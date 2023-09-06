To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Greenpeace USA Pushes Back—This is NOT a Democracy

These actions pose serious threats to our democracy, and as such, our ability to advance climate justice. Through these harsh tactics, officials are protecting polluters and punishing activists.

In response to the 61 activists indicted on racketeering charges in connection to the Stop Cop City movement, Greenpeace USA Executive Director, Ebony Twilley Martin said: “This is what authoritarian governments do. Our democracy is being dismantled in front of our eyes. These indictments are one of many tactics designed to silence our ability to stand up for what we deserve— healthy communities, a healthy planet, the right to exist, period.

“The right to protest is protected by the First Amendment, but there has been a noticeable, purposeful escalation of efforts to criminalize and silence peaceful protest, dissent, and advocacy in recent years. These actions pose serious threats to our democracy, and as such, our ability to advance climate justice. Through these harsh tactics, officials are protecting polluters and punishing activists.

“Unfortunately, these laws have a disproportionate impact on the same Black and Brown communities who are most impacted by Big Oil’s pollution and discrimination of all kinds. Historically excluded from decision making that impacts communities like mine, peaceful protest and expressing dissent are some of the most important tools we have to advocate for the world we deserve.”

