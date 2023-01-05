112 Organizations Call For White House To Fully Review TVA Decision On Fossil Gas Expansion

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
This morning, 112 organizations across 20+ states called on the Environmental Protection Agency to refer the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)’s decision to construct a new fossil gas plant and pipeline to the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ). The organizations call for the CEQ to review the serious public health and environmental impacts of fossil fuel expansion. Read their letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan here.
“This is a matter in which the Biden Administration has power — and no required 50th Senate vote as a roadblock — to make good on its promises to tackle the global climate emergency. It is an issue of legacy where the EPA can either use its legal power to advance the clean energy economy, or, given the alternative of no action, can needlessly sign off on dangerous fossil fuel expansion,” the organizations wrote.
The organizations include environmental, faith, labor, and political activism associations at the national, statewide, and local levels. Organizations from states which receive their power from the TVA signed on, including groups based in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. They were joined by national organizations such as Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Friends of the Earth.
In their letter, the organizations point out that Section 309 of the Clean Air Act requires the EPA Administrator to refer government actions to the CEQ if agency heads fail to fully consider the public health and environmental impacts of their actions. The EPA’s own review of the TVA’s draft environmental impact statement on the issue found that it “does not fully quantify or adequately disclose the impacts of the GHG emissions from the proposed action and alternatives.” The CEQ can, in turn, refer a decision to the President.
The decision to replace two TVA coal plants with a new gas plant and pipeline was made by TVA CEO Jeff Lyash, who was a fossil fuel CEO for 17 years before joining the TVA. Under his leadership, Duke Energy leaked toxic chemicals into the sole source of drinking water for nearly one million North Carolina residents. Lyash’s TVA still generates 21 percent of its energy from coal and 26 percent from methane gas. It projects that it will emit over 34 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by 2038.
Revolving Door Project Climate Research Director Dorothy Slater said: “The enormous response to this letter from the TVA’s own customers, and across the country, shows that Jeff Lyash does not have anything like a popular mandate to expand fossil fuels at the TVA. Administrator Regan needs to step up and faithfully execute the laws, as is his mandate.”
Read the organizations’ letter to Administrator Regan here. Slater wrote for The New Republic about Lyash and the fossil gas expansion last March.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), a project of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
"Past attempts to gut OCE have not only been detrimental to the public's trust in Congress, but those moves have also been politically damaging and met with widespread public backlash."
Watchdogs are urging House Republicans to revise language in the chamber's proposed rules package that would undermine an independent congressional ethics body's ability to function at precisely the moment when it is expected to launch probes of several GOP lawmakers.
The U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) "provides independent, nonpartisan oversight and accountability, which increases the public's trust in the U.S. House of Representatives and its members," the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) wrote Wednesday in a letter. "OCE is Congress' only independent investigative body, and therefore one of the only safeguards against corruption in the House of Representatives. It is essential to protect and preserve the efficient functioning of OCE."
While the new House GOP majority has so far failed to elect a speaker, it is poised to dismantle the OCE as soon as it settles on a far-right leader. This would lay "the groundwork for more corruption and less accountability in Congress," Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), warned Wednesday. "The American people should not stand for it."
CREW was one of more than 20 organizations that backed CLC's demand.
\u201cThe Office of Congressional Ethics is a key office that investigates allegations against members of Congress.\n\nKevin McCarthy wants to gut it.\n\nCall your member at 202-224-3121 to say NO to gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1672920031
Previous House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), an ally of former President Donald Trump whose current bid for the speaker's gavel has been repeatedly thwarted by MAGA extremists to his right, backs the GOP's attempt to defang the OCE.
McCarthy's support for undercutting "the people tasked with investigating congressional wrongdoing... is so, so bad," CREW tweeted, calling it "the Kevin McCarthy story you need to be talking about."
McCarthy and fellow Republican Rep.-elects Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), and Scott Perry (Texas) were recently referred to the House Committee on Ethics for defying a subpoena from the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Curbing the OCE's power would shield the four right-wing congressmen from further scrutiny of their apparent support for Trump's coup attempt just as the board "was considering whether to formally authorize a flurry of investigations" into GOP lawmakers, The Guardianreported Thursday.
