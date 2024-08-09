Western Media, Leaders Slammed for 'Deafening' Silence Over Israeli Torture Revelations

Human rights defenders are calling out Western news outlets and political leaders for their conspicuous lack of coverage and vocalized condemnation after leaked video footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers gang-raping a Palestinian detainee in the notorious Sde Teiman prison and the release of a new report documenting systematic torture of prisoners held by Israel.

Earlier this week, Israel's Channel 12 aired a video showing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists assaulting a Palestinian man at Sde Teiman, which is often called "Israel's Guantánamo." The victim was reportedly hospitalized with a severe anal injury, ruptured bowel, broken ribs, and lung damage. In addition to torture, former Sde Teiman detainees have described rampant rape and sexual abuse, allegedly often committed by female soldiers.

Instead of avoiding the Sde Teiman rape story, Israeli media have aired an interview with one of the IDF suspects—who are being hailed as "heroes" by far-right Israelis including multiple Cabinet ministers—and panel discussions including one in which a journalist called for "institutionalized" rape of Palestinian prisoners. This, as Israeli leaders demanded an investigation of the rape video to find and punish whoever leaked the footage, and as Israeli lawmakers argue that it's permissible to rape Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, there has been very little coverage of Sde Teiman on U.S. broadcast media, which have come under fire for allowing Israeli officials to censor their coverage of the Gaza onslaught. This stands in stark contrast to the myriad—and sometimes outright false—reports of Hamas militants raping Israeli women during the October 7 attack, which have prompted embarrassing corrections.

"Can you imagine the response if Palestinians were holding Israelis in mass rape camps and torturing them to death? Every U.S. politician would condemn it, there would be congressional resolutions, countless CNN segments, and celebrity outrage," Palestinian American poet Remi Kanazi said Thursday on social media. "But the victims are just Palestinians."

Dazed politics editor James Greig said on social media Wednesday that "it feels redundant to complain about double standards at this point but still, the contrast between the silence about Sde Teiman and the months of lurid, detailed, and at best factually dubious reporting published when Hamas was accused of sexual violence is extremely stark."



Syrian British journalist Richard Medhurst wrote Thursday on social media that "the silence by mainstream media on the IDF's rape culture is deafening."



"These journalists are literally covering for the most violent form of rape, recorded on camera, and documented by doctors," he added.



When there is coverage of alleged Israeli crimes in the U.S. media, it is often presented in a manner that casts doubt upon the veracity of Palestinian claims—which are increasingly beyond doubt amid an avalanche of evidence.

On Monday, asCommon Dreamsreported, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a detailed report, ominously titled "Welcome to Hell," which documented widespread torture and abuse of Palestinians across Israeli's detention apparatus. The report found that "there is no room to doubt" that Israel's torture methods are a systematic, organized policy of its prison authorities.



Israeli whistleblowers have described having to frequently amputate Sde Teiman detainees' limbs due to damage from constant shackling. IDF officers have admitted that dozens of Palestinians have died at the prison. IDF soldiers allegedly murdered one detainee by shoving an electric baton in his anus. United Nations experts and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem have confirmed what the latter described as the "systematic" torture of detainees "that amounts to a war crime and even a crime against humanity."

Meanwhile, Israeli protesters have rallied for the right to rape Palestinians, and a far-right mob whose members included a Cabinet minister and multiple Knesset lawmakers stormed two military bases last month in an attempt to free the alleged IDF rapists after nine suspects were arrested.

Yet "there is still no international outcry," journalists Lubna Masarwa and Peter Osborne wrote in a Middle East Eyeopinion piece published Friday. "This collective omerta from politicians and the media about Israel's monstrous conduct is hard to comprehend, given that we are talking about systematic war crimes committed on a horrifying scale by a country already under investigation at the International Court of Justice for potential genocide."

"Their silence amounts to complicity," the authors continued. "As for Israel, the majority of the political and media classes do not appear to think there is much wrong in the torture and abuse of prisoners, with some ministers actively defending the abusers."

"These are the signs of a very sick society indeed—one that has passed through an invisible barrier into savagery," they added. "There are no red lines, no respect for international law, and no accountability. The silence of the West shows that we, too, have entered the same nightmare universe."

