August, 07 2023, 10:37am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: +1-212-216-1832,Email:,hrwpress@hrw.org
Cluster Munitions: South Sudan Accedes to Global Ban
South Sudan acceded to the international Convention on Cluster Munitions on August 3, 2023, the 112th country to do so, Human Rights Watch said today. “By banning cluster bombs, South Sudan is taking an important step to strengthen international peace and security,” said Mary Wareham, arms acting director at Human Rights Watch and chair of the Cluster Munition Coalition. “Other countries should follow South Sudan’s example because preventing new use of cluster munitions is a humanitarian and human rights imperative.”
Cluster munitions can be fired from the ground by artillery, rockets, missiles, and mortar projectiles, or dropped by aircraft. They typically open in the air, dispersing multiple bomblets or submunitions over a wide area. Many submunitions fail to explode on initial impact, leaving bomblets that pose a long-lasting danger, like landmines.
South Sudan’s National Assembly approved a proposal to accede to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions on May 9. South Sudan deposited the instrument of accession with the United Nations on August 3.
The convention comprehensively bans cluster munitions and requires states parties to destroy their stockpiles, clear areas contaminated by cluster munition remnants, and provide assistance to victims of the weapons.
South Sudan had expressed interest in joining the convention since it became an independent state on July 9, 2011. The executive Council of Ministers unanimously approved South Sudan’s accession to the convention in 2017 and referred the matter to parliament for legislative approval.
South Sudan has participated as an observer at formal meetings of the convention since 2011. It joined the international treaty banning antipersonnel landmines on November 11, 2011, through the process of “succession” after gaining its independence from Sudan.
South Sudan provided voluntary transparency reports to the convention in 2020 and 2021, confirming that it does not possess any stocks of cluster munitions. In 2014, South Sudan stated that it has not produced cluster munitions and does not intend to acquire or use them.
There have been no reports or allegations of South Sudanese government forces using cluster munitions, but the country is contaminated from air-dropped and ground-launched cluster munition remnants left over from previous conflicts.
Human Rights Watch reported in February 2014 that remnants of Soviet-era RBK 250-275 cluster bombs, including intact AO-1SCh submunitions, were found outside the city of Bor in Jonglei state, after airstrikes by Ugandan forces, which were providing air support to the South Sudan government during a military operation against opposition forces. Uganda – a signatory to the convention – denied that it had used cluster munitions.
The National Mine Action Authority of South Sudan should step up its efforts to clear cluster munition remnants and to assist victims of the weapons, Human Rights Watch said.
In addition to the 112 states that are party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which came into force on August 1, 2010, another 12 have signed the convention but not yet ratified it. Nigeria was the previous country to ratify the convention, on February 28, 2023.
Eight of the signatory countries that have not ratified the convention are in Africa: Angola, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Kenya, Liberia, Tanzania, and Uganda. The others are Cyprus, Haiti, Indonesia, and Jamaica.
Ten other countries in Africa have not joined the convention: Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, and Zimbabwe.
Since its all-out invasion on February 24, 2022, Russian forces have repeatedly used cluster munitions in Ukraine, causing civilian casualties, damaging civilian infrastructure and contaminating agricultural land. Ukrainian forces have also used cluster munitions, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Cluster munitions were previously used by the Syrian-Russian military alliance in attacks in Idlib governorate in Syria on November 6, 2022, killing and wounding civilians. None of these countries have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions.
“Clearing landmines and explosive remnants of war is a critical way to help many Africans achieve safety and security in their daily lives,” Wareham said. “With this accession we hope that South Sudan receives greater support to continue its clearance and destruction of cluster munition remnants, landmines, and other weapons used in past conflicts.”
Human Rights Watch is a co-founder of the Cluster Munition Coalition, the global coalition of nongovernmental organizations working to eradicate cluster munitions and provides editing for its annual Cluster Munition Monitor report.
Human Rights Watch is one of the world's leading independent organizations dedicated to defending and protecting human rights. By focusing international attention where human rights are violated, we give voice to the oppressed and hold oppressors accountable for their crimes. Our rigorous, objective investigations and strategic, targeted advocacy build intense pressure for action and raise the cost of human rights abuse. For 30 years, Human Rights Watch has worked tenaciously to lay the legal and moral groundwork for deep-rooted change and has fought to bring greater justice and security to people around the world.
