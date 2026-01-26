Critics Warn Corporate Media Is Failing in Face of White House Lies About Alex Pretti

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"There were lies," former CNN anchor Jim Acosta said of the Trump administration's response to Pretti's death. "Lie after lie after lie.
Two prominent critics warned on Monday that the US corporate media is not being aggressive enough in calling out the Trump administration's lies about Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident who was slain by federal immigration agents over the weekend.
Writing on her Substack page, former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan expressed concern that many mainstream media publications were taking a wait-and-see approach in the wake of Pretti's shooting, even as the Trump administration, Fox News, and other right-wing media websites were pumping out false claims about Pretti brandishing a weapon at federal officials and being a "domestic terrorist."
Sullivan did praise many outlets, including the Times, the Washington Post, and CNN, for doing detailed and accurate breakdowns of videos showing Pretti's fatal encounter with federal agents.
However, she was dismayed that these outlets frequently hedged their language by saying that video evidence of the Pretti killing merely "appears to" contradict the administration's claims.
"If the analyses do indeed 'directly contradict' the government’s claims, then say so—without fear or favor, as the motto goes," Sullivan emphasized. "With what amounts to civil war raging in the United States, we desperately need clear, fearless truth-telling that doesn’t pull its punches and doesn’t hand a megaphone to lies and propaganda in the name of supposed fairness."
Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta similarly criticized US media outlets for being too timid in contradicting the administration's lies about the Pretti killing.
On his own Substack page, Acosta argued that "the truth immediately came under assault" after federal agents fatally shot Pretti.
Despite possessing video evidence that showed the administration was lying about Pretti's death, Acosta wrote, too many mainstream news outlets "tiptoed around the truth" rather than stating it plainly.
"There were lies," Acosta said of the administration's response. "Lie after lie after lie. The videos from the scene did more than just 'contradict' the government account of what occurred, as the [Wall Street Journal] described it. The reality is that the eyewitness footage revealed that the administration was flat out lying to the public. Our eyes and ears told us what happened. Too many news reports simply chose not to reflect that.
Acosta reserved particular scorn for Politico, which ran a headline stating that "a battle over the truth erupts after deadly Minneapolis shooting," even though multiple videos of the incident had already been published showing exactly what the truth was.
"Federal officials, like [Stephen] Miller, were lying," Acosta said, referring to Trump's deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser. "Full stop. Politico needed to say that."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Two prominent critics warned on Monday that the US corporate media is not being aggressive enough in calling out the Trump administration's lies about Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident who was slain by federal immigration agents over the weekend.
Writing on her Substack page, former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan expressed concern that many mainstream media publications were taking a wait-and-see approach in the wake of Pretti's shooting, even as the Trump administration, Fox News, and other right-wing media websites were pumping out false claims about Pretti brandishing a weapon at federal officials and being a "domestic terrorist."
Sullivan did praise many outlets, including the Times, the Washington Post, and CNN, for doing detailed and accurate breakdowns of videos showing Pretti's fatal encounter with federal agents.
However, she was dismayed that these outlets frequently hedged their language by saying that video evidence of the Pretti killing merely "appears to" contradict the administration's claims.
"If the analyses do indeed 'directly contradict' the government’s claims, then say so—without fear or favor, as the motto goes," Sullivan emphasized. "With what amounts to civil war raging in the United States, we desperately need clear, fearless truth-telling that doesn’t pull its punches and doesn’t hand a megaphone to lies and propaganda in the name of supposed fairness."
Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta similarly criticized US media outlets for being too timid in contradicting the administration's lies about the Pretti killing.
On his own Substack page, Acosta argued that "the truth immediately came under assault" after federal agents fatally shot Pretti.
Despite possessing video evidence that showed the administration was lying about Pretti's death, Acosta wrote, too many mainstream news outlets "tiptoed around the truth" rather than stating it plainly.
"There were lies," Acosta said of the administration's response. "Lie after lie after lie. The videos from the scene did more than just 'contradict' the government account of what occurred, as the [Wall Street Journal] described it. The reality is that the eyewitness footage revealed that the administration was flat out lying to the public. Our eyes and ears told us what happened. Too many news reports simply chose not to reflect that.
Acosta reserved particular scorn for Politico, which ran a headline stating that "a battle over the truth erupts after deadly Minneapolis shooting," even though multiple videos of the incident had already been published showing exactly what the truth was.
"Federal officials, like [Stephen] Miller, were lying," Acosta said, referring to Trump's deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser. "Full stop. Politico needed to say that."
Two prominent critics warned on Monday that the US corporate media is not being aggressive enough in calling out the Trump administration's lies about Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident who was slain by federal immigration agents over the weekend.
Writing on her Substack page, former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan expressed concern that many mainstream media publications were taking a wait-and-see approach in the wake of Pretti's shooting, even as the Trump administration, Fox News, and other right-wing media websites were pumping out false claims about Pretti brandishing a weapon at federal officials and being a "domestic terrorist."
Sullivan did praise many outlets, including the Times, the Washington Post, and CNN, for doing detailed and accurate breakdowns of videos showing Pretti's fatal encounter with federal agents.
However, she was dismayed that these outlets frequently hedged their language by saying that video evidence of the Pretti killing merely "appears to" contradict the administration's claims.
"If the analyses do indeed 'directly contradict' the government’s claims, then say so—without fear or favor, as the motto goes," Sullivan emphasized. "With what amounts to civil war raging in the United States, we desperately need clear, fearless truth-telling that doesn’t pull its punches and doesn’t hand a megaphone to lies and propaganda in the name of supposed fairness."
Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta similarly criticized US media outlets for being too timid in contradicting the administration's lies about the Pretti killing.
On his own Substack page, Acosta argued that "the truth immediately came under assault" after federal agents fatally shot Pretti.
Despite possessing video evidence that showed the administration was lying about Pretti's death, Acosta wrote, too many mainstream news outlets "tiptoed around the truth" rather than stating it plainly.
"There were lies," Acosta said of the administration's response. "Lie after lie after lie. The videos from the scene did more than just 'contradict' the government account of what occurred, as the [Wall Street Journal] described it. The reality is that the eyewitness footage revealed that the administration was flat out lying to the public. Our eyes and ears told us what happened. Too many news reports simply chose not to reflect that.
Acosta reserved particular scorn for Politico, which ran a headline stating that "a battle over the truth erupts after deadly Minneapolis shooting," even though multiple videos of the incident had already been published showing exactly what the truth was.
"Federal officials, like [Stephen] Miller, were lying," Acosta said, referring to Trump's deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser. "Full stop. Politico needed to say that."