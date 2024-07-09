July, 09 2024, 10:36am EDT
475 Poison Pills in House Republican Draft Spending Bills
House Republican appropriators have added at least 475 new poison pills to their draft annual spending bills, according to the Clean Budget Coalition, which is tracking them. This is in addition to around 60 legacy poison pills held over from previous cycles. All of these harmful measures must be removed from any final FY 25 spending package, the coalition maintains.
The 475 poison pill riders across the House’s 12 draft appropriations bills attack abortion rights, workers, immigrants, gun safety, climate, wildlife, clean air and water, clean energy, our democracy, LGBTQ+ Americans, veterans, students, pocketbook protections, financial industry safeguards, local control in the District of Columbia, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and more.
“475 poison pills is already similar in scale to what House Republicans proposed last year,” said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-chair of the Clean Budget Coalition. “Once the July markups and floor amendments are complete, it’s likely we’ll be facing an unprecedented number of these toxic measures. None of these attacks on abortion rights, climate, our democracy, and more belong in spending bills, and all of them must be removed before any final spending package is passed and signed into law.”
'Climate Caught in Crossfire' as NATO Emissions Surged Last Year
"By 2030, we have to make a radical cut in emissions," an author said. "Military spending... isn't just not addressing the problem, but actually worsening the problem."
Jul 09, 2024
The militaries of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries emitted an estimated 233 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2023, a sharp uptick that exacerbates climate breakdown and serves only to enrich weapons manufacturers, according to a briefing issued Monday by the Transnational Institute, a research and advocacy organization, and several other nonprofits.
The 32 national militaries together emitted more carbon than the country of Colombia, which has a population of about 52 million people, the briefing says. NATO countries' military spending increased from about $1.21 trillion in 2022 to $1.34 trillion in 2023, thanks in part to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine. TNI used a spend-emission conversion factor to estimate the carbon cost of the spending.
The briefing's authors warn that NATO's spending targets must be abandoned or its emissions will continue to rise significantly in the next few years—despite a pledge to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030. Member countries have pledged to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense, and many have have already met or surpassed the target.
The authors note that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change determined that all sectors of the economy need to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 from 2019 levels to keep global warming at or below the Paris agreement's 1.5°C target.
"By 2030, we have to make a radical cut in emissions," Nick Buxton, TNI's communications manager, toldThe Guardian. "But the biggest investment we're making worldwide, and in particularly NATO, is in military spending, which isn't just not addressing the problem, but actually worsening the problem."
If NATO members increase their spending to 2% of GDP in the next five years, they will divert an estimated additional US$2.57 trillion away from climate spending. This would be enough to pay for climate adaptation costs for all low- and middle-income countries for seven years. pic.twitter.com/7KJkqutYXS
— Transnational Institute (@TNInstitute) July 9, 2024
The United States accounts for more than two-thirds of NATO countries' military spending and one-third of the world's, which also surged in 2023. U.S. military spending increased by 24% from 2022 to 2023, and some leading Republicans in Congress have recently called for large increases.
A 2022 report from the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a research and advocacy group, estimated that military emissions accounted for 5.5% of all global carbon emissions. Estimates are difficult because lack of transparent reporting practices by many militaries, experts say.
The new briefing suggests that military spending could be diverted to climate finance for developing countries, which have been the subject of intense international negotiations in recent years, with rich countries slow to provide funding even as they spend profligately on their militaries, critics have argued.
"The climate is caught in the crossfire of war," TNI said on social media. "We need peaceful solutions to conflicts if we are to defend our world. There is no secure nation on an unsafe planet."
The "only winners" from NATO's spending policy are weapons manufacturers, says the briefing, which states that backlogs of weapons orders at the 10 largest arms companies based in NATO member countries went up by an average of 13% in 2023.
Source: Transnational Institute
Current orders will lock in emissions for decades, as military systems are normally used for 30 or 40 years, the briefing warns. For example, Lockheed Martin, a major defense manufacturer, has said that NATO countries will by 2030 fly 600 of its F-35 jets, which use 5,600 liters of oil an hour, even more than the F-16 jets they're replacing, the briefing says.
"The legacy of this increased arms trade will be an ever more militarized world at a time of climate breakdown," the authors wrote. "This military expenditure will fuel wars and conflict that will compound the impact on those made vulnerable by climate change."
Israeli Bombings, Evacuation Order in Gaza City Forces Hospitals to Shut Down
Patients were forced to move to other facilities in northern Gaza, where one hospital was at "triple capacity" and providers were struggling to provide care amid fuel and medical supply shortages.
Jul 09, 2024
"These key hospitals and medical facilities could quickly become nonfunctional due to hostilities in their vicinity or obstruction to access," he added before repeating a demand: "Cease-fire!"
Israel's claim that the hospitals in Gaza City remain safe despite the evacuation orders comes after several Israeli bombings of medical facilities and other so-called "humanitarian areas" since October.
The Gaza Health Ministry reports that 38,243 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel began its attacks in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
Healthcare officials were joined by human rights experts on Tuesday in condemning Israel's latest evacuation orders for Gaza City, which the World Health Organization director said would "further impede delivery of very limited lifesaving care" as hospitals in the area struggled to treat sick and wounded Palestinians.
