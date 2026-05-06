Iran Wants to Know If Anyone Told Kids in Trump's Oval Office About Minab Massacre

The day after US President Donald Trump told young children in the Oval Office about the blowing up of strategic targets in Iran and described the graphic killing of Iranian protesters who were shot in the head by alleged snipers, a social media account with Iran's foreign service on Wednesday inquired whether anyone had thought to mention the scores of students who were murdered earlier this year when US forces bombed a school in the city of Minab.

"Has anyone told these children that that bloodthirsty man killed more than 200 students just a few days ago?" asked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Africa.

While the number of students killed in the Minab massacre—which took place on the very first day of US bombing—was put at "more than 100" by Amnesty International in a March report, the Iranian government has said 60 or more college students have been killed by US and Israeli forces during airstrikes on universities and research facilities since the attack ordered by Trump began on February 28.

Trump, during his remarks to the children and other gathered in the White House to mark a new physical fitness initiative by the White House, called the Iranians "sick people" who he absurdly claimed would have destroyed the entire Middle East, including Israel, with a nuclear weapon—which they don't have—"within two weeks" if the US had not attacked when they did.

Trump, with no sense of irony, told the children, "we're not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon." The optics of Trump's comments were not only seized by the Iranians to make a point about how the US military has conducted itself under his command.

"Trump unironically tells kids in America that Iran is full of 'sick people' who would've nuked them," said journalist Fiorella Isabella, "as the entire world with a half a brain reminds him that the very first thing he and his Zionist ghouls did was order a double tap-strike on 180 school children in Minab."



