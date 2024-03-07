Alarming Heat Streak Continues as February Shatters Temperature Record

Last month was the warmest February on record, the European Union’s climate service said Wednesday, marking the ninth consecutive month of unprecedented heat as the climate crisis continues to drive up global temperatures.

Climate scientists say the climate crisis, without a doubt, is to blame for increased temperatures.



Not only was it warm above sea level—global ocean temperatures also reached a record high last month. That's not just for February but for any month on record.

"Ocean warming has prompted concerns about the mass bleaching of coral reefs. It also raises global sea levels and can help to fuel higher intensity hurricanes," the BBCreports. "Unusually warm waters may also have been a factor in another exceptional month for Antarctic sea ice. The three lowest minimum extents in the satellite era have now occurred in the last three years."

