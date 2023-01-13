Support Common Dreams Today
Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Melanie Smith
Email: us-comms@350.org
A new study published Thursday found that over the past few decades, Exxon’s own scientists predicted how much their own burning of fossil fuels would warm the planet—even more accurately than some academic and government models.
Thanu Yakupitiyage, 350.org’s U.S. Communications-Digital Director, responded:
“In the midst of deadly flooding in California and extreme weather across the world, we receive further proof that Exxon has known all along exactly how catastrophic their fossil fuel burning would be. Not only did Exxon know, but their predictions were remarkably precise. Exxon has deceived the public about the climate crisis for 50 years, and frontline communities are bearing the costs with hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes, lands, ability to grow food, and even their lives because of this treachery. Fossil fuel companies will continue trying to confuse and distract the public, but this fundamentally is a crime against humanity, and they must be held accountable.”
350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.
"I want to be very clear—we don't think that is enough," said New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
A New York Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's real estate empire to pay the maximum criminal penalty for charges including tax fraud.
The fine of $1.6 million is financially insignificant to the multibillion-dollar company, but New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted that the Trump Organization's felony conviction "was consequential."
It was "the first time ever for criminal conviction of former President Trump's companies, and indeed I would go so far as to say the first time ever for any former president certainly in my lifetime," Bragg told reporters in New York Friday.
"Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic, egregious fraud."
He added that state lawmakers should pass stricter penalties for corporate fraud.
"I want to be very clear—we don't think that is enough," Bragg said. "Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic, egregious fraud."
A jury in Manhattan found the Trump Organization guilty last month of 17 counts including conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records.
The company's lawyers had requested a smaller financial penalty and had claimed Allen Weisselberg, an executive who pleaded guilty to numerous tax crimes and was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this week, was responsible for the company's fraudulent activity.
The Manhattan district attorney's office rejected that claim, with prosecutor Joshua Steinglass arguing that the Trump Organization carried out "a multi-dimensional scheme to defraud the tax authorities."
Bragg suggested Friday that more charges, potentially against the former Republican president, could follow.
\u201cBreaking news: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg hints at a follow up indictment against Trump.\n\nSays prosecutors will "now move on to the next chapter."\u201d— Jose Pagliery (@Jose Pagliery) 1673617660
The sentences handed down this week close "this important chapter of our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses," said Bragg. "We now move on to the next chapter."
"No one should be forced to ration or go without basic medication that could mean the difference between life or death," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
The California Justice Department on Thursday sued three large pharmaceutical companies as well as several major pharmacy benefit managers for unlawfully coordinating to drive up the cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that patients in the United States are often forced to ration due to high prices.
"Insulin is a necessary drug that millions of Americans rely upon for their health, not a luxury good," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement announcing the lawsuit, which targets Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi—three of the largest insulin-makers in the world—and CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx.
The lawsuit accuses the companies of illegally leveraging their market dominance to push up prices, making insulin far more expensive in the U.S. than in Canada or other wealthy nations.
The California Justice Department points to a 2021 RAND Corporation study showing that the average price of all types of insulin in the U.S. is more than ten times higher than in Japan, Canada, Germany, France, and other countries.
"The average list price for a vial of insulin in Canada was $12," the study noted. "Step across the border into America, and it's $98.70."
A separate study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in October estimated that roughly 1.3 million U.S. adults with diabetes either skipped insulin doses, took less than they needed, or delayed purchases of the medicine over the previous 12 months due to its high cost. Forgoing prescribed insulin doses can have fatal consequences.
"No one should be forced to ration or go without basic medication that could mean the difference between life or death," Bonta said Thursday. "California will continue to be a leader in the fight to ensure everyone has equal access to affordable healthcare and prescription medications they need to stay healthy."
"The United States insulin market is an oligopoly."
According to the California DOJ, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi produce more than 90% of the global insulin supply. The pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx, meanwhile, "administer pharmacy benefits for roughly 80% of prescription claims managed."
