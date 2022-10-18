Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

In bodycam footage, Tony Patterson is arrested for alleged "voter fraud"

A police officer tells Tony Patterson (right) he is being arrested for alleged "voter fraud" on August 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Image: screenshot/Tampa Bay Times)

'Makes Me Physically Ill': Footage Shows DeSantis' Election Police Force in Action

"This is an incredible look at the gulf between the voter fraud rhetoric of politicians and reality. Instead of scheming fraudsters, you've got confused people being rounded up by police because they trusted the system."

Julia Conley

Never-before-seen police body camera footage released on Tuesday reveals that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to punish Florida residents for alleged "voter fraud" is targeting not "scheming fraudsters," as one journalist said, but people who were led to believe they were legally allowed to vote.

Through public records requests, the Tampa Bay Times obtained several videos of arrests of people who were accused of voting illegally by DeSantis' new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which was established earlier this year.

The videos show arrests made on August 18, shortly before DeSantis spoke publicly about the new law enforcement office, which operates under the Florida State Department and works with state and local police officers.

Police in the Tampa area arrested 19 people, including 13 Black residents and 12 registered Democrats.

The people said they had been led to believe they were legally allowed to vote when they cast ballots in recent years, following Florida residents' overwhelming approval of a voting rights referendum in 2018.

The passage of the referendum meant that voting rights were restored to 1.4 million people with past felony convictions, but the law excluded people who were convicted of sex offenses or murder.

"The prosecutions will not hold up. But that wasn't the point."

That exclusion was not explained on the voter registration forms signed by the people shown in the newly released body camera footage, including Tony Patterson, Romona Oliver, and Nathan Hart.

"Voter fraud?" asked Patterson as the officers explained they had a warrant for his arrest. "Y'all said anybody with a felony could vote, man."

According to the Times, Oliver, who served 18 years in prison for second-degree murder, filled out both a voter registration form and a change-of-address form in 2020 before voting, and the forms were reviewed by the State Department before she was given a voter ID.

State registration forms require voters to swear that they have not been convicted of a felony or that their voting rights have been restored, but they do not clarify that people convicted of certain crimes are not eligible for restored rights.

Hart told officers that he had questioned a Department of Motor Vehicles employee when they urged him to register to vote, and had told the person, "I'm a convicted felon, I'm pretty sure I can't."

"He said, 'Well, just fill out this form, and if they let you vote, then you can,'" Hart said as he was handcuffed. "'If they don't, then you can't.'"

No one stopped him from voting in 2020, yet DeSantis' Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated him and issued a warrant for his arrest nearly two years later.

The videos offer "an incredible look at the gulf between the voter fraud rhetoric of politicians and reality," tweeted Buzzfeed reporter Paul McLeod.

Mark Rankin, an attorney for Oliver, told the Times he believed DeSantis' office targeted people with past felonies so the governor could announce the arrests at a later press conference and claim his administration was cracking down on convicted criminals.

"That's a political strategy," Rankin told the Times.

The police officers in the videos appeared to be nearly as bewildered as the people they were arresting, with one telling Hart that he had a clear "defense" because he hadn't known he was not eligible to vote.

As the Times reported, prosecutors have already declined to bring charges against six people convicted of sex offenses because they could not prove that they "willfully" broke the law—a standard set by Florida's voting laws.

Although the people who were arrested on August 18 are unlikely to be found guilty of a crime, suggested civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, the damage DeSantis intended to do has likely been done.

"The prosecutions will not hold up," said Ifill. "But that wasn't the point."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Sweden's right-wing prime minister walks with members of the new government

'Devastating': Right-Wing Swedish Government Shutters Environment Ministry

"It is impossible to describe more clearly how little this government values ​​the environment and the climate," said the leader of the Swedish Greens.

Jake Johnson ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a summit

Putin Declares Martial Law in Illegally Annexed Ukrainian Regions

The move comes as the war intensifies and fears of nuclear catastrophe mount amid a complete absence of diplomatic negotiations.

Jake Johnson ·

Rep. Steve Scalise and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy talk to colleagues

House Dem Says 'Every Republican Should Be Asked' About GOP Ploy to Cut Social Security

"This is Republicans' own words and Americans need to hear them loud and clear," said Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell.

Jake Johnson ·

Amazon Albany

Following 'Brutal Union-Busting Campaign,' Albany Amazon Workers Reject Unionization

"The voting process wasn't free and fair," said Amazon Labor Union founder and president Chris Smalls. "It was a sham election in which workers were subjected to intimidation and retaliation on a daily basis."

Brett Wilkins ·

Superstorm Sandy NJ

New Jersey Sues 5 Oil Giants, Industry Lobby for Climate Fraud

"We will work tirelessly to make sure these companies pay every last dollar for the harm they've caused," said state AG Matthew Platkin. "If you lie to the public to protect your profits, we will hold you accountable."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.