The Israel Defense Forces claimed on Tuesday morning that there was "no need to evacuate the hospitals and medical facilities in the area," after it had issued an evacuation order for 70% of Gaza City on Monday. The IDF has ordered civilians to evacuate parts of the city three times since June 27 as it has intensified its military operations, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.
Despite the IDF's claims, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which partially operates al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, said it had closed and evacuated all patients and workers after a series of drone strikes in the facility's "immediate vicinity."
"To our great dismay, our hospital is now out of operation at a time when its services are in very significant demand and where injured and sick people have few other options for places to receive urgent medical care," said the diocese in a statement.
"Key hospitals and medical facilities could quickly become nonfunctional due to hostilities in their vicinity or obstruction to access."
Healthcare authorities have been forced to transport patients to other hospitals that are also struggling to provide care, as Israel's near-total blockade on humanitarian aid since October has caused dire shortages of fuel and medical supplies.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital in Gaza City was also out of service due to the evacuation order, putting more strain on other facilities in the northern city of Beit Lahia, including Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals.
Those medical centers are "suffering shortage of fuel, beds, and trauma medical supplies," said Tedros on social media. "Indonesian Hospital is triple over its capacity. Al-Helou Hospital is within the blocks of the evacuation order but continues to be partially functional. As-Sahaba and al-Shifa hospitals are in close proximity to the areas under evacuation order but remain functional so far. Six medical points and two primary healthcare centers are also within the evacuation zones."
"These key hospitals and medical facilities could quickly become nonfunctional due to hostilities in their vicinity or obstruction to access," he added before repeating a demand: "Cease-fire!"
Israel's claim that the hospitals in Gaza City remain safe despite the evacuation orders comes after several Israeli bombings of medical facilities and other so-called "humanitarian areas" since October.
Hospitals including al-Shifa in Gaza City have become major targets of Israel's assault on the enclave, prompting outcry from human rights advocates who have demanded that the IDF follow international humanitarian law.
The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday said it was "appalled" by the IDF's latest evacuation order, noting that Palestinians have been killed after fleeing to supposedly "safe" zones since Israel's bombardment began.
Many of the people fleeing Gaza City this week "have been forcibly displaced multiple times, to evacuate to areas where IDF military operations are ongoing and where civilians continue to be killed and injured," said the OHCHR.
Deir al-Balah, where Gaza City residents have been told to move in the latest order, "is already seriously overcrowded with Palestinians displaced from other areas of the Gaza Strip," the office added.
The Gaza Health Ministry reports that 38,243 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel began its attacks in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7.
As Israel forced hospitals in Gaza City out of operation and occupied the southern part of the city, including around the headquarters of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, another Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp killed nine people on Tuesday, including five children.
The IDF also said its warplanes had attacked "a school complex" in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
"There's really no safe corner in Gaza," said Tedros.
Abortion Rights Defenders Say Don't Be Fooled by GOP Platform Change
"Voters don't want abortion bans," said one advocate. "Republicans know it and this plan shows just how desperate Trump and the MAGA GOP are to strip away our reproductive freedom."
Jul 08, 2024
Reproductive freedom advocates on Monday warned against trusting the Republican Party, whose 2024 policy platform now "reads like the transcript" from one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's rallies—including its section on abortion.
The GOP abortion policy appears on the second-to-last page of the 2024 platform, released just a week before the Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It states:
In response to the Times reporting, journalist Paul Blest asserted on social media that "this is such a ridiculous framing on this story about the Republican platform."
"The platform didn't soften the abortion [stance], it just didn't mention it, and the people whose job is to advocate for abortion bans are totally fine with it," Blest continued. "Why do you think that would be?"
"If there's a landslide thanks to Biden's hubris you can bet the GOP will try to jam through a 15-week ban, then a 12-week ban, then a six-week ban, then a full ban with exceptions, then a full ban with no exceptions," he warned. "Whether the platform says it or not."
University of Texas law professor Liz Sepper explained what is included in the platform, saying: "Y'all, the RNC draft platform does not 'moderate' on abortion. It commits to constitutional personhood for fetuses. It takes the view that it is not a mere statute but rather the Constitution that bans abortion nationwide."
"Allow me to anti-abortion translate: The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects life of fetuses," Sepper said. "With Roe, states could not so legislate. After Dobbs, they can legislate this view. And the 14th Amendment prohibits denial of fetal life IN ALL STATES."
"This is commitment to full constitutional personhood for blastocysts/embryos/fetuses," she continued. "That is, the RNC is committing to ensure embryos have rights equal to a full human person. There is no universe where embryos have constitutional rights and IVF can still happen on any scale."
"Trump has endorsed every extreme abortion ban, including those with no exceptions for rape or incest, and has even said states should have the right to punish and prosecute women who have an abortion and monitor their pregnancies," the campaign added. "No one is buying Trump's sudden backtracking, including his fellow abortion banners."
Meanwhile, Mini Timmaraju, who leads Reproductive Freedom for All, said that "the GOP wants to ban abortion nationwide—and their platform shows that they'll try to use the 14th Amendment to do it."
"Voters don't want abortion bans," she emphasized. "Republicans know it and this plan shows just how desperate Trump and the MAGA GOP are to strip away our reproductive freedom."
