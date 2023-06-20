Chairman Sanders Opens Sweeping Investigation into Amazon Warehouse Safety and Calls for Amazon Workers to Share Their Stories

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), sent a letter today to Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy initiating a HELP Committee investigation into the abysmal safety record in Amazon’s warehouses and the company’s treatment of workers who are injured in those warehouses. Sanders also published a website where Amazon workers can submit stories about their experiences at the company to help inform the Committee’s investigation.
In the letter, Sanders wrote, “The company’s quest for profits at all costs has led to unsafe physical environments, intense pressure to work at unsustainable rates, and inadequate medical attention for tens of thousands of Amazon workers every year.”
“Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world worth $1.3 trillion and its founder, Jeff Bezos, is one of the richest men in the world worth nearly $150 billion,” Sanders wrote. “Amazon should be one of the safest places in America to work, not one of the most dangerous. If Amazon can afford to spend $6 billion on stock buybacks last year, it can afford to make sure that its warehouses are safe places to work. If Amazon can afford to pay you $289 million in total compensation over the past two years, it can afford to treat all of its workers with dignity and respect, not contempt. The time has come for Amazon to stop willfully violating workplace safety laws with impunity and commit to changing its operations to protect the health and safety of its workers.”
Sanders emphasized that the immense wealth amassed by the company and its executives is directly tied to the decisions to force workers into these unsafe environments, writing, “In its endless pursuit of profits, Amazon sacrifices workers’ bodies under the constant pressure of a surveillance system that enforces impossible rates. When faced with worker injuries, Amazon provides minimal medical care… This system forces workers to endure immeasurable long-term pain and disabilities while Amazon makes incredible profits from their labor.” Those decisions also contribute to the company’s turnover rate, which has regularly been as high as 150 percent per year.
Congress cannot allow this to continue. Sanders is demanding that Amazon provide information about the high injury and turnover rates at Amazon’s warehouses, the connection between the extremely fast pace of work demanded of Amazon’s workers and these injury rates, and the inadequate medical care provided at Amazon’s on-site medical clinics.
Amazon’s warehouses remain uniquely unsafe even as regulators have repeatedly cited the company for violations of federal workplace safety laws. The company’s employees suffered more serious injuries than all of the other warehouse workers in the country combined in 2022, despite Amazon only employing approximately a third of the country’s warehouse workers. Amazon’s serious injury rate is double the warehousing industry’s average. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state regulators have provided Amazon with measures it could adopt to comply with workplace safety laws and make its warehouses safer. Amazon has chosen to disregard the vast majority of those recommendations.
When Amazon workers are inevitably injured, the letter notes, the company has a documented history of failing to provide adequate medical care. Instead, significant reporting indicates that the company’s on-site medical clinics under-treat and underreport injuries in an effort to push workers back onto the warehouse floor as quickly as possible and downplay the number of serious injuries employees suffer.
Sanders is also asking Amazon workers to submit stories about their time at the company through a webpage available HERE. The submissions are confidential and will help the HELP Committee investigate how the company fails to protect workers and evades responsibility for their necessary medical care.
Read the full letter, here.
"Pausing disenrollment was a tremendous act of social welfare; restarting it is criminal," said one single-payer advocate.
Advocates, policy experts, and lawmakers are growing increasingly outraged as data and anecdotes emerging from states across the U.S. indicate that hundreds of thousands of people—including children and seniors—are being thrown off Medicaid for failing to submit paperwork on time and other bureaucratic reasons.
State figures obtained by the Associated Press show that at least 1.5 million people in roughly two dozen states have been removed from Medicaid since April, when state governments were given a green light by Congress and the Biden administration to resume eligibility checks that were halted during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Pausing disenrollment was a tremendous act of social welfare; restarting it is criminal," tweeted Timothy Faust, a single-payer advocate who helps people enroll in Medicaid.
"You have no idea how complicated it is to get an application together and how arbitrary the decisionmaking feels," Faust wrote Monday.
