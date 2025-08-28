To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ACLU Comment on Trump Administration Boycott of United Nations Review of US Human Rights Record

The Trump administration will not participate in the upcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council that calls for each UN Member State to undergo a peer review of its human rights record every five years. The move comes months after the Trump administration signed an executive order disengaging the United States from the Human Rights Council. Never before has the United States declined to participate in the UPR process.

In response to this news, Jamil Dakwar, director the Human Rights Program at the American Civil Liberties Union, had the following reaction:

“The Trump administration’s decision to boycott the UPR puts the U.S. among the ranks of the worst violators of human rights. This move is a chilling attempt to evade accountability, setting a terrible precedent that would only embolden dictators and autocrats and dangerously weaken respect for human rights at home and abroad.

“The ACLU will continue to hold the Trump administration accountable for U.S. human rights obligations and calls on Congress and state and local elected officials to join the fight to defend human dignity and everyone’s basic rights and freedoms as promised by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

