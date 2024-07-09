To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

475 Poison Pills in House Republican Draft Spending Bills

House Republican appropriators have added at least 475 new poison pills to their draft annual spending bills, according to the Clean Budget Coalition, which is tracking them. This is in addition to around 60 legacy poison pills held over from previous cycles. All of these harmful measures must be removed from any final FY 25 spending package, the coalition maintains.

The 475 poison pill riders across the House’s 12 draft appropriations bills attack abortion rights, workers, immigrants, gun safety, climate, wildlife, clean air and water, clean energy, our democracy, LGBTQ+ Americans, veterans, students, pocketbook protections, financial industry safeguards, local control in the District of Columbia, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and more.


“475 poison pills is already similar in scale to what House Republicans proposed last year,” said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-chair of the Clean Budget Coalition. “Once the July markups and floor amendments are complete, it’s likely we’ll be facing an unprecedented number of these toxic measures. None of these attacks on abortion rights, climate, our democracy, and more belong in spending bills, and all of them must be removed before any final spending package is passed and signed into law.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

