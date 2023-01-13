To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A new study published Thursday found that over the past few decades, Exxon’s own scientists predicted how much their own burning of fossil fuels would warm the planet—even more accurately than some academic and government models.

Thanu Yakupitiyage, 350.org’s U.S. Communications-Digital Director, responded:

“In the midst of deadly flooding in California and extreme weather across the world, we receive further proof that Exxon has known all along exactly how catastrophic their fossil fuel burning would be. Not only did Exxon know, but their predictions were remarkably precise. Exxon has deceived the public about the climate crisis for 50 years, and frontline communities are bearing the costs with hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes, lands, ability to grow food, and even their lives because of this treachery. Fossil fuel companies will continue trying to confuse and distract the public, but this fundamentally is a crime against humanity, and they must be held accountable.”