Customers, Allies Lead 'Starbucks Solidarity' Day to Support Workers
A New York City organizer said that "we're out here using the visibility we have to help Starbucks customers and people that like the company know that the company is preventing the workers from fighting for better pay and working conditions."
Aug 07, 2023
Starbucks customers and labor rights advocates across the United States on Monday led a day of action targeting locations of the coffee chain where employees have not yet joined the more than 8,500 workers who have formed unions at over 340 stores.
"We're asking Starbucks customers and allies to choose a nonunion store to support workers in their communities," explains the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) website. "Adopting a store simply means holding a small flyering action to engage customers and passersby in the campaign through in-person connections."
Monday "is just the first of a series of national days of action to activate customers and allies to hold Starbucks accountable and demand the company lives up to their progressive values," the site adds. "Together, we'll send the message that we won't let up until Starbucks quits union-busting and starts respecting worker rights!"
Since workers at a Starbucks in New York state formed the coffee giant's first U.S. union in December 2021, the Seattle-based company has been repeatedly accused of illegal union-busting. Flyers being passed out at stores on Monday state that "Starbucks has broken labor law over 200 times."
SBWU asserted on social media that "the public deserves to know what's really going into the making of their daily sip."
Members of the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO and Writers Guild of America (WGA), East were among those armed with flyers and posters outside U.S. Starbucks locations.
According to an ABC affiliate in New York City:
In the middle of the wet Monday morning commute, there was a line outside of one Midtown Starbucks, not for coffee, but for a show of support.
"We're out here using the visibility we have to help Starbucks customers and people that like the company know that the company is preventing the workers from fighting for better pay and working conditions," said Alex Iwinski, WGA union council member.
To Protect Abortion Rights, Organizers Urge Ohioans to 'Vote No on Issue 1' in Tuesday Election
"Preserve your voice and protect our democracy," said one Democratic lawmaker. "Vote NO on August 8th to ensure fairness and equity in the democratic process."
Aug 07, 2023
Issue 1 needs just a simple majority to pass.
Polls suggest that the constitutional amendment would easily pass if the state continues its current "majority rules" system for passing constitutional amendments, as nearly 58% of Ohioans have said they support amending the document to enshrine a right to reproductive healthcare. Organizers last month collected more than 495,000 signatures in support of including the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot, far surpassing the required 413,446 signatures.
"Majority rule allows for collective decision-making, fostering inclusivity, and reflecting the broader interests of the people," Sykes tweeted last week. "Let's embrace this principle and work together towards a stronger, more equitable future. Vote no on Issue 1!"
The special election was permitted to go forward after a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court's right-wing majority in June.
"Every vote counts," she added, "and together, we can uphold the principles that make our system strong."
Recent polling in Ohio has shown that a majority of residents disapprove of a proposed measure that will be on ballots across the state in a special election on Tuesday, but abortion rights advocates have spent recent days warning voters that failing to block the proposal could have major repercussions for reproductive freedom in the state.
In the special election, Ohioans will be asked their position on Issue 1, which if approved would raise the threshold for passing new constitutional amendments to 60% rather than a simple majority.
Issue 1 needs just a simple majority to pass.
The outcome of Tuesday's election will determine how many votes will be needed to pass a referendum in November's general election, which will determine whether to codify the right to abortion care in the Ohio Constitution.
If Issue 1 passes, the state will also require signatures from all 88 counties in the state rather than the current requirement of 44 counties, making it harder for supporters of a referendum to secure a place for it on ballots, and would give organizers only one chance to collect enough signatures instead of allowing for extensions if they don't meet the requirement on the first try.
U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Ohio) is among the lawmakers who have joined advocacy groups in recent weeks in canvassing and promoting get-out-the-vote efforts to ensure the August 8 special election does not go unnoticed by Ohioans.
"We all want the freedom to make decisions that affect our lives," said Sykes on social media late last month. "Issue 1 ends majority rule and the principle of 'one person, one vote.'"
In Canton last week, Sykes joined a rally sponsored by the Ohio Education Association, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PPAO), and other groups that organized a "parade to the polls" to encourage reproductive rights supporters to vote early in the election.
Polls suggest that the constitutional amendment would easily pass if the state continues its current "majority rules" system for passing constitutional amendments, as nearly 58% of Ohioans have said they support amending the document to enshrine a right to reproductive healthcare. Organizers last month collected more than 495,000 signatures in support of including the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot, far surpassing the required 413,446 signatures.
