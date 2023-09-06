September, 06 2023, 03:18pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,pressdesk.int@greenpeace.org
Greenpeace USA Pushes Back—This is NOT a Democracy
These actions pose serious threats to our democracy, and as such, our ability to advance climate justice. Through these harsh tactics, officials are protecting polluters and punishing activists.
In response to the 61 activists indicted on racketeering charges in connection to the Stop Cop City movement, Greenpeace USA Executive Director, Ebony Twilley Martin said: “This is what authoritarian governments do. Our democracy is being dismantled in front of our eyes. These indictments are one of many tactics designed to silence our ability to stand up for what we deserve— healthy communities, a healthy planet, the right to exist, period.
“The right to protest is protected by the First Amendment, but there has been a noticeable, purposeful escalation of efforts to criminalize and silence peaceful protest, dissent, and advocacy in recent years. These actions pose serious threats to our democracy, and as such, our ability to advance climate justice. Through these harsh tactics, officials are protecting polluters and punishing activists.
“Unfortunately, these laws have a disproportionate impact on the same Black and Brown communities who are most impacted by Big Oil’s pollution and discrimination of all kinds. Historically excluded from decision making that impacts communities like mine, peaceful protest and expressing dissent are some of the most important tools we have to advocate for the world we deserve.”
Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.+31 20 718 2000
LATEST NEWS
Watchdog Sues to Keep Trump Off Ballot in Colorado, Citing 14th Amendment
"As a longtime Republican who voted for him, I believe Donald Trump disqualified himself from running in 2024 by spreading lies, vilifying election workers, and fomenting an attack on the Capitol," said one plaintiff.
Sep 06, 2023
News
Other plaintiffs include ex-elected officials who live in the state. Among them is former Colorado House and Senate Majority Leader Norma Anderson, who left the GOP to become an Independent in 2021.
"If the very fabric of our democracy is to hold, we must ensure that the Constitution is enforced and the same people who attacked our democratic system not be put in charge of it," CREW president Noah Bookbinder declared Wednesday. "We aren't bringing this case to make a point, we're bringing it because it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future."
A government watchdog and lawyers for six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to ban former President Donald Trump as a candidate on the state's 2024 GOP presidential primary election ballot and any future ballot, based on the January 6, 2021 insurrection and the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
As advocacy groups and legal scholars across the political spectrum have highlighted since the embattled ex-president and GOP front-runner confirmed his candidacy last year, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone who has taken an oath to the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding any civil or military office.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and firms representing the voters—Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC, KBN Law LLC, and Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC—argue that "Trump is constitutionally ineligible to assume the office of the president" because he "knowingly and voluntarily aided and incited the insurrection" before and on January 6.
"As a longtime Republican who voted for him, I believe Donald Trump disqualified himself from running in 2024 by spreading lies, vilifying election workers, and fomenting an attack on the Capitol," plaintiff Krista Kafer, a Denver Post columnist and GOP activist, said in a statement. "Those who by force and by falsehood subvert democracy are unfit to participate in it."
Other plaintiffs include ex-elected officials who live in the state. Among them is former Colorado House and Senate Majority Leader Norma Anderson, who left the GOP to become an Independent in 2021.
"Spending 19 years as a state legislator and serving in leadership gave me the opportunity to work across the aisle and to always work to protect the freedoms our Constitution has given us as citizens," she said. "I am proud to continue that work by bringing this lawsuit and ensuring the eligibility of candidates on Colorado ballots."
The other four plaintiffs are former GOP Congresswoman Claudine (Cmarada) Schneider; Kathi Wright, a previous member of the Loveland City Council; Christopher Castilian, an ex-deputy chief of staff for the state's last GOP governor; and Michelle Priola, "who has been active in Republican politics and is also married to Republican-turned-Democratic state Sen. Kevin Priola," according toThe Denver Post.
"In my decade of service in the House of Representatives, I certified multiple presidential elections and saw firsthand the importance of ethics, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power in our democracy," said Schneider. "This lawsuit is crucial to protecting and fortifying those fundamental democratic values, and I'm honored to be a part of it."
"If the very fabric of our democracy is to hold, we must ensure that the Constitution is enforced and the same people who attacked our democratic system not be put in charge of it."
While there have not been many applications of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment throughout U.S. history, CREW has previously documented some and last year was involved with a successful legal battle in New Mexico to remove Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from office for participating in the January 6 insurrection.
"If the very fabric of our democracy is to hold, we must ensure that the Constitution is enforced and the same people who attacked our democratic system not be put in charge of it," CREW president Noah Bookbinder declared Wednesday. "We aren't bringing this case to make a point, we're bringing it because it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future."
