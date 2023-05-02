Advocates pledge support for landmark bill requiring online platforms to protect kids, teens with “safety by design” approach

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Advocates Fairplay, Eating Disorders Coalition, Center for Digital Democracy, and others announce support of the newly reintroduced Kids Online Safety Act
Today, a coalition of leading advocates for children’s rights, health, and privacy lauded the introduction of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a landmark bill that would create robust online protections for children and teens online. Among the advocates pledging support for KOSA are Fairplay, Eating Disorders Coalition, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, and Common Sense.
KOSA, a bipartisan bill from Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Martha Blackburn (R-TN), would make online platforms and digital providers abide by a “duty of care” requiring them to eliminate or mitigate the impact of harmful content on their platforms. The bill would also require platforms to default to the most protective settings for minors and enable independent researchers to access “black box” algorithms to assist in research on algorithmic harms to children and teens.
The reintroduction of the Kids Online Safety Act coincides with a rising tide of bipartisan support for action to protect children and teens online amidst a growing youth mental health crisis. A February report from the CDC showed that teen girls and LGBTQ+ youth are facing record levels of sadness and despair, and another report from Amnesty International indicated that 74% of youth check social media more than they’d like.
Fairplay Executive Director, Josh Golin:
“For far too long, Big Tech have been allowed to play by their own rules in a relentless pursuit of profit, with little regard for the damage done to the children and teens left in their wake. Companies like Meta and TikTok have made billions from hooking kids on their products by any means necessary, even promoting dangerous challenges, pro-eating disorder content, violence, drugs, and bigotry to the kids on their platforms. The Kids Online Safety Act stands to change all that. Today marks an exciting step toward the internet every young person needs and deserves, where children and teens can explore, socialize and learn without being caught in Big Tech crossfire.”
National Alliance for Eating Disorders CEO and EDC Board Member, Johanna Kandel:
“The Kids Online Safety Act is an integral first step in making social media platforms a safer place for our children. We need to hold these platforms accountable for their role in exposing our kids to harmful content, which is leading to declining mental health, higher rates of suicide, and eating disorders. As both a CEO of an eating disorders nonprofit and a mom of a young child, these new laws would go a long way in safeguarding the experiences our children have online.”
Center for Digital Democracy Deputy Director, Katharina Kopp:
“The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), co-sponsored by Senators Blumenthal and Blackburn, will hold social media companies accountable for their role in the public health crisis that children and teens experience today. It will require platforms to make better design choices that ensure the well-being of young people. KOSA is urgently needed to stop online companies operating in ways that encourage self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, substance use, sexual exploitation, patterns of addiction-like behaviors, and other mental and physical threats. It also provides safeguards to address unfair digital marketing tactics. Children and teens deserve an online environment that is safe. KOSA will significantly reduce the harms that children, teens, and their families experience online every day.”
Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Children Development Executive Director, Kris Perry:
“We appreciate the Senators’ efforts to protect children in this increasingly complicated digital world. KOSA will allow access to critical datasets from online platforms for academic and research organizations. This data will facilitate scientific research to better understand the overarching impact social media has on child development."
Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.
"Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care... will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians."
More than 450 North Carolina healthcare professionals in recent days have signed an open letter condemning a proposed state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, legislation the signatories decried as a "dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine."
"As North Carolina healthcare professionals deeply committed to protecting our patients and preserving the trusting and informed relationship between patient and provider, we adamantly oppose any bans or restrictions on access to and provision of lifesaving, gender-affirming care," the doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical professionals wrote in the letter to state lawmakers.
Among the anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently introduced in North Carolina's Republican-led Legislature is the so-called Youth Health Protection Act, which if passed will ban doctors from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and other gender-affirming care. Violators would lose their medical licenses and be fined $1,000.
\u201cIn the past week, 450+ medical and mental health providers in NC signed a letter opposing legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, including bans on gender-affirming care. Read more with @southernequality here:\nhttps://t.co/f01kVeEJWQ #ncpol #LGBTQ\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682975737
The letter continues:
Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care represents dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine and will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians, including youth. The decision of whether and when to seek gender-affirming care, which can include mental and physical health interventions, is personal and involves careful consideration by each patient and their family, along with guidance from their medical providers. These decisions should not be made by politicians or the government. This extreme intrusion will not only disrupt the patient-provider relationship, but will discourage talented healthcare providers from staying and providing all manner of healthcare within North Carolina.
