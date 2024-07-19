New AFL-CIO Guide Shows How Trump Agenda Would Be 'Catastrophic' for Workers

The U.S.' largest labor union federation on Thursday launched a comprehensive new online guide detailing how Project 2025—the far-right initiative to boost the power of the presidency and purge the federal civil service—would threaten worker rights and well-being under a second administration of former Republican President Donald Trump.

"We are deeply concerned about pro-corporate policies that would drive up costs, put people out of work, endanger people's lives, and make it harder for working people to get ahead," the AFL-CIO—which endorsed Biden last year—said in a statement. "For unions, this agenda would make it tougher for members to win gains in our next contracts and stack the deck in favor of CEOs."

Trump has recently tried to distance himself from Project 2025 and appeal to working-class voters by announcing Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate and inviting International Brotherhood of Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien's to speak at this week's Republican National Convention—but progressives and labor advocates are calling "bullshit."

The AFL-CIO guide highlights how Project 2025 would "be catastrophic for working people," including by:

Banning unions for public service workers (page 82);

Firing civil service workers and replacing them with Trump anti-union loyalists (page 80);

Letting bosses eliminate unions mid-contract (page 603);

Letting companies stop paying overtime (page 592) and allowing states to opt out of federal overtime and minimum wage laws (page 605);

Eliminating child labor protections (page 595); and

Urging Congress to pass Sen. JD Vance's bill to let employers create their own sham company-run unions (page 599).