"Majority rule allows for collective decision-making, fostering inclusivity, and reflecting the broader interests of the people," Sykes tweeted last week. "Let's embrace this principle and work together towards a stronger, more equitable future. Vote no on Issue 1!"
The progressive advocacy group Swing Left said Saturday that Republican lawmakers in the state—and right-wing billionaires that have supported the push to pass Issue 1—are counting on low voter turnout to ensure the measure passes. The group has organized numerous phone-banking and door-knocking events in recent weeks.
As Common Dreamsreported last month, Illinois-based billionaire Richard Uihlein has donated $17.6 million since 2014 to the Foundation for Government Accountability, which has lobbied for higher thresholds to pass constitutional amendments in several states including Ohio.
The special election was permitted to go forward after a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court's right-wing majority in June.
By defeating Issue 1, said PPAO last week, voters can help "stop special interests from ending majority rule" in the state.
Heartland Signal reported late last month that voters had already set a record pace for early voting in the special election, with 116,000 people casting their ballots in person in the first week of voting and 38,000 turning in absentee ballots.
By comparison, a total of 138,000 people cast early votes in the May 2022 Republican Senate primaries in the state.
"Election Day is approaching," said Sykes on social media Saturday. "Preserve your voice and protect our democracy. Vote NO on August 8th to ensure fairness and equity in the democratic process."
"Every vote counts," she added, "and together, we can uphold the principles that make our system strong."
House Dems Rip GOP Leadership's Effort to 'Take Food Away From Vulnerable Americans'
"Democrats are united in stopping Republican attempts to take food out of the mouths of hungry Americans with their attacks on SNAP," wrote Rep. Jim McGovern.
Aug 07, 2023
"We estimate that 650,000 to 750,000 eligible people—primarily toddlers, preschoolers, and postpartum adults—would be turned away from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children," wrote CBPP's Katie Bergh and Zoë Neuberger. "Another 4.6 million toddlers and preschoolers and pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding participants would have their benefits cut significantly."
Democrats on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday slammed the Republican leadership's ongoing attacks on federal nutrition assistance, specifically criticizing members of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's team for floating eligibility restrictions on top of those already imposed by the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement.
"You have seen what happens when leadership gets involved in dictating the details of the farm bill, particularly when the issue involved is SNAP, the safety net for America's working poor and elderly," the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to McCarthy (R-Calif.), referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"The continued threat of making additional changes to SNAP eligibility or benefits is not helpful and even undermines [House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)] as he works with his Democratic and Republican membership to bring a bipartisan farm bill out of the Agriculture Committee," the lawmakers continued. "Our nation's hungry and those who grow their food deserve a bipartisan farm bill to address their needs."
The Democratic lawmakers sent their letter days after Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), one of McCarthy's top negotiators, toldPolitico that there is "additional progress or savings that can be maximized" with SNAP, an effective anti-hunger program that Republicans target for cuts every year.
"We kind of got what we could get in the debt ceiling," Graves said, pointing to the new SNAP work requirements for older adults—a change that experts say will put 750,000 people at risk of losing food aid. (Research has repeatedly shown that work requirements are not effective at boosting employment.)
"I think we're gonna continue working, whether it's [appropriations], farm bill, or others to keep building on it," added Graves, who is not a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
The House GOP leadership and rank-and-file Republicans—including members of the far-right Freedom Caucus—are looking to further restrict SNAP benefits at a time of increasing hunger across the U.S. According to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data, food insecurity has risen 35% since July 2021, impacting more than 27 million people.
"Democrats are united in stopping Republican attempts to take food out of the mouths of hungry Americans with their attacks on SNAP—America's most effective anti-hunger program," Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, wrote Monday.
On top of pursuing more changes to SNAP eligibility requirements, House Republicans are seeking $800 million in funding cuts to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in their agriculture appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) warned last month that, if enacted, the cuts in the House GOP's agriculture legislation would be disastrous.
"We estimate that 650,000 to 750,000 eligible people—primarily toddlers, preschoolers, and postpartum adults—would be turned away from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children," wrote CBPP's Katie Bergh and Zoë Neuberger. "Another 4.6 million toddlers and preschoolers and pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding participants would have their benefits cut significantly."