"We applaud healthcare providers for taking a stand for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community. Their voices are a powerful force against the hateful attacks on trans kids," Kendra Johnson, executive director at the advocacy group Equality NC, said in a statement praising the letter. "Legislators need to stay out of our private lives and let healthcare providers do their jobs."
\u201cWe have ANOTHER bad bill up in committee \u2013 HB 808, which bans gender-affirming care for young people in NC.\n\nThe bill will be in the House Healthcare committee tomorrow at 10:00 AM \u2013 come out and let lawmakers know what you think. \n\nSign up here: https://t.co/8v27XihNSG\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682955758
Allison Scott, director of impact and innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality, said that "we're grateful to see this overwhelming chorus of medical providers calling this legislation out for what it is—extreme overreach of government into private citizens' medical care, with no concern for facts or medical best practices."
"North Carolina's leading medical experts are demanding that lawmakers listen to their concerns, and accepted medical best practices, before rushing through this dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ agenda," Scott added.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the many medical groups supporting gender-affirming care for minors. A study published last year by the University of Washington found that youth who received such healthcare were 73% less likely to experience suicidality and 60% less likely to suffer from depression than minors who did not get care.
Yet GOP-led state legislatures in 2023 have already introduced more than 100 bills aimed at banning or severely limiting gender-affirming healthcare for minors, according to the ACLU, and more than a dozen states have passed laws outlawing such care.
\u201c"These bills communicate to everyone that it\u2019s okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It\u2019s okay to discriminate, even against a child". The parents story is compelling and ads validity to this ongoing onslaught of anti-trans-youth as well as adults.\u201d— DAILY Underground News 2 Review (@DAILY Underground News 2 Review) 1682454866
"Each time our legislators propose laws targeting our LGBTQ+ community, they hurt our family and thousands of other families," Sarah Eyssen, a North Carolina mother of a transgender daughter, wrote in a recent Charlotte Observer opinion piece. "These bills communicate to everyone that it's okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It's okay to discriminate, even against a child."
"It's vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight."
In the wake of a SpaceX explosion that coated coastal Texas in ash, environmental organizations on Monday filed a federal lawsuit intended to safeguard local wildlife from more "exploding rockets" and ensure residents' access to regional beaches and parks.
"It's vital that we protect life on Earth even as we look to the stars in this modern era of spaceflight," declared Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Federal officials should defend vulnerable wildlife and frontline communities, not give a pass to corporate interests that want to use treasured coastal landscapes as a dumping ground for space waste."
The Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Save RGV, and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas are suing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)—and Billy Nolen, the acting administration planning to leave the post this summer—for permitting billionaire Elon Musk's space company to conduct 20 rocket launches over the next five years.
"For the sake of future generations, let's protect the healthy habitats we have left instead of treating them as wasteplaces for pollution and fuselage."
The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively called Starship, is "the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed," according to SpaceX—which conducted the first test flight on April 20, an event ending with an explosion that sent debris raining down miles away from the launch site.
The green groups' complaint argues that the FAA "has authorized the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at Boca Chica, Texas, without complying with bedrock federal environmental law, without fully analyzing the significant environmental and community impacts of the SpaceX launch program—including destruction of some of the most vital migratory bird habitats in North America—and without requiring mitigation sufficient to offset those impacts."
American Bird Conservancy president Mike Parr pointed out that "by now, most people know that birds are in serious declines—and shorebirds like those that rely on Boca Chica are among the fastest-disappearing."
"Overall, we've lost nearly 3 billion birds from the United States and Canada since 1970. At what point do we say, 'Space exploration is great, but we need to save habitats here on Earth as a top priority?'" Parr asked. "For the sake of future generations, let's protect the healthy habitats we have left instead of treating them as wasteplaces for pollution and fuselage."
