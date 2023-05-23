To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Fairplay
Contact:

David Monahan, Fairplay (david@fairplayforkids.org)

Fairplay statement on landmark Federal Trade Commission action against edtech company Edmodo

BOSTON

Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced it has obtained an order against edtech company Edmodo for its violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). According to the FTC, Edmodo failed to secure verifiable parental consent for students and failed to provide schools and teachers with information on its data collection practices, both violations of COPPA. The Commission’s order would prohibit Edmodo from requiring students to give more data than is necessary to take part in educational activities online.

The FTC’s action against Edmodo comes just a year after the Commission issued a policy statement warning edtech companies against mandating the collection of more student data than necessary to participate in online education.

Below is the statement of Haley Hinkle, Fairplay Policy Counsel, on the FTC’s order against Edmodo:

“Far too often, predatory edtech vendors use their privileged position in schools to amass a treasure trove of sensitive student data that has nothing to do with improving educational outcomes. The Federal Trade Commission is sending a clear message that surveillance advertising has no place in education, and edtech vendors like Edmodo will be held accountable for violating the law, circumventing parents, and passing their responsibility for student privacy off onto schools.”

Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.

fairplayforkids.org
