, tens of thousands of workers at hundreds of companies could be laid off and replaced with AI.
Already, AI is factoring into labor negotiations and legislative battles. After California legislators last year overwhelmingly approved Assembly Bill 316, which would have required a human driver on self-driving trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds that are transporting goods or passengers for at least five years, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it.
"Tech companies argue that replacing human drivers with AI is feasible, will reduce labor costs, and will therefore make it cheaper to transport goods and services. They lobbied heavily against the bill," explained Khanna. "I supported A.B. 316 because drivers say it's currently an unnecessary risk to have large trucks on public roads without a human on board. This is especially true if there is extreme weather, hazardous conditions, or heavy cargo on board. No one understands the safety risks at play here better than the drivers themselves, and it's both foolish and insulting to suggest they would make up such concerns to keep jobs that do not add value."
"It's not just the AI concerns of truck drivers that are causing divides in the Democratic coalition," the congressman continued, highlighting that the monthslong strikes of unionized writers and actors in Hollywood last year ended with deals that include provisions about artificial intelligence.
The California Democrat—who joined striking writers on the picket line—wrote that "even though writers' jobs are very different from truck drivers' jobs, labor solidarity is one of the few countervailing forces that can blunt the dehumanization of work motivated by short-term profit maximization in a world where AI is capable of suddenly disrupting both blue- and white-collar work."
Khanna—author of the 2022 bookDignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us—published the Times piece amid fears about how AI will impact everything from mass surveillance and misinformation to healthcare and war, not only in the United States but around the world.
His Thursday column won praise from progressives across the country. Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation, said that his piece is "truly a must-read for any policymaker" while Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation's editorial director and publisher, called it an "important read and issue for now and in '28."
Raskin Rips GOP for Dismissing Report on Trump's Payments From Foreign Governments
The Maryland Democrat said Republicans have "used their legislative power to cover up evidence of Trump's lawlessness and to serve his demands for personal vengeance."
Jan 04, 2024
News
A report released Thursday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee estimates that former President Donald Trump's businesses received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his four years in the White House, payments that appear to violate the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause—which Trump once dismissed as "phony."
Titled White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump, the 156-page report uses documents from Trump's former accounting firm to show that businesses owned by the former president received payments from at least 20 foreign governments during his White House tenure, including over $5.5 million from China, $615,422 from Saudi Arabia, $465,744 from Qatar, and $303,372 from Kuwait.
Given that the documents underlying the report only cover payments to four of the more than 500 businesses Trump owned while simultaneously serving as president, the estimated $7.8 million total is likely just a fraction of the true total. In a report released in April 2023, Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW) estimated that Trump made up to $160 million from international business dealings while president.
"Chairman Comer casually admits that Donald Trump was in business while president of the United States, which is precisely what is unlawful when it involves collection of millions of dollars from foreign governments and monarchs." —Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, wrote in the forward to the new report that "by elevating his personal financial interests and the policy priorities of corrupt foreign powers over the American public interest, former President Trump violated both the clear commands of the Constitution and the careful precedent set and observed by every previous commander-in-chief."
"In the face of these stunning findings and conclusions, Oversight Committee Democrats are prepared to act in defense of the Constitution," Raskin added. "We will develop a package of proposed legislative reforms to ensure that all occupants of the Oval Office abide by the Constitution's unequivocal language commanding loyalty to the interests of the American people—not the interests of homicidal Saudi monarchs, totalitarian Chinese bureaucratic state capitalists, or other foreign actors looking to obtain policy favors and indulgences by paying off a president or his wholly owned businesses."
Congressional Republicans responded dismissively to the new report, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.)—who is currently leading an impeachment push against President Joe Biden—saying in a statement that Trump has "legitimate businesses" and that it was "beyond parody that Democrats continue their obsession with former President Trump."
Raskin called the Republican lawmaker's reaction "amusing because the masochistic obsession with Donald Trump obviously belongs to Chairman Comer and all the Republicans who have used their legislative power to cover up evidence of Trump's lawlessness and to serve his demands for personal vengeance."
"Meantime, Chairman Comer casually admits that Donald Trump was in business while president of the United States, which is precisely what is unlawful when it involves collection of millions of dollars from foreign governments and monarchs," Raskin continued. "Read the report about Trump's systematic violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause, Mr. Chairman, and if you are serious about fighting corruption, I would invite you to join us in passing legislation to make sure no commander-in-chief again flouts the Constitution to sell out American foreign policy for personal profit to princes, prime ministers, premiers, and dictators."