"While it is unprecedented to bring this type of case against a former president, January 6th was an unprecedented attack that is exactly the kind of event the framers of the 14th Amendment wanted to build protections in case of," Bookbinder added. "You don't break the glass unless there's an emergency."
The Colorado lawsuit was filed a day after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison—the longest insurrection-related sentence so far, followed by 18 years for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. They were both convicted of seditious conspiracy.
The suit also comes as Trump has been indicted this year due to two federal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith as well as probes in Georgia and New York. The Georgia case and one of the federal cases involve his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
So far, polling has indicated Trump's legal issues have not dissuaded many GOP voters, and the candidate has used the 91 felony charges against him to rally supporters—as a campaign representative did in response to the new suit. As NBC Newsreported:
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung slammed the voters behind the lawsuit, saying in a statement that they're "people who are pursuing this absurd conspiracy theory and political attack on President Trump."
They "are stretching the law beyond recognition much like the political prosecutors in New York, Georgia, and D.C.," Cheung added. "There is no legal basis for this effort except in the minds of those who are pushing it."
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold—named as the defendant in the lawsuit because of her position—said in a statement that "I look forward to the Colorado Court's substantive resolution of the issues, and am hopeful that this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump's eligibility as a candidate for office."
Griswold is among election officials in several key states who have recently received letters from Free Speech for People and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund urging them to keep Trump off the ballot because of the 14th Amendment.
Keep ReadingShow Less
GOP Lawmakers Move to Block Biden's Helping Hand to Student Loan Borrowers
"We condemn this move to block a plan that will provide significant financial relief to low-income borrowers and communities of color," said one advocate.
Sep 06, 2023
News
The GOP announced its latest plan to stop borrowers from benefiting from the income-based repayment plan as the administration works on a broad relief plan under the Higher Education Act, and just days after interest on federal student loans began to accrue again following a pause that began during the coronavirus pandemic.
Just as the Biden administration announced this week that 4 million people have enrolled in its new income-driven repayment plan for student loan borrowers just two weeks after it was launched, Republican lawmakers in Congress announced plans to rip the debt relief away from Americans—saddling them with a continued financial burden that has left many working people unable to purchase homes, provide for a family, and save money.
Led by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Thune (R-S.D.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas), 17 Republican senators said Tuesday that they would use the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a tool members of Congress can invoke to overturn final rules set by federal agencies, to repeal the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.
The plan bases student debt monthly payments on borrowers' income and family size, allowing those who earn $15 per hour or less to avoid any monthly payment. An estimated 1 million people are expected to have no monthly payments under the plan and other borrowers are expected to save at least $1,000 per year compared with other income-driven repayment plans.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Tuesday that Americans are submitting new applications for the SAVE plan each day "so that they, too, can take advantage of the most affordable student loan repayment plan in history."
"This is real money President [Joe] Biden is putting back into the pockets of working families," Cardona said last month when the program was launched. "And when borrowers struggle to make ends meet, we're not going to kick them while they're down."
But Republicans including Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), who have introduced a companion bill to Cassidy's in the U.S. House, claim the program is "illegal" and will "leave mountains of debt at the feet of taxpayers while absolving millions of borrowers of their loans."
Jaylon Herbin, director of federal campaigns at the Center for Responsible Lending, said Wednesday that lawmakers should "oppose the CRAs to repeal SAVE."
"Senate Democrats will strongly oppose this Republican measure should it come to the floor for a vote, and we will stand with student loan borrowers as we continue to push for as much relief as possible."
"We condemn this move to block a plan that will provide significant financial relief to low-income borrowers and communities of color," said Herbin. "SAVE provides hope for borrowers as the administration continues to fight alongside advocacy groups to find other ways to achieve broad-based student loan relief. We continue to support President Biden in his quest to make our educational finance system fairer for all borrowers and oppose harmful legislation, such as these CRAs, that will set our already flawed student loan repayment system back to the pre-pandemic era."
Debt relief campaigners and legal experts have said for years that the Biden administration is legally able to wipe out student debt—going much further than the SAVE plan does—using the Higher Education Act of 1965, which allows the education secretary "to enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand" related to federal student loans.
Republicans including Cassidy previously tried to block Biden's debt relief plan which would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt for some student loan borrowers, before the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the proposal.
The GOP announced its latest plan to stop borrowers from benefiting from the income-based repayment plan as the administration works on a broad relief plan under the Higher Education Act, and just days after interest on federal student loans began to accrue again following a pause that began during the coronavirus pandemic.
About half of student borrowers in a poll released by Life and My Finances said they would not be able to afford monthly payments when they resume next month.
