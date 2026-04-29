Voting Rights Groups Vow to Fight ‘Extreme New Gerrymander’ After Florida Lawmakers Pass DeSantis Map
"If they think they can get away with trampling over the will of the voters and ignoring the state constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering, they are sorely mistaken," said one voting rights advocate.
The Florida state Legislature on Wednesday passed Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed redrawn congressional map aimed at netting four new seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections—but voting rights organizations are vowing to fight back.
As reported by Politico, the map was "approved largely along partisan lines, even though a handful of GOP state senators voted no," while "Democrats maintained the map was illegal because it runs counter to voter-approved, anti-gerrymandering standards in Florida."
However, Politico noted that "the new map is also destined to trigger a messy legal battle that could play out in both state and federal courts," and voting rights groups are ready to put up a fight.
John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), slammed DeSantis for drawing up what he described as an "extreme new gerrymander" that "was drawn behind closed doors because he knows the voters overwhelmingly oppose this partisan power grab."
Just because the map passed the state Legislature, Bisognano added, that doesn't make it a done deal.
"If they think they can get away with trampling over the will of the voters and ignoring the state constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering, they are sorely mistaken," he said. "This fight is not over, and Florida Republicans can expect fierce legal challenges against this new gerrymander."
Brad Ashwell, Florida director at All Voting is Local Action, argued that the new map was just the latest example of DeSantis trying to suppress voters in the state.
"DeSantis’ legacy will always be tied to the erosion of voting rights in Florida," he said. "The ridiculous creation of an election police force, the laws that attacked popular voting methods like voting by mail and early voting, and now mid-decade redistricting—all have been used to keep voters from the ballot box and control the results of our elections."
Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, described the new Florida map as "a desperate attempt to rig the 2026 midterms and protect [President] Donald Trump and his sycophants in Congress," and he warned of political consequences for the GOP.
"While these new maps will make it harder to hold Trump and Congress accountable, in America, power rests with the people," he said, "and the people will not forget this assault on their freedom to vote in November."
Trump in 2025 sparked an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting battle when he pushed Texas to redraw its congressional map to gain extra Republican seats, and GOP-led states North Carolina and Missouri soon followed suit.
However, Democrats in California and Virginia struck back with their own redrawn maps that are backed by those states' voters and projected to nullify the advantage Republicans hoped to gain with their mid-decade gerrymandering gambit.
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The Florida state Legislature on Wednesday passed Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed redrawn congressional map aimed at netting four new seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections—but voting rights organizations are vowing to fight back.
As reported by Politico, the map was "approved largely along partisan lines, even though a handful of GOP state senators voted no," while "Democrats maintained the map was illegal because it runs counter to voter-approved, anti-gerrymandering standards in Florida."
However, Politico noted that "the new map is also destined to trigger a messy legal battle that could play out in both state and federal courts," and voting rights groups are ready to put up a fight.
John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), slammed DeSantis for drawing up what he described as an "extreme new gerrymander" that "was drawn behind closed doors because he knows the voters overwhelmingly oppose this partisan power grab."
Just because the map passed the state Legislature, Bisognano added, that doesn't make it a done deal.
"If they think they can get away with trampling over the will of the voters and ignoring the state constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering, they are sorely mistaken," he said. "This fight is not over, and Florida Republicans can expect fierce legal challenges against this new gerrymander."
Brad Ashwell, Florida director at All Voting is Local Action, argued that the new map was just the latest example of DeSantis trying to suppress voters in the state.
"DeSantis’ legacy will always be tied to the erosion of voting rights in Florida," he said. "The ridiculous creation of an election police force, the laws that attacked popular voting methods like voting by mail and early voting, and now mid-decade redistricting—all have been used to keep voters from the ballot box and control the results of our elections."
Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, described the new Florida map as "a desperate attempt to rig the 2026 midterms and protect [President] Donald Trump and his sycophants in Congress," and he warned of political consequences for the GOP.
"While these new maps will make it harder to hold Trump and Congress accountable, in America, power rests with the people," he said, "and the people will not forget this assault on their freedom to vote in November."
Trump in 2025 sparked an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting battle when he pushed Texas to redraw its congressional map to gain extra Republican seats, and GOP-led states North Carolina and Missouri soon followed suit.
However, Democrats in California and Virginia struck back with their own redrawn maps that are backed by those states' voters and projected to nullify the advantage Republicans hoped to gain with their mid-decade gerrymandering gambit.
- 'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map ›
- 'This Is Actually Illegal': DeSantis Unveils Unconstitutionally Rigged Congressional Map - News & Opinion - The Commons ›
- DeSantis Joins Trump Map-Rigging Push, Calling Florida Special Session ›
The Florida state Legislature on Wednesday passed Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed redrawn congressional map aimed at netting four new seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections—but voting rights organizations are vowing to fight back.
As reported by Politico, the map was "approved largely along partisan lines, even though a handful of GOP state senators voted no," while "Democrats maintained the map was illegal because it runs counter to voter-approved, anti-gerrymandering standards in Florida."
However, Politico noted that "the new map is also destined to trigger a messy legal battle that could play out in both state and federal courts," and voting rights groups are ready to put up a fight.
John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), slammed DeSantis for drawing up what he described as an "extreme new gerrymander" that "was drawn behind closed doors because he knows the voters overwhelmingly oppose this partisan power grab."
Just because the map passed the state Legislature, Bisognano added, that doesn't make it a done deal.
"If they think they can get away with trampling over the will of the voters and ignoring the state constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering, they are sorely mistaken," he said. "This fight is not over, and Florida Republicans can expect fierce legal challenges against this new gerrymander."
Brad Ashwell, Florida director at All Voting is Local Action, argued that the new map was just the latest example of DeSantis trying to suppress voters in the state.
"DeSantis’ legacy will always be tied to the erosion of voting rights in Florida," he said. "The ridiculous creation of an election police force, the laws that attacked popular voting methods like voting by mail and early voting, and now mid-decade redistricting—all have been used to keep voters from the ballot box and control the results of our elections."
Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, described the new Florida map as "a desperate attempt to rig the 2026 midterms and protect [President] Donald Trump and his sycophants in Congress," and he warned of political consequences for the GOP.
"While these new maps will make it harder to hold Trump and Congress accountable, in America, power rests with the people," he said, "and the people will not forget this assault on their freedom to vote in November."
Trump in 2025 sparked an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting battle when he pushed Texas to redraw its congressional map to gain extra Republican seats, and GOP-led states North Carolina and Missouri soon followed suit.
However, Democrats in California and Virginia struck back with their own redrawn maps that are backed by those states' voters and projected to nullify the advantage Republicans hoped to gain with their mid-decade gerrymandering gambit.
- 'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map ›
- 'This Is Actually Illegal': DeSantis Unveils Unconstitutionally Rigged Congressional Map - News & Opinion - The Commons ›
- DeSantis Joins Trump Map-Rigging Push, Calling Florida Special Session ›