Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in Miami on April 8, 2021. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map

"The Florida Legislature's decision to cede this decennial process of redrawing lines for congressional districts to Gov. DeSantis is undemocratic," said the ACLU.

Jake Johnson

Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.

Caving to pressure from the right-wing governor's office, Florida's state Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-10) and state House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-65) said in a joint statement that "at this time, Legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session."

"They're fully capitulating to 100% of his demands out of fear of retribution."

It was DeSantis who forced the special session of the Legislature after vetoing a map that state lawmakers approved last month.

"We are awaiting a communication from the governor's office with a map that he will support," Simpson and Sprowls added. "Our intention is to provide the governor's office opportunities to present that information before House and Senate redistricting committees."

The Miami Herald reported Monday that "while DeSantis has not produced a new congressional map since the Legislature made its final version, his general counsel, Ryan Newman, had earlier offered a map that experts said would have reduced Black and Hispanic voting strength in congressional districts, and that raised new questions about DeSantis' commitment to the Fair Districts standards of the Florida Constitution."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, "DeSantis also provided a seven-page analysis... making it clear that he thought the majority-Black Congressional District 5 should be eliminated."

With the pivotal 2022 midterms looming, DeSantis has reportedly faced pressure from prominent figures in former President Donald Trump's orbit, including Steve Bannon, to craft congressional maps that are even more friendly to Republicans.

In a Twitter post Monday evening, the ACLU's Florida branch warned that "the Florida Legislature's decision to cede this decennial process of redrawing lines for congressional districts to Gov. DeSantis is undemocratic."

"People should pick their politicians, not the other way around," the group added.

The statement from the Republican leaders of Florida's Legislature—which recently approved a sweeping voter suppression bill that was later blocked by a federal judge—also drew outrage from state Democrats.

State Rep. Carlos Smith (D-49) told the Tampa Bay Times that the Legislature "has totally surrendered its authority as a separate and equal branch of government."

"Republican lawmakers should have rejected the governor's overt attack on Black representation in our democracy," said Smith. "Instead, they're fully capitulating to 100% of his demands out of fear of retribution."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47) similarly condemned the Republican leadership for "just bending over backward to do what the governor wants."

"Whatever happened to the separation of powers?" Eskamani asked. "I mean, why are we elected?"

The Washington Post reported Monday that prominent figures "affiliated with Trump's Make America Great Again movement, like radio host Stephen K. Bannon, put pressure on DeSantis to demand a map that gave Republicans additional seats in Congress at a time when the balance of power hinges on outcomes in just a handful of districts."

Related Content

Poll workers help a voter put their mail-in ballot in an official Miami-Dade County ballot drop box on August 11, 2020 in Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Citing Likely Racist Motives, Federal Judge Blocks Florida GOP's Voter Suppression Law

Brett Wilkins

Last month, a pair of watchdog organizations filed a federal lawsuit against DeSantis, Simpson, Sprowls, and other Republican officials in Florida, alleging that DeSantis improperly influenced the time-sensitive redistricting process and demanding court intervention to ensure that Floridians have the "equal, undiluted votes to which they are constitutionally entitled."

The state's U.S. congressional primaries are set to take place on August 23.

"By inserting himself into the map-drawing process in this inappropriate and unprecedented way, Governor DeSantis began to diminish the prospect that the Legislature would timely pass a legally- and constitutionally-compliant congressional map," reads the lawsuit filed by Common Cause Florida and Fair Districts Now.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Brooklyn subway shooting aftermath show first responders and ambulance stretcher

Shooting, Reports of Explosive Devices and Gunman Wearing Gas Mask in Brooklyn Subway

The shooting took place at the 36th Street station.

Common Dreams staff ·

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in Miami

'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map

"The Florida Legislature's decision to cede this decennial process of redrawing lines for congressional districts to Gov. DeSantis is undemocratic," said the ACLU.

Jake Johnson ·

Chris Smalls Amazon Labor Union

Sanders Praises Amazon Union for Inspiring a 'National, Sweeping Movement'

"People are sick and tired of corporate greed," said the Vermont senator.

Jake Johnson ·

Scientist Rebellion in Berlin

'We Won't Stop': Climate Scientists Vow to Keep Fighting After Global Mobilization

"Governments have ignored the scientists who've warned that we're heading for catastrophe for decades. That's why so many are now engaging in nonviolent civil disobedience as a last-ditch effort."

Jessica Corbett ·

Emmanuel Macron

Defeated French Left Urges Voters to 'Block the Far-Right,' Reelect Macron

"I know all of your anger, but I don't want it to lead you to an irreparable mistake. We must not be misled, we know who we will never vote for. We must not give a single vote to Ms. Le Pen."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.