The region is vital to not only bird species such as piping plovers and northern aplomado falcons but also Gulf Coast jaguarundi, ocelots, and critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles. The launch site is located near state and federal conservation, park, and recreation lands.
\u201cTAKE ACTION: While reaching for the stars, we must also protect life on Earth. Urge @SpaceX , @ElonMusk and @FAANews to protect wildlife habitat from the proposed SpaceX launch site expansion in Boca Chica, TX. \ud83d\udc47\nhttps://t.co/i4AivA4Qy6\u201d— Center for Biological Diversity (@Center for Biological Diversity) 1682962744
"The administration's failure to fully analyze the dangers of a rocket test launch and manufacturing facility mere steps from the Lower Rio Grande National Wildlife Refuge and two state parks is an astonishingly bad decision," said Mary Angela Branch, a board member at Save RGV. "So many threatened and endangered species are counting on the agency to get this right."
The SpaceX project will shut down a roadway used to access spots such as the Boca Chica Beach for up to hundreds of hours per year. Sarah Damron, senior regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation, said that "800 hours of closure fly in the face of the Texas Open Beaches Act, the state constitution, and Texans' rights to free and unrestricted access to Texas beaches."
"That's the equivalent of 20 40-hour work weeks every year that Texans and visitors will be deprived of access to Boca Chica Beach," Damon explained. "What's worse is that these closures can happen at almost any time with little to no notice to the public, so the beach, park lands, and refuge lands are ostensibly closed to anyone who needs to make plans. This is an unacceptable loss to area residents and to the people of Texas."
Juan Mancias, tribal chair of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, highlighted how the SpaceX project also impacts the ability of his people to hold ceremonies and leave offerings for their ancestors.
"The Carrizo/Comecrudo people's sacred lands are once again being threatened by imperialist policies that treat our cultural heritage as less valuable than corporate interests," said Mancias. "Boca Chica is central to our creation story. But we have been cut off from the land our ancestors lived on for thousands of years due to SpaceX, which is using our ancestral lands as a sacrifice zone for its rockets."
"I know she'll fight for our shared progressive values in the U.S. Senate," Rep. Pramila Jayapal said of the California congresswoman.
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal on Monday endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee in California's 2024 U.S. Senate race, calling the East Bay Democratic congresswoman "a champion for justice who has been a persistent progressive voice" in the House.
"As a woman of color, I know representation matters and I'm excited for Barbara to bring her voice and her lived experience as a Black woman to the chamber so all of us can have a seat at the table," Jayapal (D-Wash.) said in a statement. There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate.
"I know she'll fight for our shared progressive values in the U.S. Senate," Jayapal added.
In response to the endorsement, Lee said that she is "so grateful to have earned the trust and support of Congresswoman Jayapal."
\u201cSo grateful to have your support, @PramilaJayapal! Together we'll deliver a more progressive future for all.\u201d— Barbara Lee (@Barbara Lee) 1682961433
"She is one of the strongest voices for justice in Congress and it's been my honor to fight alongside her for a more progressive future for all," Lee added. "I'm running this campaign to bring this fight to the U.S. Senate and on day one, I'm ready to use my experience and record of results to move California and our country forward."
Lee—who in 2001 was the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing the ongoing War on Terror—is widely viewed as the most progressive candidate running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who says this will be her last term. Feinstein has faced growing calls to step down, with numerous commentators noting that the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which she sits, has been unable to confirm President Joe Biden's judicial nominees because the 89-year-old five-term lawmaker has missed dozens of votes.
Jayapal picked Lee over Congressional Progressive Caucus colleague Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)—whose only major endorsement thus far is from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), her former law school professor—and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).
Schiff's endorsements include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and 19 other California congressional Democrats.
Lee, meanwhile, is backed by a wide range of Democrats, including progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)—who will co-chair Lee's campaign. Lee is also endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, both Democrats.
"Rep. Barbara Lee has a unique perspective that is different from any other member of the U.S. Senate," Breed said Saturday at the launch of "United for Barbara Lee" in San Francisco. "California needs Barbara Lee and so does the nation."