'I'm Just Asking You a Factual Question': Warren Corners Trump's Fed Chair Pick on 2020 Election

Kevin Warsh, the financier picked by President Donald Trump to be the next chair of the US Federal Reserve, found himself tripped up by a seemingly simple question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Warren (D-Mass.) said she wanted Warsh to demonstrate he had the prerequisite independence to serve as chairman of America's central bank.

"Independence takes courage," Warren informed Warsh. "Let's check out your independence and your courage."

She then asked Warsh if Trump lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden—a question numerous appointees of Trump have failed to answer correctly during their confirmation hearings.

"We try to keep politics, if I'm confirmed, out of the Federal Reserve..." Warsh began.

At this point, Warren interjected.

"I'm just asking you a factual question," she said. "I need to know, I need to measure your independence and your courage."

ELIZABETH WARREN: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?



KEVIN WARSH: Uhm, we try to keep politics if I'm confirmed out of the Federal Reserve



WARREN: I'm just asking a factual question



WARSH: I believe this body certified the election



WARREN: That's not the question I'm… pic.twitter.com/AZvmIqZXhN

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2026

"Senator, I believe that [the US Senate] certified that election many years ago," said Warsh.

"That's not the question I'm asking," Warren shot back. "I'm asking, 'Did Donald Trump lose in 2020?'"

Warsh refused to directly answer the question, insisting that asking about the outcome of the election was outside the realm of monetary policy.

University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers took note of Warsh's response to Warren, and wrote in a social media post that it "raises real questions about whether Warsh is independent of the president and if he has the courage to tell hard truths."

Later in the hearing, Warren pressed Warsh on whether there was anything he would disagree with Trump about any aspect of his economic agenda, the financier responded with a joke about the president's comment that Warsh was straight out of "central casting."

"Quite adorable," the senator said sarcastically. "But you know, we need a Fed chair who is independent."

Warren wasn't the only senator to probe Warsh's ability to maintain his independence should he be confirmed as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) asked Warsh, who is a visiting scholar at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, to give a letter grade to the US economy.

Trump and top administration officials including Treasure Secretary Scott Bessent have insisted is strong and serving working families well even as the war in Iran has sent gas prices soaring and Trump's tariff policy has cost households more than $2,500 on average.

Warsh joked that modern universities practically require all students to get "A" grades, but Warnock nonetheless pressed him to give his own evaluation of the economy under Trump's stewardship.

"Well, if I gave a student anything other than an 'A,' the dean would summon me to his office because I would have hurt his self-image," Warsh replied.

WARNOCK: What grade would you give the American economy?



WARSH: Well, if i gave a student anything other than an A, the dean would summon me because I would've hurt his self-image



WARNOCK: Consumer confidence is at a record low. That's Americans' grade on the economy pic.twitter.com/3B5dOa2DKe

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2026

Warnock was not satisfied with Warsh's answer.

"Well, the Americans that I talk to, particularly in the state of Georgia," said Warnock, "who haven't had the benefit of attending some of these elite institutions... they're sitting around their kitchen tables trying to figure out how to put their kids through school."

Warnock then added that "regardless of how the markets are doing, consumer confidence is at a record low."

Bartlett Naylor, economist for Public Citizen, said on Tuesday that Warsh's confirmation hearing showed how fundamentally unfit he is to be chair of the Federal Reserve.

"Trump named Kevin Warsh because he won the sycophancy contest, threatening the independence of the nation’s most important economic institution," Naylor said. "At his nomination hearing, he failed to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election, affirming that loyalty, not facts, will govern his policy choices."

Naylor warned that, if Warsh is confirmed, then "American monetary and bank safety policy will now depend on a demented ventriloquist in the White House."