In addition, CREW pointed out Thursday, a neutered OCE "would be very good news" for Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), a McCarthy supporter who could face an ethics probe after he was caught lying about his education, employment history, and religious background.
If the OCE were to open such investigations, The Guardian noted, "it would ultimately result in public reports with potentially embarrassing conclusions for Republicans."
\u201cThe House is a mess.\n\nIt'll be even worse if Keven McCarthy is successful in his attempt to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1672929459
CLC explained what would happen if House Republicans' plan to hamper the OCE is carried out:
The proposed rules package severely curtails the ability of OCE to do the job it exists to do. First, Sec. 4 (d)(6) of the proposed rule forces three of the four Democrats who sit on the eight-member board to vacate their positions immediately because they would be serving beyond the newly imposed eight-year term limit. Filling these vacancies cannot be done quickly and leaving these posts empty would hamstring OCE’s ability to efficiently conduct investigations and publish reports.
Second, Sec. 4(d)(7) would require OCE to hire its staff for the 118th Congress within 30 days of the adoption of the rule. This provision essentially limits any hiring for the office, including investigative staffers, to an impossibly brief period that would make it extremely difficult to rigorously assess candidates for these highstakes jobs. Additionally, the 30-day hiring period applies to the entire 118th Congress, meaning that regardless of when a vacancy at the OCE occurs under this rule, the position cannot be filled.
"Together these changes severely weaken OCE to the point where the office would struggle to perform its core function," CLC continued. "Past attempts to gut OCE have not only been detrimental to the public's trust in Congress, but those moves have also been politically damaging and met with widespread public backlash. There is no reason to think this time will be any different."
As The Guardian noted: "House Republicans previously tried to gut OCE in 2017 by preventing them from taking anonymous complaints and bringing all of its work under the House ethics committee, which is made up of lawmakers who answer to themselves and their respective parties—until national outcry forced them to reverse course."
CLC on Wednesday implored the 118th Congress "to reverse course and remove Sec. 4(d)(6) and Sec. 4(d)(7) from the House rules proposal so that the Office of Congressional Ethics maintains its full strength."
CREW, meanwhile, argued that "we shouldn't just settle for not gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics" and urged Congress to pass Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act.
\u201c.@SenWarren is right. \n\nWe shouldn't just settle for not gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. \n\nCongress should also pass the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act immediately.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1672864198
CREW and CLC were among the 13 organizations that recently asked House leaders to "reauthorize and strengthen OCE in the new year."
"Higher temperatures in the U.K. are contributing to more severe heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires but also more intense rainfall events and associated flooding," said one climate scientist.
Last year was the hottest year on record in the United Kingdom, the national meteorological service reported Thursday, emphasizing that the human-caused climate emergency was what drove the country to see record-breaking heat last summer and an annual average temperature of 50°F, or 10.03°C.
Experts at the Met Office expect to see average yearly temperatures above 10°C as frequently as every three to four years as fossil fuel extraction and carbon emissions persist, while "in a natural climate" without human-induced planetary heating, such temperatures "would occur around once every 500 years," according to climate attribution scientist Nikos Christidis.
"It reinforces what scientists have been saying for decades now, that climate change is real and is happening."
Signs that the U.K. was experiencing an unusually hot year were evident last summer, when the country experienced temperatures above 104°F (40°C) for the first time ever.
"Human-caused climate change explains the unprecedented nature of the summer heatwave in the U.K. as well as the sustained warmth seen throughout most of 2022," Richard Allan, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said in a statement.
Christidis said the Met Office used "climate models to compare the likelihood of a U.K. mean temperature of 10°C in both the current climate and with historical human climate influences removed."
"Climate change made this around 160 times more likely," the Met Office said of the unusually high average temperature.
\u201cThe 2022 UK annual mean temperature was 10.03\u00b0C, the highest in records dating back to 1884. \n\nThis made the year 0.89\u00b0C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.15\u00b0C higher than the previous record of 9.88\u00b0C set in 2014.\n\n\ud83e\uddf52/4\u201d— Met Office (@Met Office) 1672908708
Stephan Harrison, professor of climate and environmental change at the University of Exeter, called the Met Office's report "extremely significant."
