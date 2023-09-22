To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
AFSCME
Contact:

Nick Voutsinos, nvoutsinos@afscme.org

AFSCME’s Saunders: ‘UAW workers are striking for all working people’

AFSCME President Lee Saunders released the following statement after the United Auto Workers (UAW) announced plans to expand their strike:

“UAW workers are striking for all working people. For decades, insatiable corporate greed has driven billionaires to take and take and take from hardworking Americans. It’s never enough for them, and we’re sick of it. Going back to the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike, when AFSCME and Dr. King marched with workers for fair pay and justice, we know that strikes can change the world for the better. That is why we stand with UAW in this fight, and we will continue to be by their side until they get the dignity and respect they are owed.”

AFSCME members provide the vital services that make America happen. With members in hundreds of different occupations, AFSCME advocates for fairness in the workplace, excellence in public services and prosperity and opportunity for all working families.

(202) 429-1000
www.afscme.org
Press Page