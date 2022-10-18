'Makes Me Physically Ill': Footage Shows DeSantis' Election Police Force in Action

Never-before-seen police body camera footage released on Tuesday reveals that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis\u0026#039; efforts to punish Florida residents for alleged \u0022voter fraud\u0022 is targeting not \u0022scheming fraudsters,\u0022 as one journalist said, but people who were led to believe they were legally allowed to vote.\r\n\r\nThrough public records requests, the Tampa Bay Times obtained several videos of arrests of people who were accused of voting illegally by DeSantis\u0026#039; new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which was established earlier this year.\r\n\r\nThe videos show arrests made on August 18, shortly before DeSantis spoke publicly about the new law enforcement office, which operates under the Florida State Department and works with state and local police officers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolice in the Tampa area arrested 19 people, including 13 Black residents and 12 registered Democrats.\r\n\r\nThe people said they had been led to believe they were legally allowed to vote when they cast ballots in recent years, following Florida residents\u0026#039; overwhelming approval of a voting rights referendum in 2018.\r\n\r\nThe passage of the referendum meant that voting rights were restored to 1.4 million people with past felony convictions, but the law excluded people who were convicted of sex offenses or murder.\r\n\r\n\u0022The prosecutions will not hold up. But that wasn\u0026#039;t the point.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat exclusion was not explained on the voter registration forms signed by the people shown in the newly released body camera footage, including Tony Patterson, Romona Oliver, and Nathan Hart.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voter fraud?\u0022 asked Patterson as the officers explained they had a warrant for his arrest. \u0022Y\u0026#039;all said anybody with a felony could vote, man.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Times, Oliver, who served 18 years in prison for second-degree murder, filled out both a voter registration form and a change-of-address form in 2020 before voting, and the forms were reviewed by the State Department before she was given a voter ID.\r\n\r\nState registration forms require voters to swear that they have not been convicted of a felony or that their voting rights have been restored, but they do not clarify that people convicted of certain crimes are not eligible for restored rights.\r\n\r\nHart told officers that he had questioned a Department of Motor Vehicles employee when they urged him to register to vote, and had told the person, \u0022I\u0026#039;m a convicted felon, I\u0026#039;m pretty sure I can\u0026#039;t.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He said, \u0026#039;Well, just fill out this form, and if they let you vote, then you can,\u0026#039;\u0022 Hart said as he was handcuffed. \u0022\u0026#039;If they don\u0026#039;t, then you can\u0026#039;t.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nNo one stopped him from voting in 2020, yet DeSantis\u0026#039; Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated him and issued a warrant for his arrest nearly two years later.\r\n\r\nThe videos offer \u0022an incredible look at the gulf between the voter fraud rhetoric of politicians and reality,\u0022 tweeted Buzzfeed reporter Paul McLeod.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMark Rankin, an attorney for Oliver, told the Times he believed DeSantis\u0026#039; office targeted people with past felonies so the governor could announce the arrests at a later press conference and claim his administration was cracking down on convicted criminals.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a political strategy,\u0022 Rankin told the Times.\r\n\r\nThe police officers in the videos appeared to be nearly as bewildered as the people they were arresting, with one telling Hart that he had a clear \u0022defense\u0022 because he hadn\u0026#039;t known he was not eligible to vote.\r\n\r\nAs the Times reported, prosecutors have already declined to bring charges against six people convicted of sex offenses because they could not prove that they \u0022willfully\u0022 broke the law—a standard set by Florida\u0026#039;s voting laws.\r\n\r\nAlthough the people who were arrested on August 18 are unlikely to be found guilty of a crime, suggested civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, the damage DeSantis intended to do has likely been done.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The prosecutions will not hold up,\u0022 said Ifill. \u0022But that wasn\u0026#039;t the point.\u0022