"The United States insulin market is an oligopoly," the new lawsuit states. "The manufacturer defendants aggressively raise the list price of insulin in lockstep with each other to artificial levels. The inflated and artificial insulin price increases have significantly exceeded inflation and are not justified by advances in the efficacy of the drugs or the cost of manufacturing. Insulin costs less than $10 a month to manufacture and its development costs have long been recouped."
"PBM defendants obtain significant secret rebates, which are a percentage of the inflated and artificial list price, from the manufacturer defendants in exchange for favorable placement on the PBMs' standard formularies," the complaint continues. "This rebating strategy incentivizes the manufacturer defendants to raise their list prices high and higher. The result is that the PBM
defendants' standard formularies promote the Manufacturer Defendants’ high list-price insulin products over lower list-price insulins in California and nationwide."
The state's lawsuit—which resembles legal action recently taken by Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi—demands that the pharmaceutical giants and PBMs be "permanently enjoined from committing any acts of unfair competition" and requests a court order "awarding all equitable monetary relief available from defendants as a result of their acts of unjust enrichment."
\u201cNEWS: We\u2019re suing the nation\u2019s largest insulin makers and pharmacy benefit managers for using illegal practices to hike up the cost of insulin.\n \nNo one should be forced to ration or go without life-saving medication. https://t.co/Ez7AzrMQrA\u201d— Rob Bonta (@Rob Bonta) 1673549545
Insulin prices in the U.S. have long been viewed as a scandal—one of the many negative consequences of allowing pharmaceutical companies to price gouge at will. California has announced plans to manufacture its own low-cost insulin as an alternative to the private market.
Last year, Human Rights Watch released a report that spotlighted the pricing practices of the trio of insulin makers at the center of California's new lawsuit.
The report found that "when adjusted for inflation, Eli Lilly’s list price for Humalog increased by about 680%, to $275 per vial in 2018, since it first began selling in the US in 1996."
"The inflation-adjusted list price for Novo Nordisk’s Novolog rose about 403% to about $289 per vial, between its market entry in 2000 and 2018," the rights group noted. "Similarly, Sanofi's list price for Lantus rose about 420% when adjusted for inflation since its US market entry in 2000, to about $276 per vial in 2019."
Though the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a $35-per-month cap on insulin copayments, it only applies to Medicare recipients, leaving out the majority of people in the U.S. with diabetes.
"'Shocking!' said absolutely no one," responded one climate advocate.
The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin, a close ally of the fossil fuel industry, is leaving the West Virginia Democrat's office to work directly for Big Oil as a lobbyist at the American Petroleum Institute, one of the most powerful influence-peddling organizations in the United States.
Axios, which first reported the news of Lance West's departure to API on Thursday, noted that "through the on-again and off-again Build Back Better negotiations, he developed a reputation as a fierce advocate for Manchin's positions."
Manchin, the top recipient of oil and gas industry donations in Congress, ultimately succeeded in killing the Build Back Better package, which contained more ambitious climate measures than the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, a law packed with fossil fuel giveaways that Manchin helped secure.
That the aide who helped Manchin fight for the industry's interests in Congress is moving on to work as an oil lobbyist hardly surprised watchdogs and progressive critics, who cast the transition as a glaring example of Washington's ever-spinning revolving door.
"This is corruption. Period," tweeted Nina Turner, a senior fellow at the Institute on Race, Power, and Political Economy and a former co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign.
Others, including Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media, reacted with mock astonishment:
West, who will be API's vice president of federal government relations, joins the ranks of other former Capitol Hill staffers and lawmakers who have left Congress to represent the industries they were previously tasked with overseeing and regulating.
According to data compiled by OpenSecrets, more than 60% of oil and gas lobbyists in Washington, D.C. previously worked for the federal government in some capacity—from entry-level aide to chief of staff for members of the U.S. House and Senate.
API, which spent $3.6 million on lobbying in 2022, has been sued by New York City and the state of Minnesota for its role in misleading the public about the climate crisis.