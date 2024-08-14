'Special Interests Lost and Our Movement Won': Ilhan Omar Trounces Primary Challengers

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar handily won her primary race in Minnesota's 5th District on Tuesday, effectively securing her reelection to Congress in the face of an onslaught of pro-Israel cash aimed at unseating progressive supporters of a Gaza cease-fire and other popular policy positions.

Omar defeated her main challenger, former Minneapolis city councilmember Don Samuels, by more than 16,000 votes after narrowly fending him off in 2022. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has spent aggressively to defeat other members of the progressive "Squad," did not get heavily involved in the Minnesota race after its attempt to recruit a different challenger failed.

Samuels' campaign did receive a late boost from pro-Israel donors—including a flurry of contributions following Rep. Cori Bush's (D-Mo.) primary loss to an AIPAC-backed Democrat last week—but Omar enjoyed a significant fundraising and spending advantage.



"I am honored that my community voted to send me back to Congress," Omar, the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said after The Associated Press called the race in her favor. "Tonight's victory shows that the 5th District believes in the collective values we are fighting for in Washington."



"Whether it's universal school meals, student debt cancellation, climate action, or a just foreign policy that reflects our values—the 5th District showed tonight that we want to drive the nation toward a better future," she continued. "And our work is far from over. From protecting reproductive healthcare to reforming the Supreme Court to ending the genocide in Gaza to combatting the climate crisis—we will continue to fight for a more just world."



Tonight, special interests lost and our movement won. Thank you to everyone who was a part of it. Every single person who contributed made this moment possible.

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 14, 2024

Omar's decisive victory in a primary that was open to voters of all party affiliations came after candidates bankrolled by AIPAC's super PAC succeeded in defeating Bush and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in two of the most expensive congressional primaries in U.S. history. Along with Omar, Bush and Bowman are among Congress' most vocal supporters of a Gaza cease-fire.

A Politicoanalysis found that AIPAC has been "the biggest source of Republican money flowing into competitive Democratic primaries this year." The lobbying organization has spent nearly $25 million on elections in 2024.



Justice Democrats, a progressive advocacy group that has been working to counter AIPAC's influence in Democratic primaries, acknowledged in the wake of Omar's win Tuesday that "our movement has suffered immeasurable losses this cycle."



"But the backlash from monied corporate and right-wing interests proves not only are we succeeding, but our mandate to elect more Justice Democrats and take big money out of politics is abundantly clear," the group added. "The greatest obstacle to Democrats delivering the agenda they have promised the American people is the influence of corporate super PACs and lobbies buying our party's inaction. We must show our voters that a brighter future is possible, if we fight for it."



Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution—a group that backed Omar's campaign—said Tuesday that the Minnesota progressive's victory was "a powerful rebuke to the influence of corporate money in our democracy."



"Her commitment to bold, progressive policies—whether it's climate action, Medicare for All, or standing up for a permanent cease-fire and end to unconditional aid to Israel—resonates deeply with her constituents," said Geevarghese. "The Democratic Party must take note: To secure victories in 2024 and beyond, they must embrace the policies that truly address the struggles of working families, and reject the influence of dark money that seeks to undermine our democracy."