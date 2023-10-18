500 American Jews arrested on Capitol Hill demanding ceasefire, end to genocide of Palestinians

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Sonya Meyerson-Knox | media@jvp.org
Reps Tlaib and Bush join 5,000+ at rally. “It is time for our Jewish community to rise up, to speak out, to bring our grief, fear, pain and outrage — and mobilize with everything we have.”
500 American Jews, including two dozen rabbis, were arrested during prayerful resistance occupying the Cannon House Office Building in Washington D.C., demanding Congress pass the “Ceasefire Now” resolution.
Earlier Wednesday, Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush addressed 5,000+ American Jews and allies on the National Mall rallying in support of the “Ceasefire Now” resolution. The massive protest, which was the largest in history of Jews in support of Palestinians, happened while President Biden was in Israel, and came the day after Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was bombed, killing over 500 people and wounding thousands. The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow.
“Right now, if we’re not crying, then something is wrong… I truly believe in my heart that Americans want a ceasefire,” said Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who introduced the “Ceasefire Now” resolution on Monday.
“It’s crucial that we become huge, become unignorable, and throw all our support behind this brave legislation,” said author and activist Naomi Klein, who also spoke at the rally.
During the sit-in at the Cannon House Office Building, rabbis, students and descendants of Holocaust survivors sang, prayed and chanted, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Capitol police ripped banners reading “ceasefire” out of protesters’ hands, while other protesters blew the shofar and continued praying. Protesters were wearing matching black shirts with “Not in our Name - Jews say ceasefire now.”. Despite numerous police warnings, the 500 protesters refused to leave the building, demanding an end to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.
“There has not been a moment in my lifetime where it has felt more urgent for our Jewish community to rise up, to speak out, to bring our grief, fear, pain and outrage — and mobilize with everything we have,” said Stefanie Fox, Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace.
“We thank our Jewish community for being out here saying ‘Never Again',” said Congresswoman Cori Bush sponsor of the “Ceasefire Now” resolution. Jewish Voice for Peace chapters have held over 20 protests across the country in the past week, demanding an immediate ceasefire. On Monday, over 30 Jewish protesters were arrested at the White House, calling for a ceasefire as well.
On Friday, the Israeli military called for the 1.1 million civilians of Gaza City to relocate within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks for an expected ground invasion. The UN said the evacuation would have “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
“As the descendants of a people who have a survived a genocide, we refuse to stand idly by while a genocide unfolds in real time,” said Jay Saper, one of the hundreds arrested in the historic protest.
“Your silence is complicity. And let me tell you your silence will haunt you,” said Sumaya Awad, director of strategy for Adalah Justice Project, speaking at the rally. “We will not stop until we have a ceasefire.”
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
"Raise your hand if you DON'T want a speaker of the House who is hellbent on cutting your hard-earned Social Security and Medicare," said one Democratic state lawmaker.
In the midst of the second vote on U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan's nomination to be the next House Speaker on Wednesday, one right-wing lawmaker cut through the Republican infighting to remind his fellow GOP members of the common goal they share: cutting programs that millions of Americans rely on to obtain healthcare and afford their day-to-day expenses.
Speaking in favor of the Jordan, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) called on his colleagues to recognize the Ohio Republican's so-called "courage" in fighting "to get at the real drivers of debt, and we all know what they are. We all know it's Social Security, we all know it's Medicare, we all know it's Medicaid."
Cole recalled how he and former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) offered a proposal to make changes to Social Security akin to those made in 1983, when benefits for retirees were effectively cut by 13%.
"We never could get any help," Cole lamented. "[Jordan] is the guy that wants to create a debt commission, a bipartisan debt commission and get at the roots of our spending problem. That takes courage."
Progressives have long warned that as soon as they win the White House and majorities in the House and Senate, Republicans will not hesitate to slash Social Security and Medicare spending, and the party itself regularly claims the two programs are bankrupting the federal government—all while voting in favor of hundreds of billions of dollars in military spending.
Since Social Security is funded almost entirely through contributions of workers and employers, explains the advocacy group Social Security Works, the program does not contribute to the national deficit and "can never go bankrupt... Even if Congress were to take no action, Social Security could pay 100% of promised benefits for the next 12 years, and more than three-quarters of benefits after that."
Jordan, the group said on social media Wednesday as it posted the following image, supports plans to cut benefits by raising the retirement age to 70.
Image of Rep. Jim Jordan(Photo: Social Security Works)
"Raise your hand if you DON'T want a speaker of the House who is hellbent on cutting your hard-earned Social Security and Medicare," tweeted Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-90).
While Republicans are not yet united around a speaker, said Social Security Works, "they are united on destroying our earned Social Security and Medicare benefits."
"We plead for an end to all violence, an end to all oppression and denial of human rights, and a path towards a just and sustainable peace for all."
As Palestinians in Gaza endured "another day of hell" due to the ongoing assault by Israel, over 600 artists and writers from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Wednesday released an open letter demanding "an end to the violence and destruction in Palestine."
The letter, published by the London Review of Books, is backed by academics, actors, artists, curators, dancers, designers, directors, educators, filmmakers, musicians, journalists, playwrights, poets, translators, and writers—including Naomi Klein, Laila Lalami, Sally Rooney, David Yates, and Gary Younge.
Since Gaza-based Hamas militants launched a major attack against Israel earlier this month, killing more than 1,400 Israelis and taking at least 199 others hostage, Israeli forces have responded with airstrikes on the besieged strip, killing at least 3,478 Palestinians and devastating civilian infrastructure.
"The state of Israel is committing grave crimes against humanity. Its allies, our own governments, are complicit in these crimes."
