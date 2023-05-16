To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Accountable.US
Contact:

Cost of MAGA Default: McCarthy’s ‘Red Line’ = More Aid Barriers That Only Do Harm

The extreme MAGA House Majority is threatening to manufacture a catastrophic default crisis and economic collapse. To hold the economy hostage, the House passed a long list of hugely unpopular and extreme ransom demands that promise pain for millions of average Americans including veterans, seniors, students, children, workers, and the food insecure. They voted to ship 100,000 high paying manufacturing jobs overseas while going out of their way to protect wealthy tax cheats. The MAGA Majority’s proposed cuts are untenable, unworkable, and unserious, especially as they leave in place costly tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations. With the nation now projected to run out of money as early as June 1st, Accountable.US’ Cost Of MAGA Default’ project continues to underscore the catastrophic consequences of a MAGA default that grows closer by the day.

Liz Zelnick, director of Accountable.US' Econonomic & Corporate Power, said:

"The nation is just two weeks from a catastrophic default crisis yet Speaker McCarthy is busy elevating the economic threat level by drawing a red line at one of the more unreasonable and harmful MAGA demands. The MAGA Majority insists that every state repeat Arkansas’ mistake by imposing harsh new barriers to aid for vulnerable populations including homeless veterans that failed miserably to put more people to work, but succeeded all too well in ripping away health coverage from thousands. Apparently the best the MAGA Majority can do on any default deal is to make the lives of low-income seniors, single moms and veterans more difficult while they protect every penny of the costly Trump tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations that never trickled down to anyone else.”

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

www.accountable.us
Press Page