'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map

Florida\u0026#039;s GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state\u0026#039;s congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an \u0022unprecedented and dangerous\u0022 abdication of responsibility.\r\n\r\nCaving to pressure from the right-wing governor\u0026#039;s office, Florida\u0026#039;s state Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-10) and state House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-65) said in a joint statement that \u0022at this time, Legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re fully capitulating to 100% of his demands out of fear of retribution.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt was DeSantis who forced the special session of the Legislature after vetoing a map that state lawmakers approved last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are awaiting a communication from the governor\u0026#039;s office with a map that he will support,\u0022 Simpson and Sprowls added. \u0022Our intention is to provide the governor\u0026#039;s office opportunities to present that information before House and Senate redistricting committees.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Miami Herald reported Monday that \u0022while DeSantis has not produced a new congressional map since the Legislature made its final version, his general counsel, Ryan Newman, had earlier offered a map that experts said would have reduced Black and Hispanic voting strength in congressional districts, and that raised new questions about DeSantis\u0026#039; commitment to the Fair Districts standards of the Florida Constitution.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Orlando Sentinel, \u0022DeSantis also provided a seven-page analysis... making it clear that he thought the majority-Black Congressional District 5 should be eliminated.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith the pivotal 2022 midterms looming, DeSantis has reportedly faced pressure from prominent figures in former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s orbit, including Steve Bannon, to craft congressional maps that are even more friendly to Republicans.\r\n\r\nIn a Twitter post Monday evening, the ACLU\u0026#039;s Florida branch warned that \u0022the Florida Legislature\u0026#039;s decision to cede this decennial process of redrawing lines for congressional districts to Gov. DeSantis is undemocratic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People should pick their politicians, not the other way around,\u0022 the group added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe statement from the Republican leaders of Florida\u0026#039;s Legislature—which recently approved a sweeping voter suppression bill that was later blocked by a federal judge—also drew outrage from state Democrats.\r\n\r\nState Rep. Carlos Smith (D-49) told the Tampa Bay Times that the Legislature \u0022has totally surrendered its authority as a separate and equal branch of government.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Republican lawmakers should have rejected the governor\u0026#039;s overt attack on Black representation in our democracy,\u0022 said Smith. \u0022Instead, they\u0026#039;re fully capitulating to 100% of his demands out of fear of retribution.\u0022\r\n\r\nState Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47) similarly condemned the Republican leadership for \u0022just bending over backward to do what the governor wants.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whatever happened to the separation of powers?\u0022 Eskamani asked. \u0022I mean, why are we elected?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported Monday that prominent figures \u0022affiliated with Trump\u0026#039;s Make America Great Again movement, like radio host Stephen K. Bannon, put pressure on DeSantis to demand a map that gave Republicans additional seats in Congress at a time when the balance of power hinges on outcomes in just a handful of districts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast month, a pair of watchdog organizations filed a federal lawsuit against DeSantis, Simpson, Sprowls, and other Republican officials in Florida, alleging that DeSantis improperly influenced the time-sensitive redistricting process and demanding court intervention to ensure that Floridians have the \u0022equal, undiluted votes to which they are constitutionally entitled.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe state\u0026#039;s U.S. congressional primaries are set to take place on August 23.\r\n\r\n\u0022By inserting himself into the map-drawing process in this inappropriate and unprecedented way, Governor DeSantis began to diminish the prospect that the Legislature would timely pass a legally- and constitutionally-compliant congressional map,\u0022 reads the lawsuit filed by Common Cause Florida and Fair Districts Now.