Eligibility checks come with paperwork and other requirements that are often confusing and difficult to navigate. The process is made even more difficult by the failure of some states to sufficiently inform Medicaid enrollees about the resumption of eligibility checks and the steps they must follow to keep their coverage.
As a result, a staggering number of people have lost coverage in recent months, with the impact heavily concentrated in a handful of states.
Republican-led Florida has kicked around 250,000 people off Medicaid since March. In more than half of those cases, people were removed for procedural reasons, not because they were deemed ineligible for the program due to income or other factors.
Elliot Haspel, an author and policy expert, lamented the lack of national media coverage of the Medicaid purge given the devastating consequences for vulnerable people who are losing coverage.
Local media outlets in Florida and elsewhere have elevated stories of individuals who have lost coverage due to red tape, including an 87-year-old woman who relies on the program for her home health aide and a seven-year-old child with leukemia.
"The ratio of impact to real people's lives to media coverage on this Medicaid red tape story is one of the most skewed in recent memory," Haspel wrote Monday. "This is a true scandal, and should be covered as such."
\u201cRepublicans are using the Medicaid \u201cunwinding\u201d as permission to live out their cruelest conservative fantasies. \n\nThey\u2019re unfairly ripping away healthcare from the poor, sick, and elderly under the thinnest of pretenses, with nobody to stop them. https://t.co/GzpCnn1hnk\u201d— Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1687120549
Some people have reported having their health coverage thrown into chaos by government errors, a common occurrence as understaffed state Medicaid systems work to redetermine eligibility for millions of residents.
The Associated Press on Monday highlighted the story of 28-year-old Jennifer Mojica, who "was told in April that she no longer qualified for Medicaid because Arkansas had incorrectly determined her income was above the limit."
"She got that resolved, but was then told her five-year-old son was being dropped from Medicaid because she had requested his cancellation—something that never happened, she said," the outlet reported. "Her son's coverage has been restored, but now Mojica says she's been told her husband no longer qualifies."
Arkansas, led by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has removed around 110,000 people from Medicaid since April, according to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
Sanders has openly celebrated the speed with which Arkansas is stripping residents of coverage. The federal government has given states a little over a year to complete Medicaid eligibility checks, and Arkansas is working to complete the process in six months—the fastest pace in the nation.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which is facing growing calls to intervene as states leave hundreds of thousands without coverage, has estimated that 15 million people could be removed from Medicaid by the time states are done with their eligibility checks.
In addition to the red-tape disenrollments, some people have been removed from Medicaid because their incomes are now too high to qualify for the program—meaning they'll have to seek coverage elsewhere, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges. Income limits for Medicaid are particularly strict in the ten Republican-led states that have opted against expanding Medicaid under the ACA.
As The Washington Post's Amy Goldstein recently warned, "Because those states tend to make only the extremely poor eligible for Medicaid, they will have many people who make too much to qualify for the government health insurance but not enough to reach the income needed to get federal subsidies to afford health plans sold on ACA marketplaces."
A KFF survey released last month showed that more than 40% of people with Medicaid as their only source of health coverage say they "wouldn’t know where to look for other coverage or would be uninsured" if they were kicked off the program.
"If we had Medicare for All," said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), "this wouldn't be a problem."
Under the agreement, the president's son will plead guilty to a pair of tax misdemeanors and enter probation for a gun felony in order to avoid incarceration.
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Hunter Biden with the illegal possession of a handgun in 2018 and failure to pay roughly $1.2 million in federal taxes in 2017 and 2018.
However, President Joe Biden's son has reached a tentative deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time, according to a letter filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court in Delaware.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the pair of tax misdemeanors (his representatives say he has already paid the IRS the money he owed). He will also enter a two-year period of probation for the gun felony that, if violated, would result in prosecution for unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs.
Citing people familiar with the plea deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe details of the agreement that are not yet public, The Washington Postreported that "if Biden successfully meets the conditions of the diversion program, the gun charge would be removed from his record at the end of that period."
