UN Probe Finds 'Appalling Acts' of Torture Against Palestinians Detained by Israel

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday released a report detailing torture and abuse of Palestinians at Israeli detention centers, including sexual violence, waterboarding, and the use of dogs.

Israeli security forces have also used electric shocks, burned detainees with cigarettes, and deprived them of food, water, sleep, and toilet access, according to the 23-page OHCHR report, based largely on interviews with released detainees. Some detainees said they were held with their arms suspended from the ceiling; were forced to be naked for prolonged periods, wearing only diapers; and were blindfolded for extended periods.

Israel security forces have arrested thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza since October, many of them arbitrarily; they held more than 9,400 "security detainees" as of the end of June, often in secret and incommunicado, without providing a reason for the detainment, the report says.

"The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, amongst other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law," U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement accompanying the report.

New @UNHumanRights report addresses arbitrary, prolonged & 'incommunicado' detention of thousands of Palestinians by Israeli authorities since October.



The report also covers allegations of torture & other forms of cruel, inhumane & degrading treatment.

— United Nations (@UN) July 31, 2024

Most of the detainees have been men and adolescent boys, though some are also women and adolescent girls, and there are many reported instances of sexual and gender-based violence, the report says, including "the forced nudity of both men and women; beatings while naked, including on the genitals; electrocution of the genitals and anus; being forced to undergo repeated humiliating strip searches; widespread sexual slurs and threats of rape; and the inappropriate touching of women by both male and female soldiers."

OHCHR also said it had video evidence of detainees filmed in "deliberately humiliating positions" while handcuffed and blindfolded, and noted it received "consistent reports" of Israeli security forces "inserting objects into detainees' anuses."

Some detainees also reported "cage-like" facilities and overcrowding. The report says that 13 to 20 male detainees were kept in cells designed for five people, forcing many to sleep on the floor. There were "poor living, hygiene, and health conditions, with reports of water running only one hour per day over several weeks" and detainees faced "exposure to cold temperatures due to the confiscation of blankets and removal of windows panes in cold weather."

At least 53 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli detention centers since October, according to the report, which suggests that the detention system appears "to constitute a collectively punitive measure against Palestinians," citing the words of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's minister of national security, who has said that "terrorists" deserve the most "stringent conditions." Male detainees reported losing between about 55 and 120 pounds while in custody.

The OHCHR report comes as a highly controversial case involving detention abuse unfolds in Israel. The Israeli military is investigating nine soldiers for alleged "substantial abuse" of a Palestinian detainee who reportedly had to be hospitalized and could not walk after they attacked him. Far-right Israeli groups and political figures have protested the investigation.

Concern about Israeli detentions of Palestinians has been high for many months. In January, a Palestinian watchdog group issued a report condemning the forced disappearance of Gazans, and The New York Times found evidence of detainees being stripped and beaten.

Not all of the alarms about the situation in Israeli detentions centers have come from abroad. In February, Israeli's public defender's office issued a report calling for improved prison conditions, including for Palestinians. In April, local human rights groups called for a closure of the Sde Teiman military base detention center, due to its notorious conditions.

The calls were prompted in part by gruesome reports including amputations of detainees' limbs due to handcuff injuries. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East then issued a damning report on detainee treatment, including of its own staff, some of whom had been detained and subjected to harsh interrogation.

Last week, Save the Children called for an end to the Israel's arbitrary detainment of Palestinian minors, with a regional director saying that "these children are trapped, unable to move or see the sun, forced into crowded cells with appalling, unsanitary conditions, and subject to severe abuse and violence."

Experts said Wednesday that the OHCHR report served mainly to confirm previous findings on Israeli detention centers. Neil Sammonds, a campaigner at the U.K.-based progressive advocacy group War on Want, said on social media that leaders of the new U.K. government haven't spoken up about abuses at Israeli detention centers. He also said that the report could be used as evidence by the International Criminal Court, which has sought arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders.

Latest UN report on Israel's abusive detention & torture adds little to what we've known for months, but underscores inertia of political leaders (I personally briefed still silent @DavidLammy & @Keir_Starmer in March) & opens door even wider for the ICC

— Neil Sammonds نيل سامنز (@neilsai) July 31, 2024

The new report also addresses abuses of Israelis held by Hamas and affiliated groups. The Palestinian militants killed roughly 1,200 people in a horrific set of attacks in southern Israel on October 7 and kidnapped about 250 Israelis, more than 100 of whom have since been released. Like Palestinian detainees, the released Israelis reported "appalling" conditions, the report says, including beatings, receiving surgery without anesthetic, and sexual and gender-based violence. The Israeli government has reported that 44 of the remaining hostages in Gaza have died.



Both Israel and Hamas have refused to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit detainees or hostages. The OHCHR called for both sides to allow such independent monitoring.