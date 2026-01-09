Footage From Phone of ICE Agent Who Shot and Killed Renee Good Released

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
The video comes "as close as you can get to conclusively disproving" the Trump administration's claims about Renee Good, said one observer.
WARNING: The following article includes graphic footage of the shooting that some people may find disturbing...
New footage taken from the phone of the federal immigration agent who killed Renee Good was released on Friday, and it offers the closest view so far of the deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
In a video first published by Alpha News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross is seen exiting his vehicle and approaching Good's car.
As Ross circles the car while filming it with his phone, Good can be seen smiling at him and gently taunting him.
"It's fine, dude," she says as Ross passes by her on the driver's side window. "I'm not mad at you."
As Ross continues circling the car and captures its license plate, Good's wife, Becca Good, approaches him and tells him that "we don't change our license plates every morning, just so you know."
Becca Good also asks Ross if he was "going to come at us," and then recommends that he "go get yourself some lunch, big boy."
Shortly after this, other immigration officers begin moving aggressively toward Good's car, instructing her to exit the vehicle.
After this, Good can be seen turning her steering wheel completely to the right, which was away from the location where Ross was standing, and trying to drive away.
As the car drives past Ross, it is unclear if it makes any contact with him, although he remains on his feet the entire time and is able to take out his weapon and fire multiple shots at the vehicle.
A man can be heard calling Good a "fucking bitch" as her car crashes into a phone pole.
BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0
— Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, argued on Bluesky that the video is "about as close as you can get to conclusively disproving the Trump [administration's] claims that she deliberately attempted to run down the officer."
Reichlin-Melnick cautioned, however, that this does not mean that prosecutors will be able to prove that Ross was guilty of murder when he opened fire on Good.
"The threshold for when police officers are allowed to use force is very low, so I'm not going to offer a definitive opinion," he explained. "And yes; what the law permits and what is justified are two different things entirely."
Appearing on MS Now, former FBI agent Michael Feinberg said that Ross' decision to film Good's vehicle with his phone while approaching her car was "the height of unprofessionalism."
"Why on Earth is a law enforcement officer filming an interaction with a civilian on his cellphone?" he asked. "They're not influencers, they're not social media posters. If you're there to do a job as an agent of the federal government, do the job. You don't need to be making content in the midst of it."
MSNBC's ex-FBI guest just dismissed a vehicular assault on ICE agents as "minor annoyance" and "sass" from a "lightly combative" activist.
In reaction to new video of the Minnesota shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good, Michael Feinberg calls it "law enforcement officers… pic.twitter.com/Gv5XL9B5CZ
— Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 9, 2026
Independent journalist Radley Balko noted that Alpha News, which first obtained the video, "is a far-right site run by the wife of the former head of the Minneapolis police union."
"Whoever leaked this to them thinks it makes Ross look good," Balko wrote. "Which is just astonishing."
Vice President JD Vance nonetheless declared in a post on X that the video showed "the reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense," even though the video makes it clear that Good was turning the car away from where Ross was standing.
Vance has also falsely claimed that ICE agents have "absolute immunity," which has been rebuked by legal experts including Reichlin-Melnick.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
WARNING: The following article includes graphic footage of the shooting that some people may find disturbing...
New footage taken from the phone of the federal immigration agent who killed Renee Good was released on Friday, and it offers the closest view so far of the deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
In a video first published by Alpha News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross is seen exiting his vehicle and approaching Good's car.
As Ross circles the car while filming it with his phone, Good can be seen smiling at him and gently taunting him.
"It's fine, dude," she says as Ross passes by her on the driver's side window. "I'm not mad at you."
As Ross continues circling the car and captures its license plate, Good's wife, Becca Good, approaches him and tells him that "we don't change our license plates every morning, just so you know."
Becca Good also asks Ross if he was "going to come at us," and then recommends that he "go get yourself some lunch, big boy."
Shortly after this, other immigration officers begin moving aggressively toward Good's car, instructing her to exit the vehicle.
After this, Good can be seen turning her steering wheel completely to the right, which was away from the location where Ross was standing, and trying to drive away.
As the car drives past Ross, it is unclear if it makes any contact with him, although he remains on his feet the entire time and is able to take out his weapon and fire multiple shots at the vehicle.
A man can be heard calling Good a "fucking bitch" as her car crashes into a phone pole.
BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0
— Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, argued on Bluesky that the video is "about as close as you can get to conclusively disproving the Trump [administration's] claims that she deliberately attempted to run down the officer."