Asthe Post observed: "The agreement caps an investigation that was opened in 2018 during the Trump administration, and has generated intense interest and criticism since 2020 from Republican politicians who accused the Biden administration of reluctance to pursue the case. The terms of the proposed deal—negotiated with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from President Donald Trump's administration—are likely to face similar scrutiny."
"Any proposed plea deal would have to be approved by a federal judge," the newspaper noted. "Both the prosecutors and the defense counsel have requested a court hearing at which Hunter Biden, 53, can enter his plea."
"We need leaders to act now to prevent catastrophe. There is still time to save this critical region, but only if fast and deep emissions cuts start now."
A team of international scientists based in Nepal warned Tuesday that glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are melting at an accelerated rate and could lose up to 80% of their volume by century's end if ambitious action isn't taken to slash planet-warming emissions.
The latest research from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) shows that Himalaya glaciers disappeared 65% faster in the decade between 2010 and 2020 than in the previous 10 years as a result of global temperature increases.
By 2100, if current emissions trajectories hold, the critical glaciers that provide fresh water for 2 billion people in Asia could irreversibly lose 80% of their ice, according to the new report, which was published amid a punishing heatwave in the region.
"Snow cover is projected to fall by up to a quarter under high emissions scenarios—drastically reducing freshwater for major rivers such as the Amu Darya, where it contributes up to 74% of river flow; the Indus (40%); and Helmand (77%)," the researchers found. "The extent of frozen ground (permafrost) is decreasing, which will lead to more landslides and problems for infrastructure at high elevation."
Izabella Koziell, ICIMOD's deputy director-general, said Tuesday that "with two billion people in Asia reliant on the water that glaciers and snow here hold, the consequences of losing this cryosphere are too vast to contemplate."
"The glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalaya are a major component of the Earth system," said Koziell. "We need leaders to act now to prevent catastrophe. There is still time to save this critical region, but only if fast and deep emissions cuts start now. Every increment of a degree of warming matters to glaciers here and to the hundreds of millions of people that depend on them."
"It underscores the need for urgent climate action. Every small increment will have huge impacts and we really, really need to work on climate mitigation."
The new report stresses that the glaciers and snow-covered mountains of the Hindu Kush Himalaya are a crucial water source for 12 river basins that run through 16 countries, meaning increasingly rapid melting poses a dire threat to people and wildlife in the region.
"Mountain communities are already living with the impacts of the accelerated melting of glaciers, changing snowfall patterns, growing variability in water availability, and increasing incidences of cryosphere-related hazards," the report notes. "These changes have a direct impact on their lives and livelihoods."
Philippus Wester, a lead author of the new report, toldAFP that the speed with which the Himalayan glaciers are warming is "very worrying."
"This is going much faster than we thought," said Wester. "It underscores the need for urgent climate action. Every small increment will have huge impacts and we really, really need to work on climate mitigation... that is our plea."
The study was released hours after more than 140 economists and policy experts implored rich countries on Monday to end fossil fuel subsidies and tax the very wealthy to fund the kinds of sweeping climate measures needed to prevent devastating glacial melting and other consequences of runaway warming.
Also on Monday, the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service published research showing that the combination of below-average precipitation and scorching summer temperatures across Europe "contributed to the largest loss of glacial ice recorded in the European Alps" last year.
"The Greenland ice sheet continued to lose mass during 2022," the organizations found, "and in September periods of exceptional warmth led to widespread surface melt."
The ICIMOD study warns that even if global warming is kept between the Paris accord targets of 1.5°C and 2°C above preindustrial levels, the Himalayan glaciers "are expected to lose 30%-50 % of their volume by 2100 relative to 2015."
Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development, said Tuesday that the study lays bare "the devastating implications this will have on two billion people and the nature that rely on the water and ecosystems of the Hindu Kush Himalaya."
"It is beyond time that governments, donors, and agencies step up: to exit fossil fuels and honor their commitments to limit warming, to help communities adapt to those temperature rises already locked in, and to compensate them for property and ways of life that have already been lost," said Huq.