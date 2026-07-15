Collins Won’t Say She Regrets Funding ICE After Killing in Maine

Two days after a federal immigration agent fatally shot 26-year-old Johan Sebastián Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, the state's Republican senator, who voted earlier this year to fund US Immigration and Customs Enforcement without requiring reforms, refused to say she regrets the vote.

Prem Thakker of Zeteo News approached Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins at the Capitol on Wednesday with a polite but direct question.

"Hi senator, how are you?" Thakker began. "I was wondering, do you regret giving ICE more money, given the killings, including the one in your state?"

Collins, who was waiting for an elevator with an aide, did not reply, while her staffer asked what outlet Thakker was with before saying the senator had to leave.

As Collins approached the elevator, Thakker repeated the question: "No regrets?"

Watch @prem_thakker ask Sen. Susan Collins if she regrets funding ICE given its recent killings, including of 26-year-old Maine resident Joan Sebastian Guerrero. Collins defends herself, saying it went to bodycams & training. ICE wasn’t wearing bodycams when they killed Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/hl8FYYyBMq

— Zeteo (@zeteo_news) July 15, 2026

The senator did not directly answer the question, but suggested she stood by her vote in April to provide ICE and Customs and Border Protection with $70 billion for the next three years—without agreeing to guardrails Democrats had demanded following the killings of at least four people since the beginning of 2026 and the deaths of dozens of people in ICE detention and during deportation operations in 2025.

She referred to "money I got for body-worn cameras and training"—but as Thakker pointed out, that money didn't stop agents from killing Guerrero on Monday morning.

"They didn't wear cameras though, did they, Senator?" asked Thakker as the elevator doors closed.

Guerrero, who reportedly had legal status in the US and was married with a 3-year-old daughter, was killed in his vehicle Monday morning. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE had been “conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal,” and details that have emerged since the shooting suggest Guerrero was not the person agents were looking for.

DHS said Guerrero "attempted to flee the scene" and bullet holes were seen in the windshield of Guerrero's car. ICE agents are trained never to shoot into a moving car, but they have in several recent cases, including the killings of protester Renee Good in Minneapolis in January and immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston last week.

Fleeing a scene is also not considered grounds for the use of force, according to the Department of Justice.

Nirav Shah, who is running to be the Democratic US Senate candidate in Maine, noted that Collins' call for ICE to suspend its use of vehicle stops was ineffectual, with President Donald Trump ordering the stops to continue on Wednesday.

"That is the entire measure of her influence in Washington," said Shah. "Sen. Susan Collins can't stop Trump, and she's too weak to stand up to him—period."

"Susan Collins funds ICE and has given them a blank check," he added. "Maine does not need a senator who signs the checks and hopes for the best from Donald Trump. It needs one who will end ICE's rampage and abolish it."

Democratic US Senate candidate Troy Jackson also condemned Collins for helping Trump enact his "deadly, racist, and authoritarian agenda."

"Mainers won't forget," he said.