Iran Wants to Know If Anyone Told Kids in Trump's Oval Office About Minab Massacre

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Has anyone told these children that that bloodthirsty man killed more than 200 students just a few days ago?"
The day after US President Donald Trump told young children in the Oval Office about the blowing up of strategic targets in Iran and described the graphic killing of Iranian protesters who were shot in the head by alleged snipers, a social media account with Iran's foreign service on Wednesday inquired whether anyone had thought to mention the scores of students who were murdered earlier this year when US forces bombed a school in the city of Minab.
"Has anyone told these children that that bloodthirsty man killed more than 200 students just a few days ago?" asked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Africa.
While the number of students killed in the Minab massacre—which took place on the very first day of US bombing—was put at "more than 100" by Amnesty International in a March report, the Iranian government has said 60 or more college students have been killed by US and Israeli forces during airstrikes on universities and research facilities since the attack ordered by Trump began on February 28.
Trump, during his remarks to the children and other gathered in the White House to mark a new physical fitness initiative by the White House, called the Iranians "sick people" who he absurdly claimed would have destroyed the entire Middle East, including Israel, with a nuclear weapon—which they don't have—"within two weeks" if the US had not attacked when they did.
Trump, with no sense of irony, told the children, "we're not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon." The optics of Trump's comments were not only seized by the Iranians to make a point about how the US military has conducted itself under his command.
"Trump unironically tells kids in America that Iran is full of 'sick people' who would've nuked them," said journalist Fiorella Isabella, "as the entire world with a half a brain reminds him that the very first thing he and his Zionist ghouls did was order a double tap-strike on 180 school children in Minab."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
The day after US President Donald Trump told young children in the Oval Office about the blowing up of strategic targets in Iran and described the graphic killing of Iranian protesters who were shot in the head by alleged snipers, a social media account with Iran's foreign service on Wednesday inquired whether anyone had thought to mention the scores of students who were murdered earlier this year when US forces bombed a school in the city of Minab.
"Has anyone told these children that that bloodthirsty man killed more than 200 students just a few days ago?" asked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Africa.
While the number of students killed in the Minab massacre—which took place on the very first day of US bombing—was put at "more than 100" by Amnesty International in a March report, the Iranian government has said 60 or more college students have been killed by US and Israeli forces during airstrikes on universities and research facilities since the attack ordered by Trump began on February 28.
Trump, during his remarks to the children and other gathered in the White House to mark a new physical fitness initiative by the White House, called the Iranians "sick people" who he absurdly claimed would have destroyed the entire Middle East, including Israel, with a nuclear weapon—which they don't have—"within two weeks" if the US had not attacked when they did.
Trump, with no sense of irony, told the children, "we're not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon." The optics of Trump's comments were not only seized by the Iranians to make a point about how the US military has conducted itself under his command.
"Trump unironically tells kids in America that Iran is full of 'sick people' who would've nuked them," said journalist Fiorella Isabella, "as the entire world with a half a brain reminds him that the very first thing he and his Zionist ghouls did was order a double tap-strike on 180 school children in Minab."
The day after US President Donald Trump told young children in the Oval Office about the blowing up of strategic targets in Iran and described the graphic killing of Iranian protesters who were shot in the head by alleged snipers, a social media account with Iran's foreign service on Wednesday inquired whether anyone had thought to mention the scores of students who were murdered earlier this year when US forces bombed a school in the city of Minab.
"Has anyone told these children that that bloodthirsty man killed more than 200 students just a few days ago?" asked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Africa.
While the number of students killed in the Minab massacre—which took place on the very first day of US bombing—was put at "more than 100" by Amnesty International in a March report, the Iranian government has said 60 or more college students have been killed by US and Israeli forces during airstrikes on universities and research facilities since the attack ordered by Trump began on February 28.
Trump, during his remarks to the children and other gathered in the White House to mark a new physical fitness initiative by the White House, called the Iranians "sick people" who he absurdly claimed would have destroyed the entire Middle East, including Israel, with a nuclear weapon—which they don't have—"within two weeks" if the US had not attacked when they did.
Trump, with no sense of irony, told the children, "we're not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon." The optics of Trump's comments were not only seized by the Iranians to make a point about how the US military has conducted itself under his command.
"Trump unironically tells kids in America that Iran is full of 'sick people' who would've nuked them," said journalist Fiorella Isabella, "as the entire world with a half a brain reminds him that the very first thing he and his Zionist ghouls did was order a double tap-strike on 180 school children in Minab."