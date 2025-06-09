Warren Leads Call for Education Department Watchdog to Probe DOGE 'Infiltration'

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday urged the Department of Education's Office of Inspector General to investigate an "infiltration" by President Donald Trump's government-gutting entity that, until recently, was spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk.

In February, the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) "initiated a 'takeover' of the Education Department," Warren (D-Mass.) and nine other senators wrote to René L. Rocque, the ED's acting inspector general. "Soon afterwards, we opened an investigation into the matter."

"Throughout the course of this investigation, ED revealed a limited set of new information about the extent of DOGE's access

to ED's internal databases, but refused to disclose whether and to what extent DOGE had access to student loan borrowers' data, specifically," the letter details.

"Because of the department's refusal to provide full and complete information, the full extent of DOGE's role and influence at ED remains unknown," the letter continues. "This lack of clarity is not only frustrating for borrowers but also dangerous for the future of an agency that handles an extensive student loan portfolio and a range of federal aid programs for higher education."

The senators wrote that "we are concerned that ED undermined its own mission to 'protecting student privacy' in its collaboration and arrangements with DOGE," and urged Rocque to "conduct a review as to whether ED adhered to the Privacy Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552a, and 'all applicable laws and regulations concerning management of borrower data' and institutional data when it allowed DOGE access to its databases."

In addition to Warren, the letter is signed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The letter was first reported by ABC News. While the ED didn't respond to the outlet's request for comment, Harrison Fields, special assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary, said that "the president's success through DOGE is undisputed and legal, and this work will continue to yield historic results."

Warren—who is set to meet with Trump Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Tuesday—struck a much different tone.

"The department is refusing to tell Americans who's digging through their personal data and if their data is safe," Warren told ABC. "I'm pushing for an independent investigation into what the Department of Education is hiding from us."

The letter comes amid a public feud between Musk and Trump—who ultimately aims to disband the Education Department—and after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with the administration in a legal battle over DOGE access to Social Security Administration data.

