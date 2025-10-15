'He's the Real Deal': UAW Endorses Graham Platner in Maine Senate Race

On the heels of Maine Gov. Janet Mills entering the Democratic primary race to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins next year, the United Auto Workers on Wednesday endorsed Graham Platner, the oyster farmer and working-class champion who's been railing against the oligarchy since he launched his campaign in August.

"Inequality is out of control in our country. Today, the top 1% have more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity combined," said UAW president Shawn Fain in a statement. "Graham understands this, and at a time when too many politicians take their cues from billionaires and corporate lobbyists, he has chosen to stand with the working class."

In Platner's first campaign ad, the military veteran pointed to his four infantry tours and declared: "I'm not afraid to name an enemy, and the enemy is the oligarchy. It's the billionaires who pay for it and the politicians who sell us out—and yeah, that means politicians like Susan Collins."

Fain said Wednesday that Platner is "focused on the real problems facing workers across this country—not the distractions the billionaire class uses to divide us. His campaign is rooted in the same core issues our union fights for every day: a living wage, affordable healthcare, retirement security, and time outside of work to actually live our lives. The UAW is proud to endorse candidates like Platner taking on the broken status quo."

Trent Vellela, president of the UAW's Maine Community Action Program Council from Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, said that "I think he's the real deal," a sentiment shared by Platner's supporters across the country.

"Graham directly addresses the hard issues in a straightforward and relatable way," Vellela noted. "He is clear about his principles and his plan to achieve positive outcomes for the working people of Maine."

The UAW represents nearly 2,000 workers across the state, from marine draftsmen at Bath Iron Works to employees at the Portland Museum of Art and the University of Maine System. Maine is part of the union's Region 9A, directed by Brandon Mancilla.

"Graham Platner has emerged as a voice for the people of Maine fed up with the corrupting influence of the oligarchy and money in our politics," Mancilla said. "More importantly, he is building a mass movement that will not only power his campaign but will be ready to take on the challenges facing working families in Maine and across the country once in office."

"Our members are ready to hit the ground running with Graham's campaign and take back the power for Maine's working class," he said.

While the UAW and working-class Mainers rally behind Platner, Mills is already getting a boost from the Democratic Party establishment. On Tuesday, just hours after her announcement to enter the race, news broke that the Mills campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) formed a joint fundraising committee.

Platner's first TV ad—set to "air statewide on MSNBC starting Wednesday," according to Axios—takes aim at his primary opponent. It begins with a woman saying: "Janet Mills again? She was a good governor, but I think it's time for change."