Reichlin-Melnick cautioned, however, that this does not mean that prosecutors will be able to prove that Ross was guilty of murder when he opened fire on Good.
"The threshold for when police officers are allowed to use force is very low, so I'm not going to offer a definitive opinion," he explained. "And yes; what the law permits and what is justified are two different things entirely."
Appearing on MS Now, former FBI agent Michael Feinberg said that Ross' decision to film Good's vehicle with his phone while approaching her car was "the height of unprofessionalism."
"Why on Earth is a law enforcement officer filming an interaction with a civilian on his cellphone?" he asked. "They're not influencers, they're not social media posters. If you're there to do a job as an agent of the federal government, do the job. You don't need to be making content in the midst of it."
MSNBC's ex-FBI guest just dismissed a vehicular assault on ICE agents as "minor annoyance" and "sass" from a "lightly combative" activist.
In reaction to new video of the Minnesota shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good, Michael Feinberg calls it "law enforcement officers… pic.twitter.com/Gv5XL9B5CZ
— Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 9, 2026
Independent journalist Radley Balko noted that Alpha News, which first obtained the video, "is a far-right site run by the wife of the former head of the Minneapolis police union."
"Whoever leaked this to them thinks it makes Ross look good," Balko wrote. "Which is just astonishing."
Vice President JD Vance nonetheless declared in a post on X that the video showed "the reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense," even though the video makes it clear that Good was turning the car away from where Ross was standing.
Vance has also falsely claimed that ICE agents have "absolute immunity," which has been rebuked by legal experts including Reichlin-Melnick.
WARNING: The following article includes graphic footage of the shooting that some people may find disturbing...
New footage taken from the phone of the federal immigration agent who killed Renee Good was released on Friday, and it offers the closest view so far of the deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
In a video first published by Alpha News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross is seen exiting his vehicle and approaching Good's car.
As Ross circles the car while filming it with his phone, Good can be seen smiling at him and gently taunting him.
"It's fine, dude," she says as Ross passes by her on the driver's side window. "I'm not mad at you."
As Ross continues circling the car and captures its license plate, Good's wife, Becca Good, approaches him and tells him that "we don't change our license plates every morning, just so you know."
Becca Good also asks Ross if he was "going to come at us," and then recommends that he "go get yourself some lunch, big boy."
Shortly after this, other immigration officers begin moving aggressively toward Good's car, instructing her to exit the vehicle.
After this, Good can be seen turning her steering wheel completely to the right, which was away from the location where Ross was standing, and trying to drive away.
As the car drives past Ross, it is unclear if it makes any contact with him, although he remains on his feet the entire time and is able to take out his weapon and fire multiple shots at the vehicle.
A man can be heard calling Good a "fucking bitch" as her car crashes into a phone pole.
BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0
— Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, argued on Bluesky that the video is "about as close as you can get to conclusively disproving the Trump [administration's] claims that she deliberately attempted to run down the officer."
Reichlin-Melnick cautioned, however, that this does not mean that prosecutors will be able to prove that Ross was guilty of murder when he opened fire on Good.
"The threshold for when police officers are allowed to use force is very low, so I'm not going to offer a definitive opinion," he explained. "And yes; what the law permits and what is justified are two different things entirely."
Appearing on MS Now, former FBI agent Michael Feinberg said that Ross' decision to film Good's vehicle with his phone while approaching her car was "the height of unprofessionalism."
"Why on Earth is a law enforcement officer filming an interaction with a civilian on his cellphone?" he asked. "They're not influencers, they're not social media posters. If you're there to do a job as an agent of the federal government, do the job. You don't need to be making content in the midst of it."
MSNBC's ex-FBI guest just dismissed a vehicular assault on ICE agents as "minor annoyance" and "sass" from a "lightly combative" activist.
In reaction to new video of the Minnesota shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good, Michael Feinberg calls it "law enforcement officers… pic.twitter.com/Gv5XL9B5CZ
— Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 9, 2026
Independent journalist Radley Balko noted that Alpha News, which first obtained the video, "is a far-right site run by the wife of the former head of the Minneapolis police union."
"Whoever leaked this to them thinks it makes Ross look good," Balko wrote. "Which is just astonishing."
Vice President JD Vance nonetheless declared in a post on X that the video showed "the reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense," even though the video makes it clear that Good was turning the car away from where Ross was standing.
Vance has also falsely claimed that ICE agents have "absolute immunity," which has been rebuked by legal experts including Reichlin-Melnick.