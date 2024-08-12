'Shameful': Omar Rips Late Effort by Pro-Israel Donors to Boost Her Primary Opponent

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday condemned a last-minute effort by pro-Israel donors to boost her Democratic primary opponent in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District following the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's successful campaigns against two other progressive Squad members.



"It is shameful that my opponent is actively courting Republican votes and desperately seeking funding from AIPAC," Omar wrote on social media in response to reporting by Jacqueline Sweet in The Intercept. "MN05 deserves someone who will champion their values, not seek support from vile MAGA Republicans like Laura Loomer and Royce White."



Sweet reported Sunday that "members of a WhatsApp group founded by wealthy pro-Israel donors coordinated to infuse cash" into the primary campaign of Don Samuels, a former member of Minneapolis City Council who fell just short of defeating Omar in 2022—a race that also attracted right-wing super PAC spending against the incumbent.

This year's primary—in which voters of any party affiliation can participate—will be held on Tuesday.



According to Sweet, members of the WhatsApp group—including "a consultant who at the time was working for the Samuels campaign as well as far-flung political donors"—recently "discussed raising six-figure sums for a political action committee, strategies for campaign phone banks, and an effort to marshal Republican voters to boost Samuels in Tuesday's open primary."

"One participant in the WhatsApp group, Michael Sinensky—a wealthy entrepreneur who on the chat justifies support for 'alt-right Christian neo-Nazis'—said he has worked with Make a Difference MN to raise over $120,000 for Samuels since July 31," Sweet reported, citing messages in the group chat. "Make a Difference MN, a super PAC, was used by AIPAC in 2022 to route $350,000 into Samuels' race."

Sweet pointed to a message posted to the group chat by Alex Minn, who was working for the Samuels campaign at the time he sent the message. Minn called Omar "public enemy #1 to Jews, Israel, and America" and wrote that "we all have the power to help get rid of" the Squad.

Minn also said "he had been in touch with AIPAC," Sweet reported. "In one case, a Samuels supporter in the group had an email to an AIPAC regional office bounce back, and Minn offered to check the address."

On July 25, Minn wrote that the Samuels campaign "is in regular and will continue to be in regular communication with AIPAC." (The Samuels campaign told Sweet that Minn no longer works for the campaign.)

Justice Democrats, an advocacy group that helped form a coalition aimed at combatting AIPAC influence in the 2024 primaries, wrote Sunday that "AIPAC, its allies, and Don Samuels are building coalitions with Trump donors and neo-Nazis to attack" Omar.

"As AIPAC becomes the single largest source of GOP donor spending in Dem primaries," the group added, "Ilhan Omar is on the frontlines of defending our democracy—the choice is easy in MN05."

Last week, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) lost her primary against a Democratic opponent backed by millions of dollars from AIPAC's super PAC, the United Democracy Project, which also spent big to defeat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in New York's 16th Congressional District.

Bush, Bowman, and Omar have been among Congress' most vocal critics of U.S. support for Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, which is now in its 11th month with no end in sight. Their criticisms of the war and calls for a permanent cease-fire—which align with the views of a strong majority of the U.S. public—have intensified efforts by pro-Israel donors and organizations to deny the progressive lawmakers another term in Congress.

Jewish Insiderreported Monday that Samuels' campaign "saw an influx of contributions" in the hours after Bush's defeat.

But Omar "has significantly outraised Samuels" this year, Axiosnoted, and "has spent more than $2.7 million on TV and digital ads, per Ad Impact, compared to the roughly $185,000 from the Samuels campaign."

According toThe Cook Political Report, Omar "looks like she's in a strong position to fend off another primary challenge."