While "Democrats work hard to find new ways to provide relief for borrowers in need," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), "Republicans, instead of working with us to find a fix to our broken student loan system, immediately shoot them down."
"Republicans use the same old, tired excuse: that student loan relief only helps the few, the wealthy. That's utter nonsense," said Schumer. "President Biden's SAVE plan will benefit the Americans who need it most: working and middle-class families, students of color, community college students, and borrowers working in public service."
"Senate Democrats will strongly oppose this Republican measure should it come to the floor for a vote," he added, "and we will stand with student loan borrowers as we continue to push for as much relief as possible."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Google Doesn't Want Public to Listen In on Historic Antitrust Trial
"While ordinary Americans can get their whole lives exposed in court, a trillion-dollar company is opposed to an accessible public trial and attempting to shroud their own proceedings in secrecy."
Sep 06, 2023
News
"Multiple antitrust trials have been given public online access, from the Microsoft-Activision merger trial to the American Airlines-JetBlue trial," Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project,
noted Tuesday. "It's always useful."
Next week, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. is set to begin hearing arguments in what's been described as potentially the most consequential antitrust case in the United States in decades.
Google, the defendant in the high-profile case, doesn't want the public to listen in.
In a hearing ahead of next Tuesday's trial, the tech behemoth's lawyer argued against a motion aimed at allowing the public to access an audio feed of the historic proceedings through a communication platform like Zoom, arguing such an arrangement would be unfeasible from an administrative standpoint.
"I think we're going to have some non-insubstantial chunks or portions of the trial that are going to have to be in closed court," said Google attorney John Schmidtlein, claiming that allowing a public audio feed would make it "really difficult" to prevent the release of sensitive information.
But the American Economic Liberties Project, Demand Progress, the Open Markets Institute, and the Revolving Door Project—the groups that filed the transparency motion—made clear that they are merely "seeking a publicly available audio feed of the unsealed, public portions of the trial."
"Providing an audio feed via a phone line, YouTube, Zoom, or some other medium will not impact the outcome of trial or how the parties prepare for trial, nor will it prejudice the parties in any other manner," the groups wrote in the motion. "Courts routinely allow intervention in similar circumstances, even after lengthy delays."
The judge in the case, Amit Mehta, has yet to decide on whether to allow an audio feed.
"Multiple antitrust trials have been given public online access, from the Microsoft-Activision merger trial to the American Airlines-JetBlue trial," Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project,
noted Tuesday. "It's always useful."
The trial is set to begin nearly three years after the U.S. Justice Department and 11 state attorneys general sued Google for "unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets."
Google's parent company, Alphabet, has a $1.7 trillion market capitalization, and the corporation has long been accused of using its power to crowd out competitors, subject users to relentless surveillance, and completely dominate key parts of the Internet, controlling what rises to the top of search rankings and exploiting its monopoly position to favor its own services.
"Google's influence on our economy and our daily digital activities is enormous," Maria Langholz, communications director of Demand Progress, said late last week. "That pervasive monopoly power is now on trial, with the outcome expected to shape how millions of Americans use the internet. At the very least, the public has a right to know what goes on in this trial. We urge the court to recognize these stakes and grant live audio access to the trial proceedings."
Katherine Van Dyck, senior counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, agreed, noting that "while ordinary Americans can get their whole lives exposed in court, a trillion dollar company is opposed to an accessible public trial and attempting to shroud their own proceedings in secrecy."
Last month, the federal judge presiding over the case allowed the trial to move forward over Google's protests—while tossing out some of the government's accusations.
As The Washington Postreported, "Some of the government's claims, including those put together by a consortium of state attorneys general that argued the way Google designed its search engine page was unfairly harming competitors like Yelp, were dismissed."
But Mehta ruled that "the allegations that Google's overall business practices constitute a monopoly that violates the 1890 Sherman Antitrust Act still deserve a trial," the Post added.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to testify during the trial, as are Apple executives. The Justice Department's lawsuit accuses Google of unlawfully bolstering its search monopoly by "entering into long-term agreements with Apple that require Google to be the default—and de facto exclusive—general search engine on Apple's popular Safari browser and other Apple search tools."
Google controls about 88% of the U.S. search market, according to the Justice Department.
"This is a monumental case against a corporation that stands accused of exploiting Americans using monopoly power," said Andrea Beaty, research director of the Revolving Door Project. "Those Americans deserve to be able to follow the proceedings as they happen. Opening the proceedings is clearly in the public interest, while only Google benefits from closed doors."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
Independent, nonprofit journalism needs your help.
Please Pitch In
Today!
Today!