After a 16-year blockade, Israel has also imposed a "complete siege" of the strip, cutting off the people of Gaza from electricity, fuel, water, and other essentials. More than 800 global scholars have sounded the alarm "about the possibility of the crime of genocide being perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."
The new letter states that "the deliberate killing of civilians is always an atrocity. It is a violation of international law and an outrage against the sanctity of human life. In Gaza, neither the occupying power, Israel, nor the armed groups of the people under occupation, the Palestinians, can ever be justified in targeting defenseless people. We can only express our grief and heartbreak for the victims of these most recent tragedies, and for their families, both Palestinians and Israelis."
"The unprecedented and indiscriminate violence that is still escalating against the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, with the financial and political support of Western powers, can and must be brought to an end," it argues. "By cutting off vital electricity, food and water supplies; by attempting to displace by force over one million Palestinians from their homes, with no guarantee of return; and by carrying out continual airstrikes against civilians, including those who are attempting to evacuate, the state of Israel is committing grave crimes against humanity. Its allies, our own governments, are complicit in these crimes."
"Human rights groups have long condemned Israel's occupation of Palestine and the inhumane treatment of—and system of racial domination over—Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli state. But we are now witnessing a new and even more drastic emergency," notes the letter, pointing to experts' allegations that Israel is engaged in ethnic cleansing and genocide.
"We call on our governments to demand an immediate cease-fire and the unimpeded admission of humanitarian aid into Gaza. We also demand an end to all arms shipments and military funding, supplies that can only exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe at hand," it concludes. "Although these measures will not be enough to secure true justice, liberation, and equality for all in the region, they represent an urgent and indispensable first step. We plead for an end to all violence, an end to all oppression and denial of human rights, and a path towards a just and sustainable peace for all."
The letter came as a Jewish-led direct action demanding a cease-fire resulted in arrests in Washington, D.C. It also came as U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel and as the United States—which already gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military assistance—vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning violence against civilians and calling for pauses to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
HuffPostreported last week that U.S. State Department staff wrote in emails that press materials related to the war should not include the terms "de-escalation/cease-fire," "end to violence/bloodshed," and "restoring calm," a policy that critics called "unconscionable." The outlet revealed Wednesday that Biden administration staffers confirmed a similar "culture of silence" across federal agencies.
In a Wednesday letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Democratic Reps. Delia Ramirez (Ill.), Summer Lee (Pa.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.)—the only Palestinian American in Congress—demanded a briefing on the status of civilians in Gaza and efforts to evacuate Americans, free hostages, and get humanitarian aid into the strip.
"Blinken said on Sunday that the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza would reopen and the U.S. was working to get humanitarian assistance through it to ease the crisis," Al Jazeerareported Monday, noting that the estimated 500-600 Americans in Gaza were told "to move closer to the crossing for possible safe passage into Egypt."
Zakaria Alarayshi and his wife are among the hundreds of Americans trapped in Gaza. He toldAl Jazeera on Wednesday that "I worked three jobs. I built a business. I pay taxes. I did everything right to build a better future for myself and my family and live honorably. But now I feel like a second-class citizen. President Biden should take care of everyone."
Nearly two dozen of Jordan's GOP colleagues opposed him for the leadership role.
An aggressive pressure campaign to convince holdouts in the Republican Party to back far-right Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on Wednesday was unsuccessful, with 22 GOP lawmakers voting against the Ohio congressman in the second round of voting—two more than the number that opposed him in the first vote Tuesday.
Jordan received 199 votes, while seven Republicans backed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)—who withdrew from consideration last week shortly after being nominated—and five supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted from the House speaker role earlier this month by a far-right faction in the party.
Others rejected Jordan—a close ally of former President Donald Trump who played a "significant" role in strategizing to challenge the 2020 election, according to the House January 6 Committee—in favor of former lawmakers who haven't held office in years and others who have not run to replace McCarthy, despite what some have called Jordan's "bullying" tactics to garner votes.
In addition to Trump ally Sean Hannity's interviews on Fox News in recent days in which the anchor has pointedly questioned members about their refusal to back Jordan, NBC News reported on Wednesday that the spouse of at least one Republican, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, received anonymous messages threatening her husband's political career if he opposed the Ohio lawmaker.
"If House Republicans want to stand for their families to receive anonymous political threats every time their leadership wants to push a tough vote, they can vote Jordan," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). "But they'd be fools to think this is the last time it happens. Members who vote for him affirm this kind of practice."
The threats didn't deter Bacon from supporting McCarthy in both rounds of voting so far.
Some of the nearly two dozen Republicans who opposed Jordan represent districts carried by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020, while others sit on the House Appropriations Committee and "are deeply distrustful of Mr. Jordan's approach to spending and the types of cuts he has endorsed," The New York Times reported.
Progressives mocked a speech given by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) in favor of Jordan, in which he praised the congressman for having "the courage to talk about a long-term plan and to get at the real drivers of debt, and we all know what they are. We all know it's Social Security, we all know it's Medicare, we all know it's Medicaid."
The Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members have repeatedly warned in recent years that the Republicans are planning to cut the broadly popular programs, called Cole's speech "a campaign ad for Democrats."
"Jim Jordan may never be speaker, but we should never forget the reasons so many Republicans wanted him for the role," said Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Ill.).
Progressives including Ocasio-Cortez have noted this week that while Republicans struggle to find a House speaker candidate who can convince 217 members of the party to back them, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has all 212 Democrats in the House supporting him.
"Seems like we know who should be Speaker," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
Jordan indicated after the second round of voting that he will continue vying for the leadership position.