"It reinforces what scientists have been saying for decades now, that climate change is real and is happening, and it supports the arguments that change is likely to be faster over the land masses of the Northern Hemisphere than almost anywhere else," said Harrison. "The impacts of continued warming on agriculture and ecosystems will be profound."
The Met Office released its findings for 2022 as countries across Europe reported unusually warm winter weather, with ski resorts across the Alps shutting down during what's normally the height of skiing season.
"Climate change is at work," Laurent Reynaud, managing director of Domaines Skiables de France, the national body representing ski resorts, toldCNN Wednesday as he explained that about half of France's 7,500 ski slopes are closed due to "a lack of snow and a lot of rain."
Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland are among the European countries that reported record warm temperatures on the first day of the new year this week.
Countries across the continent faced numerous extreme weather events last year that scientists said were made far more likely by fossil fuel emissions and their effects on the planet.
Extreme heat across Western Europe was blamed for more than 20,000 excess deaths, while heavy rains triggered a landslide that killed at least a dozen people on Italy's island of Ischia.
"Higher temperatures in the U.K. are contributing to more severe heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires but also more intense rainfall events and associated flooding," said Allan, "and these impacts will become progressively worse until global temperatures are stabilized by cutting global carbon emissions to net zero."
"These types of shady, backroom deals—which indebt our lawmakers to corporations and special interests—are corrupting our democracy," said Rep. Ro Khanna.
Why is a billionaire-funded super PAC aligned with Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy playing a role in talks over who will become the next speaker of the House?
Democratic lawmakers and campaign finance watchdogs raised that question Wednesday after the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) and the Club for Growth—another right-wing organization bankrolled by billionaires—announced a deal under which CLF won't spend any money on "open-seat primaries in safe Republican districts," a key demand of McCarthy opponents who felt their preferred candidates have been snubbed by the deep-pocketed super PAC.
As Fortunereported Wednesday, "far-right lawmakers have complained that their preferred candidates for the House were being treated unfairly as the campaign fund put its resources elsewhere."
CLF spent nearly $260 million during the 2022 election cycle, including millions to help reelect Republicans who are trying to tank his speakership bid. The super PAC's top donors in the midterm cycle were banking scion Timothy Mellon, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, and Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin—all billionaires.
The deal between CLF and Club for Growth came as McCarthy continued his frantic efforts to cobble together the necessary 218 votes, offering a number of concessions to Republicans who have rejected the California lawmaker in six consecutive votes—and possibly more on Thursday.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) was among those who raised concerns over CLF and Club for Growth's role in the ongoing speakership debacle.
"It is creepy that dark money super PACs are explicitly part of the negotiation regarding who becomes speaker of the United States House," the senator wrote on Twitter.
Federal law prohibits candidates from coordinating with super PACs, though the independence mandate is often flouted in practice. In a press release, CLF and Club for Growth insisted that "no one in Congress or their staff has directed or suggested CLF take any action here."
"Interesting that an independent super PAC that isn't supposed to coordinate with members of Congress comes to an agreement to benefit a specific member of Congress," responded Adam Smith, action fund director of End Citizens United.
\u201cI\u2019ll just say I\u2019ve never had to write \u201cwhat we just did is legal\u201d in a press release before.\u201d— Adam Smith (@Adam Smith) 1672878872
Club for Growth, which bills itself as a "leading free-enterprise advocacy group" that promotes tax cuts and deregulation, originally opposed McCarthy's run for speaker, pushing him to agree to a number of concessions backed by far-right House Republicans.
But the organization, which has received funding from the Koch network and other right-wing forces, suggested Wednesday that it will support McCarthy if he upholds the concessions he has offered thus far.
"This agreement on super PACs fulfills a major concern we have pressed for," Club for Growth president David McIntosh said in a statement.
While the CLF-Club for Growth agreement was seen as a major victory for the anti-McCarthy faction, it's not clear whether it will be enough to end the impasse. The House is set to convene again Thursday at noon.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, argued in a tweet Wednesday that "these types of shady, backroom deals—which indebt our lawmakers to corporations and special interests—are corrupting our democracy."
"This is why I started the bipartisan Congressional No PAC caucus and have never taken PAC money, and refuse to start," Khanna added.