We Must Not Just Watch, Yet Again, As Israel’s Massive Military Dominates and Destroys Palestinian Lives and Livelihoods in Gaza
"If the threats of annexation by Israeli leaders could spark bold commitments to condition U.S. funding to Israel, certainly extrajudicial killings and flagrant attacks on civilians ought to as well."
WASHINGTON - November 12, 2019: JVP condemns the latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. We see this escalation as yet another example of Israel’s illegal and unconscionable attacks on Palestinians, which put the lives of all who live in the region at risk.
Rabbi Alissa Wise, acting Co-Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace, said:
“I balk at calling Israel’s extrajudicial assassination of an Islamic Jihad leader and his family an 'escalation of violence'—given Israel’s daily torture and torment of Palestinians in Gaza. The illegal blockade of Gaza by Israel imprisons every aspect of life for Palestinians in Gaza, and the inhumane restrictions on food, electricity and healthcare are all forms of violence, carried out daily for the past 11 years by Israel. And yet, this assassination is a reckless breach of international law and a flagrant political ploy by Prime Minister Netanyahu, amidst uncertainty in the future of the Israeli government.
"In the U.S., we must not just watch, yet again, as Israel’s massive military dominates and destroys Palestinian lives and livelihoods in Gaza. We must build on the recent commitments by Democratic presidential hopefuls to condition the over $3 billion a year the U.S. provides to Israel’s military. If the threats of annexation by Israeli leaders could spark bold commitments to condition U.S. funding to Israel, certainly extrajudicial killings and flagrant attacks on civilians ought to as well.”
Rabbi Alissa Wise is available to speak with the media.
Jewish Voice for Peace members are inspired by Jewish tradition to work together for peace, social justice, equality, human rights, respect for international law, and a U.S. foreign policy based on these ideals.
JVP opposes anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, and anti-Arab bigotry and oppression. JVP seeks an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem; security and self-determination for Israelis and Palestinians; a just solution for Palestinian refugees based on principles established in international law; an end to violence against civilians; and peace and justice for all peoples of the Middle East.